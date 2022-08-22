Read full article on original website
Related
WGAL
State police: Robbery in Lancaster County involved man asking for gas money
BART TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Bart Township, Lancaster County, involving a man asking for gas money. Troopers said the victim told them he was outside his home on Lancaster Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man driving a white or silver BMW approached.
WGAL
Woman detained after flashing gun at King of Prussia Mall, officials say
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. — On Thursday afternoon, a woman was detained at the King of Prussia Mall after an apparent disagreement in a food court line ended in her flashing a gun, police say. The squabble between four women took place in a line for Five Guys in...
WGAL
Fire damages home in York County
SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
WGAL
Police: Shooting in Steelton that injured one was 'isolated incident'
STEELTON, Pa. — A person was shot Wednesday night in Dauphin County. Steelton officers said they found the victim around 8:21 p.m. when they were called to the 100 block of Adams Street. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Police said the shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Memorial held for stabbing victims in York County
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — On Wednesday, friends, co-workers and community members gathered for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Monday's stabbing near Stewartstown, York County. People left flowers and signed messages at the Shrewsbury Five Guys, where Christine Fousek was a manager. Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter,...
WGAL
Missing person in York
YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile. Brown hair and brown eyes. Wearing a "Savage" T-shirt. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury. Jean-Baptiste was last seen in the area of S. Royal Street in York...
WGAL
Crash cleared on Route 283 in Lancaster County
RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused problems for the morning commute on Route 283 in Lancaster County on Friday. The multi-vehicle crash blocked one of the eastbound lanes of Route 283 at Route 772/Mount Joy Road in Rapho Township. UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. Remember, you can...
WGAL
Police make arrest in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
3-year-old child dies after being hit by wheels of farm wagon in Lancaster County
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 3-year-old died Friday morning in an agricultural accident in Lancaster County, according to police. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the child was struck by the wheels of a horse-drawn farm wagon around 11:15 a.m. along Sunnyside Road in Clay Township. The victim was...
WGAL
Police departments hold active shooter training at Steelton Highspire campus on Friday
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Several police departments are conducting active shooter training at the Steelton Highspire campus in Dauphin County on Friday. The training is happening from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Swatara Township, Steelton and Highspire police departments are all joining forces to conduct the active shooter...
WGAL
York police investigating shots fired
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Walnut Street. Kevin Rearden was nearby when the shooting happened. He told News 8 he thinks there were about 30 shots...
WGAL
Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Fire hits addiction center in Dauphin County
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County dispatch confirms a structure fire at Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown. According to emergency personnel, the fire broke out at 8:55 p.m. along the 400 block of Nye Road. It is unclear what started the fire, if any injuries occurred or...
WGAL
8-year-old Lebanon County boy finds prehistoric shark tooth
A Lebanon County boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his family has found some...
WGAL
Meteor fragment captured on Lancaster County camera
MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Manheim, Lancaster County. Former WGAL meteorologist Matt Moore caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above. The object is...
WGAL
Former workers at Knead Pizza in Harrisburg file unfair labor practice charge against owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The former workers at Knead Pizza in Harrisburg have filed an unfair labor practice charge against the business owners. Knead's Slice Shop and Broad Street Market location shut down this week, just days after employees announced an effort to unionize. The owners said the closures had...
WGAL
Neighbors ask for more to be done to make Lancaster County intersection safer
Residents who live near a Lancaster County intersection where there have been fatal crashes are calling for more action to make it safer. According to neighbors, the hill on Route 72 makes it hard for vehicles to pull out from Lititz Road. Mix that with speeding, and it creates a dangerous area.
WGAL
Police: Seven people shot in separate Philadelphia shootings, officials say
PHILADELPHIA — At least seven people were shot in just over an hour in Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon. All shooting incidents are considered unrelated at this time. Police say seven people were either injured or killed in shootings spanning four different neighborhoods in Philadelphia between the times of 3:35 p.m. and 4:50 p.m.
WGAL
Interstate 83 reopens after truck crashed into bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 83, which had been closed since Wednesday afternoon, is now open. The roadway reopened at 2:20 p.m. Thursday. I-83 was shut down after a truck hit a bridge that passes over the busy roadway. A dump truck that had its bed up hit...
WGAL
Pennsylvania lawmakers discuss how to pay for fixing, replacing major bridges
Pennsylvania lawmakers are discussing how to cover the cost of fixing and replacing major bridges, now that a tolling plan is off the table. One bridge that is a candidate for replacement is the Interstate 83 South Bridge which connects Cumberland and Dauphin counties. "It's the uniting bridge in our...
Comments / 0