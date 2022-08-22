ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

WGAL

Fire damages home in York County

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. — A fire damaged a home in York County on Thursday. It started before noon at a home along the 9600 block of Ashwood Drive in Springfield Township, south of Loganville. People reported seeing the smoke as far away as Dallastown.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Berks County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Berks County, PA
WGAL

Memorial held for stabbing victims in York County

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — On Wednesday, friends, co-workers and community members gathered for a memorial service in honor of the victims of Monday's stabbing near Stewartstown, York County. People left flowers and signed messages at the Shrewsbury Five Guys, where Christine Fousek was a manager. Fousek and her 5-year-old daughter,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Missing person in York

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile. Brown hair and brown eyes. Wearing a "Savage" T-shirt. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury. Jean-Baptiste was last seen in the area of S. Royal Street in York...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on Route 283 in Lancaster County

RAPHO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused problems for the morning commute on Route 283 in Lancaster County on Friday. The multi-vehicle crash blocked one of the eastbound lanes of Route 283 at Route 772/Mount Joy Road in Rapho Township. UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. Remember, you can...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police make arrest in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — York Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that happened on Monday. Police said Domminique Salisbury shot a 30-year-old man on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue around 10 a.m. The victim, who has not been identified, is expected to recover. Police said...
YORK, PA
#Hidden Camera#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Ems
WGAL

York police investigating shots fired

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday night. The incident occurred just after 8:30 p.m. along the 500 block of Walnut Street. Kevin Rearden was nearby when the shooting happened. He told News 8 he thinks there were about 30 shots...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Two alligators reported missing from Lebanon County home

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lebanon County woman and police are looking for two missing alligators. Brandy Gwynn told North Cornwall Township police that the gators disappeared from her home in the 300 block of Royal Road. She said she noticed they were gone when she went outside...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WGAL

Fire hits addiction center in Dauphin County

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dauphin County dispatch confirms a structure fire at Conewago Place, an addiction center in Hummelstown. According to emergency personnel, the fire broke out at 8:55 p.m. along the 400 block of Nye Road. It is unclear what started the fire, if any injuries occurred or...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

8-year-old Lebanon County boy finds prehistoric shark tooth

A Lebanon County boy made quite a find while vacationing with his family. The 8-year-old unearthed a prehistoric artifact in pristine condition. Riley Gracely and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in South Carolina. While his family has found some...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Meteor fragment captured on Lancaster County camera

MANHEIM, Pa. — A Nest camera appears to have captured video of a fragment of a meteor plunging toward earth in Manheim, Lancaster County. Former WGAL meteorologist Matt Moore caught the video and shared it with us. You can watch the video in the player above. The object is...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Interstate 83 reopens after truck crashed into bridge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 83, which had been closed since Wednesday afternoon, is now open. The roadway reopened at 2:20 p.m. Thursday. I-83 was shut down after a truck hit a bridge that passes over the busy roadway. A dump truck that had its bed up hit...
YORK COUNTY, PA

