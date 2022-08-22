Read full article on original website
Former Flint school board president retakes seat in rare reshuffling
FLINT, MI -- Carol McIntosh, who served as president of the Flint Board of Education in 2021, will retake her seat after Flint officials voted out Joyce Ellis-McNeal. Both Ellis-McNeal and Treasurer Laura MacIntyre were unseated during the Aug. 17 Flint Board of Education meeting. McIntosh was voted as president...
WNEM
Transportation issues voiced about Bay City Public Schools
Here are the top stories we're following this evening, August 24th. Many teenagers reached a milestone Wednesday as they moved in to their first dorm at Saginaw Valley State University. Job Impulse opens office in Flint. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand...
MLive.com
UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall
UM-Flint students move in to First Street Residence Hall. David Williams wheels a crate filled with his daughter Jasmine Williams’ belongings to her dorm at University of Michigan-Flint’s First Street Residence Hall during student move-ins on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.Get Photo. 3 / 27. UM-Flint students move in...
How Flint Residents Can Win Big Money Cleaning Up Their Neighborhoods
Attention all Flint neighborhood residents and businesses! The deadline is next week, September 3rd, to sign up for the third annual Step Up, Pick Up community clean up competition. Sponsored by Communities First, Inc. right here in Flint, this initiative runs from September 3rd to 17th, urging Flint residents to...
Former Republican gubernatorial candidate makes bid for lieutenant governor
LANSING, Mich. — A former Republican candidate for governor has announced that he will be pursuing the nomination for the position of lieutenant governor at the party's convention this weekend. Ralph Rebandt, who finished last in the Republican primary election for governor with about 4% of the overall vote,...
Gov. Whitmer, Dixon accept FOX 17's invitation to participate in election debate
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and GOP candidate Tudor Dixon have accepted an invitation from FOX 17 to participate in a televised debate ahead of the general election in November.
Whitmer, Dixon begin to spar over debates in Michigan governor's race
LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proposed two debates against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. But Dixon said she wants debates held earlier, and possibly more of them. Whitmer's campaign said...
After losing in 2020 election, Saginaw Township realtor appointed as trustee
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Two years after Constance “Connie” Reppuhn lost in a tight election for the Saginaw Township Board of Trustees, the Republican received unanimous approval from the 6-member group to join it as an appointed trustee. The Monday, Aug. 22, board decision added Reppuhn as...
It’s time to consider new taxes, Genesee County board chairman says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Board of Commissioners Chairman Domonique Clemons is telling colleagues that it’s time to talk about potential new taxes to support county government services. Clemons, speaking to commissioners during a committee meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, said decisions need to be made now for the county...
WNEM
Job Impulse opens office in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Job Impulse, an international recruitment agency, held a grand opening ceremony on Wednesday for its location in Flint. The company, which operates in 12 countries, helps those looking for work find a career path and upgrade their employment, according to Job Impulse’s President of North American operations Kyle Bevel.
review-mag.com
New Kid In Town • Sozo Saginaw Integrates Quality with Affordability
One of the most welcomed additions to the Saginaw cannabis marketplace is the newly opened Sozo, which is located at 2617 Bay Rd. and recently had their ribbon cutting on June 10th of this year. According to Chief Strategy Advisor Kristi Kelly, the company was formed in 2018 and is...
Here’s What’s Happening This Weekend in Flint and Genesee County
There is so much going on this weekend in Flint and Genesee County. Coming up this weekend, Flint and Genesee County will come alive with several awesome events. From the Crim Festival of Races to the Tattoo City Tattoo Convention and The Ally Challenge to Thomas the Tank Engine at Crossroads Village & Huckleberry Railroad, there is definitely something for everyone in the next few day.
nbc25news.com
$750k grant to help make upgrades to two Flint senior centers
FLINT, Mich. - The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation granted a total of $750,000 to the city of Flint to support upgrades to the buildings, systems and interior spaces at Brennan Senior Center and Hasselbring Senior Center. The two grants aim to address critical needs and create community gathering spaces. "It’s...
nbc25news.com
Grand Blanc Community Schools add security guards to elementary schools
GRAND BLANC, Mich. - Grand Blanc Community Schools says they are adding security guards to the elementary buildings. Some parents Mid-Michigan NOW talked to say this gives them an added sense of security. Five security guards have been added to the elementary school buildings. Heather Lesage has three children in...
It’s not easy deciding how to spend $52M in Saginaw, advisory group members say
SAGINAW, MI — Members of a committee tasked with suggesting how Saginaw spend about half of $52 million in federal stimulus dollars said the group navigated challenging directions and an abundance of ideas leading up to the release of a 16-page report this month. Many members were satisfied with...
‘State-of-the-art’ Flint water plant upgrades displayed during GLWA main break, EPA admin says
FLINT, MI -- When the Great Lakes Water Authority announced a water main break that would affect water quality and distribution around southeast Michigan, many communities had no place to turn. Flint, however, went unaffected by the water main break that affected 23 southeast Michigan communities. That’s due to Flint’s...
nbc25news.com
Schools struggle to find teachers: "It feels like a revolving door right now"
FLINT, Mich. - Between Genesee and Lapeer Counties there are more than 200 teaching jobs. This is happening across the state of Michigan. For districts where the school year has started or is about to begin, they don't have enough teachers in the classrooms. There are a little more than...
abc12.com
Saginaw delays decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use
The Saginaw Planning Commission held off on a decision to rezone eight blocks of a neighborhood for industrial use after complaints from residents Tuesday evening. Saginaw planners delay decision on rezoning neighborhood for industrial use. Activists from Saginaw's east and north side protested the move, saying the community has been...
Magnet fishermen discover possible land mine in Flint River
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two men magnet fishing made quite a discovery on Sunday when they found what's thought to be a M15 landmine at the bottom of the Flint River near Rotary Park in Lapeer.According to a press release by Lapeer Police, the men were fishing around 8 p.m. when they saw the device. They quickly contacted police, who secured the scene and evacuated the park.The Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was brought in to investigate and they found no explosive materials inside the device. The area was cleared and the park reopened around 11 p.m.The M15 landmine is a circular device that the United States first deployed during the Korean War.
Detroit News
James Craig says he would support U.S. Taxpayers nominee before Tudor Dixon
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig says he won't support Republican nominee Tudor Dixon or Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the November election for Michigan's top office. It's possible, the former lawman suggested in an interview Monday, that he could back U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Donna Brandenburg,...
