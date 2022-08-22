ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

KARE 11

How to help kids shake off summer brain drain

MINNEAPOLIS — Math. It’s a subject many kids shy away from, especially after a couple of months of summer vacation. But with school creeping up it’s time to help them recover from the math brain drain and help parents get them back on track for class. Laura...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis start-up aims to change lives of people with substance abuse disorder

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis start-up is changing the way people with substance abuse disorder can get help. It's an online, one-stop shop for services. Rock bottom is a place Maryam Abdi knows too well."I honestly feel like I would've died," Abdi said.Substance abuse problems, mental health medical issues all had her feeling alone and on the verge of collapse."I just didn't have the will to fight anymore, like I was too tired and I was too sick," she said.The services she had found didn't work for her. Then came Kyros."They gave me like all the services that I need," she said.It's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

How to save on back-to-school shopping

MINNEAPOLIS — With the start of school just around the corner, many parents are doing back-to-school shopping. But you may have noticed that inflation is driving up the price of school supplies. We sat down with a financial counselor for tips on how to navigate the increase. The first...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bulletin-news.com

Man Dies By Suicide In Eden Prairie Center, Mall Goes On Lockdown

The Eden Prairie Center mall was placed on lockdown on Monday after a man, according to investigators, shot and killed himself. On a complaint of a gun fired, Eden Prairie police officers were sent to the Scheels shop at the mall just before 7:30 p.m. One male was discovered deceased...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
KARE 11

MSP explosive detection dog is TSA's '2022 Cutest Canine'

MINNEAPOLIS — Talk about a mic drop. In what the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) calls a wave of "overwhelming" online support, Eebbers the explosive detection canine dog at MSP International Airport is officially the agency's "2022 Cutest Canine." Eebbers, an 11-year-old Vizsla-Lab mix, is a passenger screening canine who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Students return to some campuses with higher tuition costs

MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan Zielinski arrived on the University of Minnesota campus this week with a big smile on his face. "I'm pretty excited," the incoming freshman said. "A lot is going to happen the next few weeks." A native of Wisconsin, Zielinski considered attending the University of St. Thomas...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Nurses hold 'informational picket' outside HCMC

MINNEAPOLIS — Nurses at Hennepin County Medical Center held an "informational picket" Monday. The picket, said to be the first at HCMC, began at 7 a.m. It is not a strike and nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association said work will not be stopped as a result. Hennepin Healthcare...
ramseycounty.us

Free diabetes prevention program starts Sept. 15

Residents are invited to join a free, year-long online diabetes prevention program hosted in partnership by theNEWmpls and Ramsey County. There will be two program sessions beginning this fall. One session begins Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. and the other begins Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. During the first 16 weeks of the program, participants will meet virtually with Chaz of theNEWmpls, her team and fellow community members once a week for one hour. After that, participants will meet virtually twice a month. All meetings will take place via Zoom. Family members are invited to attend.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota veteran honored with Dream Flight

LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Dr. Robert McKinnell has crammed a lot into his life of 96 years. As a long-time U of M cancer researcher he has written books, studied at Oxford and testified before Congress, among many other things. But it is his service with the U.S. Navy...
LAKE ELMO, MN
