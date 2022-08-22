Read full article on original website
How to help kids shake off summer brain drain
MINNEAPOLIS — Math. It’s a subject many kids shy away from, especially after a couple of months of summer vacation. But with school creeping up it’s time to help them recover from the math brain drain and help parents get them back on track for class. Laura...
Local crisis nursery says baby found at MSP prompts concern, not surprise
MINNEAPOLIS — More than two days after police at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport discovered a baby girl with a "woman in crisis," the 10-month-old has been identified and reunited with her mother. Airport police thanked the public for helping identify the girl and her mother on Wednesday. Little else...
Here's how Minneapolis Public Schools plans to deal with COVID-19 this year
MINNEAPOLIS — With less than two weeks until kids across the metro head back to school, Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) has released its COVID response plan for the upcoming year. The district addressed testing, vaccinations, athletics, social distancing, isolation and masks. "This guidance has been updated over time to...
Minneapolis start-up aims to change lives of people with substance abuse disorder
MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis start-up is changing the way people with substance abuse disorder can get help. It's an online, one-stop shop for services. Rock bottom is a place Maryam Abdi knows too well."I honestly feel like I would've died," Abdi said.Substance abuse problems, mental health medical issues all had her feeling alone and on the verge of collapse."I just didn't have the will to fight anymore, like I was too tired and I was too sick," she said.The services she had found didn't work for her. Then came Kyros."They gave me like all the services that I need," she said.It's...
Eden Prairie students create device to curb distracted driving
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Two students from Eden Prairie High School have the best reply if anyone asks how they spent their summer... they invented a device to help curb distracted drivers. Meet the brains behind "EyeDAS". "Since we're going to be drivers soon and distracted driving has impacted...
How to save on back-to-school shopping
MINNEAPOLIS — With the start of school just around the corner, many parents are doing back-to-school shopping. But you may have noticed that inflation is driving up the price of school supplies. We sat down with a financial counselor for tips on how to navigate the increase. The first...
Anoka Kindness Rock Garden: How a local memorial is pulling together a community
ANOKA, Minn. — In the summer of 2019, Missy Merschman needed to find a way to make light — in the dark — for the family of Private Nicole Burnham. "I just cant imagine what their family goes through," said Merschman. "And its import for them that Nicole isn't forgotten, and I don't want her to be either."
Staffing will be a major issue for Minnesota schools this year -- but not because of COVID
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For the first time in more than two years, we’re about to start a fairly “normal” school year. “It is about as normal as will have seen in a number of years,” said Minnesota Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. Dr. Mueller...
Accountability report identifies 371 MN schools that require added support
The Minnesota Department of Education has updated its list of schools identified to receive additional support through a state accountability system aimed at improving student outcomes. The North Star system, which began in 2018, differs from the state's previous accountability system by going a step further to provide services to...
KEYC
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
bulletin-news.com
Man Dies By Suicide In Eden Prairie Center, Mall Goes On Lockdown
The Eden Prairie Center mall was placed on lockdown on Monday after a man, according to investigators, shot and killed himself. On a complaint of a gun fired, Eden Prairie police officers were sent to the Scheels shop at the mall just before 7:30 p.m. One male was discovered deceased...
MSP explosive detection dog is TSA's '2022 Cutest Canine'
MINNEAPOLIS — Talk about a mic drop. In what the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) calls a wave of "overwhelming" online support, Eebbers the explosive detection canine dog at MSP International Airport is officially the agency's "2022 Cutest Canine." Eebbers, an 11-year-old Vizsla-Lab mix, is a passenger screening canine who...
Students return to some campuses with higher tuition costs
MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan Zielinski arrived on the University of Minnesota campus this week with a big smile on his face. "I'm pretty excited," the incoming freshman said. "A lot is going to happen the next few weeks." A native of Wisconsin, Zielinski considered attending the University of St. Thomas...
Red Ribbon Ride Wraps Up Amid an HIV Outbreak in the Twin Cities [VIDEO]
As cyclists in Minnesota’s 20th Red Ribbon Ride crossed the finish line August 21 and raised over $110,000 for three HIV organizations in the state, local health officials warned of a spike in HIV cases in three counties, reports ABC affiliate KSTP.com. As of May 2022, state data show...
Nurses hold 'informational picket' outside HCMC
MINNEAPOLIS — Nurses at Hennepin County Medical Center held an "informational picket" Monday. The picket, said to be the first at HCMC, began at 7 a.m. It is not a strike and nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association said work will not be stopped as a result. Hennepin Healthcare...
ramseycounty.us
Free diabetes prevention program starts Sept. 15
Residents are invited to join a free, year-long online diabetes prevention program hosted in partnership by theNEWmpls and Ramsey County. There will be two program sessions beginning this fall. One session begins Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. and the other begins Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. During the first 16 weeks of the program, participants will meet virtually with Chaz of theNEWmpls, her team and fellow community members once a week for one hour. After that, participants will meet virtually twice a month. All meetings will take place via Zoom. Family members are invited to attend.
Minneapolis Teacher Layoff Exemption Based on Race — But Not the Way You Think
When Minneapolis Public Schools and the city teachers union settled the first walkout in 50 years last March, the new contract contained a provision that was designed to protect educators of color from seniority-based layoffs. It reads: “… if excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the […]
Minnesota veteran honored with Dream Flight
LAKE ELMO, Minn. — Dr. Robert McKinnell has crammed a lot into his life of 96 years. As a long-time U of M cancer researcher he has written books, studied at Oxford and testified before Congress, among many other things. But it is his service with the U.S. Navy...
mprnews.org
Must eat, must drink and must see : Minnesota celebrities at the State Fair
The 2022 Minnesota State Fair is almost here so MPR News reached out to Minnesota celebrities for their must eat, must drink and must see of the Minnesota State Fair. Here’s what they said. Keith Marler, Fox 9 meteorologist. Eat: Since I'm out there almost every day, I hold...
Pilot, teen daughter safe after engine trouble forces emergency landing
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. — Two people are safe after engine trouble brought down a small plane in Isanti County Tuesday night. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office got information about a plane crash landing in a field outside Bradford Township just after 8 p.m. Tuesday night, according to information given to the media.
