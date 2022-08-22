Read full article on original website
Freeport's Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now
More was learned on Tuesday night about the future of a stateline nursing home. Freeport's Walnut Acres Nursing Home is safe, for now.
MyStateline.com
Rockford families get free groceries
Some local families now have enough food to make lunches and breakfast for the next few days.
MyStateline.com
Widely isolated showers continue Thursday evening
A cold front continues to pass through the Stateline Thursday evening as widely isolated showers have developed, rotating around an area of low pressure over the Great Lakes. These showers/storms will remain isolated, impacting only a small portion of the Stateline, and should begin to wrap up towards sunset.
MyStateline.com
All night horrorfest coming to Dixon drive-in
The Midway Drive-In will be hosting its annual dusk till dawn horrorfest next month.
MyStateline.com
Car thefts in Rockford skyrocket 81%
Auto thefts in Rockford have jumped 81% over last year, according to new statistics released by the Rockford Police Department.
MyStateline.com
Cherry Valley throws 'mobile' block party to kick off school year
It is back to school time, and what better way to end the summer break and start the school year than a block party.
MyStateline.com
After 1 year on the job, Rockford Fire Chief looking to the future
The Rockford Fire Department announced that Michele Pankow would be the new Fire Chief a year ago Tuesday.
MyStateline.com
Winnebago law enforcement forms quick response crash team
Six agencies are teaming up to provide better response to major traffic crashes, it was announced Wednesday.
MyStateline.com
Showers and storms tonight, again late this weekend
First of all, I would like to extend a big thank you to Tom and Liz for being such gracious hosts for another edition of “Weather in Your Backyard!” And also thank you for introducing me to your furry friends!. It was a near perfect afternoon, with temperatures...
MyStateline.com
Stateline’s Best Food Truck: Rapped with Smoke BBQ
We’re in Freeport checking out Rapped with Smoke BBQ on our hunt for the Stateline’s Best Food Truck! Do they have what it takes to hold the title? Vote once an hour every hour on here.
MyStateline.com
Police: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocketing
You're a top target if you own a Toyota Prius, Subaru Forester, or Honda Element, official said.
MyStateline.com
Rainy Thursday Morning, Sunshine Returns Friday
As expected, a brief round of showers and non-severe thunderstorms arrived during the pre-dawn hours of our Thursday. Left behind were rainfall totals ranging from a measly .02″ in Galena to as much as .62″ in Savanna. While the heaviest rain is now behind us, a cold front swinging in may bring enough “oomph” for a few storms during the late-day hours.
MyStateline.com
Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting
A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants.
MyStateline.com
Suspicious fire prompts investigation in Freeport
Fire investigators are looking into a "suspicious" fire inside a Freeport home Friday morning.
MyStateline.com
Boone County Fire Protection District holding open house this weekend
Boone County Firefighter Joe Prokop dropped by the studio with information on the Boone County Fire District #2 Open House, taking place this Saturday from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at 1777 Henry Luckow Lane. The department will have live fire demonstrations for those who attend.
