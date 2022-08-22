Read full article on original website
Related
westbendnews.net
PEVS Welcomes New staff for 2022-23 School Year
Paulding Exempted Village School staff revealed some new faces for the 2022-23 school year. Pictured above are (l-r) Gabbie Stahl, Jr. High Art; Vanessa Wallenhorst, HS Int. Sp.; Tiffany Bostelman, Paulding Elementary 4th grade; Morgan Minic, Paulding Elementary Kindergarten; Mikayla Tressler, Paulding Elementary 4th grade; Brittany Schroeder, Paulding Elementary Int. Sp.; Evan Foster, Band Director; Griffin Harder, Paulding Elementary 4th grade; Nick Pepple, 7th grade Math; Emily Metcalfe, Paulding Elementary 5th grade; Morgan Mobley, Jr. High Paraprofessional; Erin Osting, Paulding Elementary Int. Sp.; and Britney King, Paulding Elementary Paraprofessional.
westbendnews.net
KIWANIS’ GUEST SPEAKER: GOEDDE; Goings & Lopez
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Ron Goedde (Paulding County Hospital CEO) as guest speaker at the August 11, 2022 club meeting. Ron came at the invitation of Naomi Nicely (Paulding County Hospital Community Relations and Marketing Coordinator). Ron spoke about the new projects at the Paulding County Hospital.
westbendnews.net
Firefighter & EMT Grain Rescue Training @ PC Fairgrounds
On Saturday, July 30th, 27 firefighters and EMTs took part in an all-day Grain Bin Rescue class, presented by the Ohio Fire Academy Direct Delivery program, free to the first responders. The Payne Fire Department hosted the training at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. The one day long class consisted of classroom work for most of the morning before heading outside to the training area to go over the hands-ons portion of the training.
WANE-TV
Local writer wins Indiana Authors Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne novelist and poet received one of eight Indiana Authors Awards handed out Wednesday for stories the press release called “deep and multifaceted.”. Helen Frost of Fort Wayne won the “Middle Grade” category for her book “All He Knew.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfft.com
NACS tables Huntertown annexation discussion, rejects Union Chapel Trail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Multiple items on Monday evening’s Northwest Allen County Schools board agenda could be affecting growth and development in Allen County, but the meeting didn’t go as planned for everyone involved. One of the bigger agenda items: Huntertown requesting the voluntary annexation of some...
WANE-TV
Hall’s to bring back Triangle Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening. The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November. Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at...
WANE-TV
FWPD homicide detective seeking NACS board seat
Fort Wayne homicide detective Ben MacDonald is used to wrestling criminals down to the ground and cuffing them. You’ll see his name on quite a few probable cause affidavits. “Chasing the worst people on earth and trying to be creative in investigation is what I love,” he once told this reporter during an interview with him and his twin brother, Luke MacDonald, also a homicide detective.
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
DeKalb County mulling buggy tax
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — William Hartman, president of DeKalb County Commissioners, first considered implementing an ordinance fee for horse-drawn vehicles after a county resident expressed their concern for the situation. Now, DeKalb County has proposed an ordinance that will require anyone with horse-drawn vehicles to pay a $250...
WANE-TV
Antwerp students get hands-on learning experience with new facility
ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) – A new learning facility in Antwerp is engaging students in innovative ways. The Antwerp Innovation and Aquaponics Center covers interests in STEAM fields– science, technology, engineering, art and math. The open house on Tuesday showcased the new facility. It’s a multi-purpose space designed for...
WANE-TV
Mayor Henry weighs in on Allen County jail discussion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As Allen County works under a judge’s order to relieve overcrowding in the jail, Fort Wayne’s mayor weighed in Monday on the discussion. In the statement, Mayor Tom Henry said the city of Fort Wayne recognizes “the current jail will not suffice, and a new state-of-the-art facility needs to be constructed.”
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
Family of Jayden Musili remembers a “shining light in our family”
The family of Jayden Musili, 19, shared a statement with WANE 15 Monday after Musili lost his life in a car crash that killed three others and injured two more.
wfft.com
Allen County commissioner says southeast Fort Wayne location still 'Plan A' for new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters says the southeast Fort Wayne location is still their first option for the new jail, despite reports otherwise. Peters told FOX 55 he does not know why a news report said the location was no longer being considered. He said...
wfft.com
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
WOWO News
Sergeant Dale Reber retires after 36 years of service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Release) – Indiana State Police Sergeant Dale Reber has retired from the Indiana State Police after 36 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Indiana. Sergeant Reber, 58 of Fort Wayne, has spent his entire adult life in service to others. After his graduation from...
WANE-TV
Suspect in stabbing in Decatur arrested in Paulding; victim critically hurt
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — A man who police said stabbed a person in Decatur overnight, leaving them gravely hurt, has been arrested. Police and medics were called around 12:30 a.m. to the old Adams County Jail on 1st Street on a report of a stabbing. There, officers found a man “severely injured” in a residence.
Times-Bulletin
Assault at Pak-A-Sak, suspect wanted
On August 20, 2022 at 5:19 pm Police and EMS responded to Pak a Sak North, 800 N. Washington Street for a reported Assault. Upon arrival, Officers located a male victim, Larry E. Eldridge, 74, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. It was reported to Officers that Mr. Eldridge had purchased a lottery ticket and collected winnings from the store clerk.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
WANE-TV
Quimby Hall, part of The Clyde, has opened for catered events, part of the Sweet Family
For years, Waynedale watched the sad decline of Quimby Village on Bluffton Road. It was a landmark on the way to Fort Wayne International Airport, but had fallen on hard times since the glory days when the movie theater ran the premiere of the Beatles movie, “A Hard Day’s Night.”
Comments / 0