ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

DCPS bus delays continue into the second week of school

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fANOw_0hR74WDg00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today starts week two of back-to-school for kids in Duval. DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene called the first week a success despite a lot of frustration over bus delays.

We spoke with DCPS Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene. She says transportation is always an issue the first couple weeks of school, but a driver shortage is compounding problems this year.

Dr. Greene says the district is working to fix the problem but, in the meantime, parents can try to work ahead by tracking their child’s bus route.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

“We have a late bus website so parents can go to that website where we have listed and were telling them if that bus is going to be extremely late,” says Greene.

DCPS says they have over 900 school bus routes. Their contractors are in the process of hiring over 100 drivers to help with the bus delays. Between this morning and this afternoon there were almost 250 delays.

“The latest was an hour and 15 minutes that I’ve had to wait for him,” says Pastorino.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

One local mom, Maria Pastorino, says the bus driver shortage is affecting her kid’s education early on.

“It’s effecting him because he goes to bed late because he does not have time to finish, and the bus doesn’t have access to a computer or anything,” says Pastorino.

She also says the bus delays are impacting home life.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“Sometimes you have errands to do and you’re not able to do them. If I need to study or work, we need to postpone that,” says Pastorino.

Other than the bus driver shortage and the time it takes for drivers to learn their routes, DCPS says there are other factors in play.

“Students who are not here today show up tomorrow or many parents drove their students today and now will be showing up at bus stops,” says Greene.

Dr. Greene says those up and down variables can make it hard to determine if they need to consolidate routes.

I’ve reached out to officials inside DCPS and their school bus contractors to see if any progress has been made in hiring more drivers. A DCPS official tells me they are looking into that question for me. I should have answers by this Wednesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

Florida school bus wheel falls off with students on board

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The wheels on the bus are supposed to go round and round — while still attached to the bus. But during two instances this week, that was not the case, according to News 6 partner WJXT in Jacksonville. Parents have safety concerns after a frightening...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bookriot.com

Duval County Public Schools Bought Dozens of New Books. They’re Sitting Indefinitely in Storage.

Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), which serve Jacksonville and the surrounding area, is one of the largest districts in the state of Florida. The district serves roughly 130,000 students and employs over 8,000 teachers. It’s also one of the most diverse, with nearly 70% of its students from minority backgrounds and nearly 40% are economically disadvantaged. DCPS is the 20th largest district in the country.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Atlantic Coast High School briefly on lockdown after social media shooting threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Atlantic Coast High School alerted parents of a lockdown Friday morning in response to a social media threat. According to the principal, Dr. Michael George, the school went into lockdown a little before the bell when administration was made aware of a social media post from a student threatening to shoot up the school. Parents were notified via email just after when second period was supposed to start.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
WCJB

Putnam County elementary school locked down over airsoft gun

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is touting its school shooter protocol as a success after an elementary school was locked down on Thursday morning when a student brought an airsoft gun to class. Sheriff’s deputies say a lockdown was initiated at James A. Long Elementary School...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Green Cove Springs hiring Police Officer jobs

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Police Department is looking to fill Officer jobs currently available. This position performs general police functions in the prevention of crime, protection of life and property, and apprehension of criminal offenders through enforcement of laws and ordinances. Applications can be found...
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
News4Jax.com

Student accused of making social media threat aimed at Atlantic Coast High School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A student was taken into custody Friday after allegedly making a social media threat aimed at Atlantic Coast High School, according to the principal. On Friday morning, Dr. Michael George, principal of Atlantic Coach High, sent to students’ families a message, which News4JAX obtained, saying school officials were informed of a social media post from a student threatening a shooting at the school. The message states that police identified the student accused of making the threat and that the student was apprehended.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Bus Routes#Bus Driver#Compounding#K12
First Coast News

Hundreds of calls for service at Jacksonville apartment complex prompts board to declare it a nuisance; owner has 30 days to show improvements

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Downtown East Apartments, formerly the Franklin Arms Apartments, on Franklin Street are no stranger to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. More than 400 calls for service have been made to the complex from April 2020 to May 2021, according to an information release by the sheriff's office.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 new charter schools opens Monday in the River City

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the nation’s fastest-growing, tuition-free public charter school systems opened the doors to its two Jacksonville campuses. The IDEA Bassett on the Northside and IDEA River Bluff in Arlington will serve 1,000 children this year — with about 500 students at each campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
travelweekly.com

Compass by Margaritaville hotel is coming to Jacksonville

Margaritaville is bringing its Compass by Margaritaville brand to the greater Jacksonville, Fla., area. The 130-room hotel is on track to open in 2024 as part of Beachwalk, a master-planned community currently under development in St. Johns County. The property will sit alongside a 14-acre lagoon that anchors the Beachwalk project.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News4Jax.com

Race for Jacksonville sheriff heads to November general election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One of the key races on the ballot in Duval County on Tuesday was the special election for Jacksonville sheriff -- and neither candidate received 50% of the vote plus one. That means Democrat Lakesha Burton and Republican T.K. Waters are headed to the general election...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Family: Kendall King found in Jacksonville, Florida

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WEHT) – The Santa Claus Police Department (SCPD) sent out a press release revealing more details related to Kendall King’s case. SCPD Chief James Faulkenburg has announced that Kendall King, 15, first reported missing from Santa Claus on July 21, has been located in Jacksonville, Florida. Law enforcement officials say on the […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Pecan Park Road warehouse planned

As Jacksonville area industrial vacancy rates fall to 3.5% and below, developer Seefried Industrial Properties filed civil engineering plans with the city Aug. 18 for a proposed 525,000-square-foot warehouse at southwest North Main Street and Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. The project, called the Pecan Park Warehouse, is on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
109K+
Followers
120K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy