Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Man ordered to pay restitution in WVa romance fraud scheme
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A man who admitted to his role in a romance fraud scheme in West Virginia has been ordered to pay more than $156,000 in restitution. Banabas Ganidekam, 25, of Ghana, also was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Huntington to three years of probation for his March guilty plea to wire fraud.
WacoTrib.com
Montana brothers plead guilty in Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two Montana brothers whom authorities said were among the first people to breach the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection have pleaded guilty to obstructing official proceedings under a plea deal with prosecutors. Jerod and Joshua Hughes of East Helena climbed through a broken...
WacoTrib.com
Colorado mom guilty of Qanon kidnapping conspiracy
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother accused of plotting to kidnap her son from foster care after her teen daughter said she started associating with supporters of the QAnon conspiracy theory was found guilty of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping on Friday. Cynthia Abcug, 53, denied she was involved...
WacoTrib.com
Maine man sentenced to life in prison for triple killing
MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — A judge on Friday imposed the state's maximum penalty on a man who killed three people, sentencing him to life in prison. Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield traveled to three homes and shot and killed three people in February 2020 in the Down East part of the state, prosecutors said. A fourth shooting victim, Regina Long, survived the attack and spoke during Friday's sentencing, the Bangor Daily News reported.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
New GOP lawmaker sworn in to fill seat left by gov adviser
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An entrepreneur who has worked in manufacturing, energy and banking has been sworn into the West Virginia Legislature to take over the seat of a delegate who left to become one of the governor's advisers. Republican Andrew Anderson of Charleston became the newest member of...
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia Turnpike reopens after crash, chemical spill
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Turnpike reopened Thursday evening after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled a chemical, forcing all lanes to be closed for most of the day just north of Pax, the state Transportation Department said. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just after midnight...
WacoTrib.com
New York starts taking applications to sell recreational pot
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state began accepting applications Thursday to open its first legal recreational pot shops, taking a novel approach by reserving the initial roughly 150 retail dispensary licenses for people with past pot convictions or their relatives. The application process is a key step toward...
WacoTrib.com
Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court rejects business groups' challenges to 2 of 3 voter initiatives set for November ballot. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Independent lawmaker wins spot on Kansas ballot for governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A hard-right Kansas state senator who has clashed with Republican leaders has gained a spot on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for govenor. The Kansas Secretary of State's office announced Thursday that Sen. Dennis Pyle, of Hiawatha, had turned in more...
WacoTrib.com
Florida to begin temporary toll rebate program for commuters
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will begin a six-month highway toll rebate program aimed at commuters, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday. People who use a transponder to pay tolls on Florida's turnpike system 40 times a month will receive a 20% rebate added to their account and drivers who use transponders 80 times a month will receive a 25% rebate, DeSantis said. The rebates will begin in September.
WacoTrib.com
US seeks to invalidate Idaho water rights forfeiture laws
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials are seeking to invalidate Idaho laws passed over the last five years that create a path through the Idaho Department of Water Resources for ranchers to take control of federal public land instream water rights with a state-approved forfeiture procedure. The Idaho Legislature...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. August 24, 2022. Editorial: Stop telling critics to leave NY, Gov. Hochul — Dems have driven out too many already!. “Jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong,” Gov. Kathy Hochul hectored her opponent Lee Zeldin and other GOPers Monday night — implying her critics “are not New Yorkers.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
NC schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Early-grade students in North Carolina’s public schools made marked improvements in reading and literacy skills during the last school year, outpacing students in other states evaluated with similar testing, the Department of Public Instruction said Thursday. The gains came during the first full school...
WacoTrib.com
New Mexico governor tests positive for COVID
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning and was receiving an antiviral drug treatment. Lujan Grisham said in a statement that she was experiencing mild symptoms and is working in isolation from the governor's mansion in Santa Fe. It was...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. August 24, 2022. Three years ago, 12-year-old twins Brook and Breanna Bennett recognized a long-existing need among some of their fellow female students. Unlike generations of school administrators, these siblings decided to do something about it. Today, a number of Alabama schools will receive $200,000 in grant funds to make feminine hygiene products available to students at no charge.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. August 19, 2022. When it comes to child well- being in Kentucky, we’ve still got much work to do. Yes, child well-being here has improved somewhat in the past decade thanks to efforts made in Frankfort and across the state, but we certainly hope no one is fully satisfied with the small steps that have been made.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star Tribune. August 24, 2022. Editorial: The State Fair: Don’t miss it. Don’t even be late. It aims to bring us back together as only it can. But take care out there. When Minnesotans talk about their feelings toward the State Fair, one gets the idea that...
WacoTrib.com
Pecos River rises as New Mexico towns prepare for flooding
LAKE ARTHUR, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in eastern New Mexico on Wednesday warned residents of continued flooding along the Pecos River. Storm runoff has led to historic flows, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the area near Lake Arthur. State emergency managers were monitoring...
WacoTrib.com
Central Texas Games to Watch: Week 1
No. 3 Lorena (14-2 last year) at No. 2 China Spring (16-0) Streaming: Look! Livestreams on YouTube, @LookLivestreams on Twitter; @looklivestream on Instagram, NFHS Network. Breakdown: China Spring vs. Lorena has been a familiar matchup for some time now even though the two programs have not been in the same district for a while. But why not start the season off with a bang? Why not test state champion against state champion?
Comments / 0