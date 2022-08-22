ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

kshb.com

Financial tips from the Women’s Employment Network

Times are tough for everyone financially right now. Get quick financial tips and "how to's" from experts at the Women's Employment Network. From knowing your spending ability to managing a budget to improving your credit health — we'll share our secrets with you.
missouribusinessalert.com

Kansas City hospital leaders worry staffing, bed space issues will reach a critical point this fall

Hospital officials across eastern Kansas and western Missouri are reporting significant strain on available bed space and staffing — and not just due to COVID-19. Case numbers in the Kansas City region appear to be stabilizing, with an average of 333 new cases a day, the lowest since June 11, according to Mid-American Regional Council data. Similarly, average hospitalizations due to the virus have continued to decline since highs in mid-July, dropping to 72 per day as of Aug. 21.
The Kansas City Beacon

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage.  And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
KMBC.com

Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
KCTV 5

Johnson County budget hearing draws ire of crowd

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, residents gave county commissioners an earful Monday night over their proposed budget and plans to raise their property taxes. The measure up for a vote Monday was whether to charge more for property taxes than the previous year. The measure passed 5-to-2. It...
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner

Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
QSR Web

A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas

A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers

The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Rain chances increase later this weekend

We are all experiencing a pretty hot and humid last week of August. There will be an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms later this weekend into early next week, and there are a lot of questions on timing and impact. I showed the rainfall forecast from the GFS model...
kshb.com

Warm, humid weather with storms in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Some isolated storms develop Saturday afternoon with the better chance Saturday night and Sunday evening. Heavy rain & thunderstorms set up Monday afternoon with cooler weather settling in next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Friday: Mostly sunny and staying warm and very muggy. A...
