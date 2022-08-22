Read full article on original website
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
kshb.com
Financial tips from the Women’s Employment Network
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Women’s Employment Network is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Times are tough for everyone financially right now. Get quick financial tips and “how to's” from experts at the Women’s Employment Network. From knowing your spending ability to managing a budget to improving your credit health — we’ll share our secrets with you.
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
missouribusinessalert.com
Kansas City hospital leaders worry staffing, bed space issues will reach a critical point this fall
Hospital officials across eastern Kansas and western Missouri are reporting significant strain on available bed space and staffing — and not just due to COVID-19. Case numbers in the Kansas City region appear to be stabilizing, with an average of 333 new cases a day, the lowest since June 11, according to Mid-American Regional Council data. Similarly, average hospitalizations due to the virus have continued to decline since highs in mid-July, dropping to 72 per day as of Aug. 21.
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments […] The post Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance appeared first on The Beacon.
KMBC.com
Kansas City students react to president's plan for student loan debt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City students are reacting to the president's plan for student loan debt. Wednesday's announcement is big. It will affect millions of people in debt from higher education. "I think that's amazing," Gianna Agostino said. The news was welcome news for people like Agostino. She's...
KCTV 5
Johnson County budget hearing draws ire of crowd
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Johnson County, Kansas, residents gave county commissioners an earful Monday night over their proposed budget and plans to raise their property taxes. The measure up for a vote Monday was whether to charge more for property taxes than the previous year. The measure passed 5-to-2. It...
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original owner
Charles A. Braley House, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. A very impressive home in Kansas City, Missouri is the Charles Braley House. The architectural design of the mansion is Jacobethan Revival. Building materials included brick and stone. On October 9, 2013, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KMBC.com
Zelle scam targets Kansas man for a fake $2,500 refund through bank account
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taylor Witt is hoping for a refund from U.S. Bank or Zelle after he said he fell for a very sophisticated scam. Witt emailed KMBC 9 Investigates for help after he said someone stole $2,500 from his U.S. Bank account through a fake Zelle refund scam.
Independence woman becomes victim of tree service scam
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been a homeowner for decades and never had a problem hiring contractors...until this summer.
QSR Web
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller Brothers
The balcony seating area and chandelier of Missouri Theatre.Motheatre, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a piece of history in downtown Columbia, Missouri known as the Missouri Theatre. This theatre was designed by the well-known Boller Brothers and built in 1928. On June 6, 1979, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). This is one of many theatres designed by the Boller Brothers in different parts of the country.
Staffing, hospital bed shortages among top concerns of doctors due to COVID-19
Health professionals with the University of Kansas Health System discussed the state of COVID-19 in the Kansas City area Wednesday morning.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - Rain chances increase later this weekend
We are all experiencing a pretty hot and humid last week of August. There will be an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms later this weekend into early next week, and there are a lot of questions on timing and impact. I showed the rainfall forecast from the GFS model...
KCTV 5
UMKC student, Pell Grant recipient reacts to President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Solomon Langley is getting his Master of Fine Arts at UMKC. He’s there on a scholarship, but he does have debt from undergrad. “I still ended up with a good amount. Between $20,000 to $30,000,” he said. Part of President Joe Biden’s student...
kshb.com
Warm, humid weather with storms in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Some isolated storms develop Saturday afternoon with the better chance Saturday night and Sunday evening. Heavy rain & thunderstorms set up Monday afternoon with cooler weather settling in next week. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Friday: Mostly sunny and staying warm and very muggy. A...
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
Starbucks on Plaza permanently closes, employees call it 'union busting'
Employees who worked at the Starbucks location at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri, allege the store was permanently closed to halt union efforts.
Johnson County residents tired of semis using rural roads as cut-through
Johnson County residents are getting tired of seeing truckers use 199th Street between Spring Hill and Gardner as a cut-through.
kshb.com
PODCAST: Mick and Dion are back to preview 2022's first week of games in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 Sports Director Mick Shaffer and PrepsKC Editor Dion Clisso are back for another year of high school football pods. They're breaking down Week 1 games for the Missouri side.
Grandview woman won’t get prepaid headstone for husband until she dies
A Grandview, Missouri, woman said it has been almost three months since her husband was laid to rest and still there's no headstone.
