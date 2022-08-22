Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Peloton starts selling equipment on Amazon in major retail strategy shift
The move marks a major strategy shift — and, perhaps, concession — for the beleaguered home fitness firm. As it notes in a press release, this is the first time Peloton has sold product outside of its own site, stores and sales channels. Its recent struggles have proven, in part, that there’s a ceiling for the company’s famously cult-like devotion.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Hacking group penetrates 130+ organizations, captures credentials for nearly 10K workers
Thursday is upon us once again. Have you ever noticed how Thursdays seem to keep coming along with alarming regularity? It feels like roughly once per week, but that’s anecdotal. More research may be required. Our incredible team of writers has a trove of awesome news and analysis available for you today.
TechCrunch
Animoca Brands’ Japan unit raises $45M at $500M valuation for NFT push
The investment, which was shelled out equally by the parent firm Animoca Brands and MUFG Bank, the largest bank in Japan with 360 years of history, comes at a time when the country is tightening regulations around the crypto industry. Japan isn’t the most crypto-friendly country. Currently, it imposes a...
TechCrunch
ConverseNow expands its drive-thru ordering tech as it bags another $10M
Here’s where voice technology startup ConverseNow comes in. The four-year-old startup is tapping into voice artificial intelligence technology to put virtual assistants inside quick-serve restaurants to automate the order-taking process and free up staff to focus on fulfillment and in-person customer service. “The voice AI space is new and...
TechCrunch
Zilliz, the startup behind the Milvus open source vector database for AI apps, raises $60M, relocates to SF
Led by Prosperity7 Ventures — a $1 billion venture fund created by Saudi oil giant Aramco (the name is a reference to the first commercial well to strike oil in the country) — the round also includes previous Chinese backers Temasek’s Pavilion Capital, Hillhouse Capital, 5Y Capital and Yunqi Capital. The company is not disclosing its valuation, but it’s worth pointing out that this latest injection is being described as an extension to that $43 million Series B rather than a new round. We’ll update this if we learn more. The total raised by the company is now $113 million.
UK's Micro Focus shares nearly double after Canada's OpenText agrees $6 billion takeover
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Shares of Micro Focus (MCRO.L) soared more than 90% on Friday after Canadian software company OpenText (OTEX.TO), agreed to buy the enterprise software maker in an all-cash deal valuing the British company at $6 billion including debt.
TechCrunch
How many Coinbases is FTX worth?
Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode focused on major news topics this week, the crew broke down the latest blockchain happenings and volatility, including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s open letter to the crypto industry, which has web3 insiders fuming.
TechCrunch
Carbon Direct caps $60M round to coach companies on cutting emissions
“I thought we would have no clients,” he said. He needn’t have worried. Microsoft, which was looking for a company to advise it on its carbon reduction plans, came knocking, and Goldberg had a team with a strong science background ready to go. Microsoft itself has “a phenomenal...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Why you should go APE, H-1B lottery tips, how to check references
Cloud companies generally rely on efficiency metrics like CAC payback and LTV-to-CAC, but “they feel more like financial metrics than operational ones, and it is difficult for employees to execute against these concepts,” according to Neeraj Agrawal, Brandon Gleklen and Jack Mattei of Battery Ventures. Using data from...
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc (DELL.N) joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday.
Dollar General (DG) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
DG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
TechCrunch
Telegram founder wants to explore web3-based auctions for custom usernames
Durov said on his Telegram channel that he was impressed by the TON project — an independent project not affiliated with Telegram — and how it is used for domain name/wallet auctions. He noted that Telegram can replicate TON’s auction on the app by putting custom usernames, group and channel links on the auction on blockchain — just like NFTs.
TechCrunch
Unicorn fundraising is reverting to a (very elevated) baseline
According to a review of a Crunchbase dataset tracking funding for unicorn companies — private startups worth $1 billion or more as of their most recent funding round — it’s clear that investors are still paying amply for unicorn equity. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.
TechCrunch
Apple will debut the iPhone 14 on September 7
Following the trend set by the summer’s WWDC, the event will be held in-person, at the company’s Cupertino headquarters. It’s the first of these events to return to Steve Jobs Theater, after the previous event was held in a large, outdoor setting (I had the sunburn to prove it). The show kicks off at 10AM PT. TechCrunch will be there live, bringing you updates as they happen.
MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO -2.31%) Q4 2022...
Motley Fool
3D Systems vs. Stratasys: Which Had the Better Q2 Earnings Report?
Although both companies are dealing with global supply chain issues, Stratasys managed to grow Q2 revenue in the double-digit percentages. Stratasys posted a modest adjusted profit, while 3D Systems had an adjusted loss. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
UK firms fear CO₂ shortages; agricultural inflation soars; US jobless claims drop – as it happened
Pubs and farms concerned about supplies as CF Fertilisers UK prepares to pause ammonia and carbon dioxide production due to high natural gas prices
TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
TDCX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
TechCrunch
Code suggests iOS 16.1 will let users delete the Apple Wallet app
The code spotted by 9to5Mac and Macrumors suggested that Apple will make the Wallet app deletable in iOS 16.1. Currently, users can hide the app from the home screen but can’t remove it from their iPhones completely. While the app stores tickets and orders, it is also responsible for storing your credit and debit cards that work with Apple Pay. So if users remove the app, Apple Pay won’t work.
TechCrunch
Netflix tests ‘game handles’ in select mobile titles amid development of social gaming features
The company confirmed it’s exploring various gaming features in a statement provided to TechCrunch but couldn’t speak to which features, beyond game handles, would be publicly rolled out to users or when that would occur. “We are always looking to improve our member’s experience on the service and...
