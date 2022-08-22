Prosecutors drop child abuse charges against former Teacher of the Year accused of attacking student

Action News Jax investigates has learned the State Attorney’s Office dropped child abuse charges against a former “Teacher of the Year.”

Action News Jax first reported in October 2021 that a student claimed Caroline Lee, a former instructor at Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts, attacked her after she questioned the teacher’s use of the N-word in a classroom discussion.

“What was your level of surprise when you heard charges were dropped?” Action News Jax Ben Becker asked David Robbins, who is Lee’s attorney.

“I wasn’t surprised at all quite frankly,” Robbins said.

Becker obtained a disposition document that shows last Friday, the State Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue charges against Lee: “After reviewing the evidence in the above-styled case, the undersigned Assistant State Attorney declines to prosecute the defendant.”

The alleged incident took place after Duval County Public Schools made an Instagram post congratulating Lee on her Teacher of the Year award then a student commented on the post writing, “Isn’t this the teacher who thought it was okay to use the N word...”

Lee responded to the question: “in context, when reading literature: Mice & Men. not outside the classroom.”

The JSO report states that Lee brought the student to her classroom two days later and shut the door.

The alleged victim said Lee “struck her on her face with the heel of her palm.” The girl went on to claim “Lee then began repeatedly calling her a F****** B**** and “landed several more strikes on the top of her head.” According to police, the student had a “bloody nose.”

Police conducted an interview with the teacher after it happened, and Lee said “she had wanted to impress upon the student that she was not racist and is a nice person,” adding, “Lee denied doing any physical harm to the student and could not explain the bloody nose.”

Robbins told Becker that Lee passed a lie detector test as part of the investigation.

“The state did ten months of investigating in this case and in the 50 years I have practiced law, a lot of murder cases don’t get this type of investigation,” Robbins said.

Becker emailed Duval County Public Schools and asked if Lee will return to Darnell-Cookman after she was reassigned to the district’s teacher supply depot; we are waiting for a response.

Lee did release a statement on social media:

“Dear family, friends, colleagues, and news outlets

“Caroline Lee here-teacher of the Year 21-22

“Just wanted to let you all know that the baseless accusations against me have been dropped. There were never any charges, never a case, and zero evidence that this gross injustice transpired. It was all just a very disturbed student, and I happened to be her victim on that unfortunate day. I hope lessons have been learned, and pray that no one else has to be put through this same traumatic and unnecessary experience that I have endured for the past year.

“On this joyous note, I would like to say good-bye to all social media, and know that life will carry on.

“I want to thank you all for your outward love and support of me during this very difficult year. Those who wrote letters, made calls, helped me pack up my classroom, and fought for my dignity, God bless you; you have no idea what this has meant to me.

“So now I can move forward. I have a choice of some great teaching and leadership jobs. You know how to reach me if need be.

“If I do not have resilience and fortitude to divest from social media … I will be back! I wish you all only the very best. To my fellow teachers-I have learned so much from you and hope you stay safe, healthy, happy and optimistic.

“Keep in touch

“Caroline Lee M.A., M.S.Ed.”

“Will she teach again?,” Becker asked Robbins.

“I hope so there’s no reason why she shouldn’t,” Robbins said. “The state’s investigation showed and proved Caroline did not commit this act.”

Lee declined Becker’s interview request through Robbins.