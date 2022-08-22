ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Focus Daily News

Public Hearing Stillwater Canyon PID in DeSoto

Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers in the Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Zoning Case Z-1479-22 Notice of Meeting

Case Z-1479-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a zoning change from Neighborhood Services (NS) to General Retail (GR) for part of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4. The property in question is located at 616 & 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LT 3 & BLK A LT 4. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill ISD School Board Calls Bond and Tax Rate Elections

Voters Asked to Consider Additional Funding for Scholars, Teacher Salaries and Facility Renovations. At a special-called board meeting on August 22, the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to call a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) and a school bond election for November. The CHISD Board of Trustees and Administration have been studying staffing needs, facility needs, and options to bring additional funding to.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project

RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
RICHARDSON, TX
Focus Daily News

Gunfire in Duncanville Led To School Lockout

Duncanville, TX – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:45 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding shots fired, between two vehicles, in the area of East Freeman Street and South Main Street. Officers responded to the scene and did not find any shooting victims or suspects. Officers.
DUNCANVILLE, TX
Focus Daily News

Missing DeSoto Youth Found Safe and Sound

DeSoto Police have announced that a 12-year-old male, originally reported missing from his parent’s home at 12:40 AM Friday, has been located safe and sound in the company of a friend at 5:45 AM Friday. Police responded to the call from the Parent’s home on the 700 Block of...
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Announces New Leadership Appointments

DESOTO, TX — During the August 22, 2022, regular meeting of the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees, the board approved a number of leadership appointments which included the following:. Chief Communications Officer: Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. Director of Business Operations: Saundra Scott. Director of Career and Technical Education: Melinda Pugh. Director...
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Current Red Oak Street Closures Due To Flooding

Red Oak- The city of Red Oak and police department are warning drivers of road closures due to current conditions. With all this rain, there are high water levels on several city streets. If you have to get out, be careful, drive slowly and remember, NEVER drive through high water or around barricades.
RED OAK, TX
Focus Daily News

Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating

DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Responds To Safety Concerns After Alerts Issued On 2nd Day of School

Today was the second official day of school in DeSoto ISD, but the morning started with law enforcement on multiple DeSoto ISD campuses. One parent’s account stated “My wife was on her way up to the school (Katherine Johnson) she made the right to go down towards the school the cops were in front of her they made a uturn pulled their guns out told her to turn the car around and leave now.”
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

ROISD 2022-23 TAX RATE-District Reduces I&S Rate

Overall, the ROISD tax rate has been reduced by over 19% over the past four years. The approved 2022-23 tax rate is being reduced again. The adopted budget in June reduced the M&O rate, and now, after receiving the certified property values by Ellis County, the District is also reducing the I&S rate.
RED OAK, TX
Desoto, TX

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

