Case Z-1479-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a zoning change from Neighborhood Services (NS) to General Retail (GR) for part of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4. The property in question is located at 616 & 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LT 3 & BLK A LT 4. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

DESOTO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO