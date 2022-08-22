Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WARNING: The TERRIFYING night in the Cullen Davis MansionRooted ExpeditionsFort Worth, TX
Dallas May Add 1 Million to Combat HomelessnessTom HandyDallas, TX
Texas Rangers: Offense Lights Up Coors Field.Alvin GarciaArlington, TX
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Public Hearing Stillwater Canyon PID in DeSoto
Notice is hereby given that the DeSoto City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the City Council Chambers in the Jim Baugh Government Center, 211 E. Pleasant Run Rd., DeSoto, TX, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. – to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
DeSoto Zoning Case Z-1479-22 Notice of Meeting
Case Z-1479-22 The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a zoning change from Neighborhood Services (NS) to General Retail (GR) for part of Lot 3 and all of Lot 4. The property in question is located at 616 & 620 Beltline Road, legally known as THE MARK AT DESOTO BLK A LT 3 & BLK A LT 4. The applicant is Clay Cristy. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. If the project is recommended for approval by the Planning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Cedar Hill ISD School Board Calls Bond and Tax Rate Elections
Voters Asked to Consider Additional Funding for Scholars, Teacher Salaries and Facility Renovations. At a special-called board meeting on August 22, the Cedar Hill ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously to call a Voter Approval Tax Rate Election (VATRE) and a school bond election for November. The CHISD Board of Trustees and Administration have been studying staffing needs, facility needs, and options to bring additional funding to.
Methodist Richardson kicks off $46M emergency department project
RICHARDSON — Methodist Richardson Medical Center broke ground Wednesday on a $46 million project to expand its busy emergency department. The project will help the hospital care for more than 55,000 patients each year — up 12% from just last year — and first responders were well-represented at the groundbreaking with the city’s police and fire chiefs, as well as Mayor Paul Voelker, all in attendance.
Gunfire in Duncanville Led To School Lockout
Duncanville, TX – On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 2:45 PM, the Duncanville Police Department responded to a call for service regarding shots fired, between two vehicles, in the area of East Freeman Street and South Main Street. Officers responded to the scene and did not find any shooting victims or suspects. Officers.
Juani Hernandez Named Executive Director for Duncanville Outreach Ministry
San Juana “Juani” Hernandez, a dynamic transplant from Flint, Michigan, is the new Executive Director for Duncanville Outreach Ministry. Juani is excited about the opportunity to assist the Duncanville community, and brings with her an impressive background for helping others. When the Flint Water Crisis began, Juani talked...
Missing DeSoto Youth Found Safe and Sound
DeSoto Police have announced that a 12-year-old male, originally reported missing from his parent’s home at 12:40 AM Friday, has been located safe and sound in the company of a friend at 5:45 AM Friday. Police responded to the call from the Parent’s home on the 700 Block of...
DeSoto ISD Announces New Leadership Appointments
DESOTO, TX — During the August 22, 2022, regular meeting of the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees, the board approved a number of leadership appointments which included the following:. Chief Communications Officer: Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. Director of Business Operations: Saundra Scott. Director of Career and Technical Education: Melinda Pugh. Director...
Flooding in Best Southwest Creates Chaos As Rainfall Broke Records
DESOTO – Flash flooding, meeting cancellations and street closures plagued the Best Southwest area Monday after a downpour of rain began Sunday inundating the area and possibly setting rainfall records across North Texas. One FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist confirmed that the last 24 hours has definitely been the “second-wettest...
Current Red Oak Street Closures Due To Flooding
Red Oak- The city of Red Oak and police department are warning drivers of road closures due to current conditions. With all this rain, there are high water levels on several city streets. If you have to get out, be careful, drive slowly and remember, NEVER drive through high water or around barricades.
TxDOT Public Hearing On Widening FM 1387 In Ellis County
PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS TO FARM TO MARKET (FM) ROAD 1387. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway to FM 664 in Ellis County, Texas. All comments must be received on or before Thursday, September 15, 2022. TxDOT is proposing to widen FM 1387 from North Midlothian Parkway...
Lancaster City Council Greenlights EDC Need for Additional Office Space
LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster City Council greenlighted a resolution ratifying the approval for the Lancaster Economic Development Corporation to purchase a commercial property on North Henry Street to accommodate the city’s continuing growth. The Henry Street property was constructed in 1951 as the City Hall/Fire Station....
Midlothian City Manager Addresses Error in No-New-Revenue Tax Rate Presented at August 9 City Council Meeting
Correct No-New-Revenue tax rate is $0.595914 per $100 property valuation. At the August 9, 2022, Midlothian City Council meeting, the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23. At that meeting it was presented that the No-New-Revenue tax rate was $0.663147. It was discovered after the meeting...
Mansfield ISD Experiencing Cyber Attack, Phones & Internet Down
Phones, Internet, Skyward, Raptor At Mansfield ISD Are Down. Today was the Mondayest of all Mondays at Mansfield ISD as their first full week began with Mother Nature’s record breaking downpours and a cyberattack that impacted everything from the district’s phones, to Skyward, RAPTOR and more. So, if...
Security Guard Fatally Shot At DeSoto BH Lounge, Police Investigating
DeSoto Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a security guard that took place at a Hampton Road lounge at approximately 10:00 PM Friday. Officers responded to a call at the Brickhouse (BH) Lounge on the 2000 Block of North Hampton Road and upon arrival found that the establishment’s security guard, 47-year-old Derek Phillips of Arlington, TX, had been shot multiple times. DeSoto PD and responding paramedics provided emergency first aid at the scene and the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Large Investors Interested in Midlothian Special Assessment Revenue Bonds
MIDLOTHIAN – If you want to get a first-hand confirmation of the growth in Midlothian and Ellis County with an eye toward how the entire area is being noticed, two items on a recent City of Midlothian council meeting agenda might be of interest. Mark McLiney from Samco Capital...
AccuWeather Estimates Between $4.5 Billion and $6 Billion in Damage and Economic Loss in Texas Flooding
AccuWeather Global Weather Center – August 25, 2022 – AccuWeather Founder and CEO Dr. Joel N. Myers estimates the total damage and economic loss resulting from the significant flash flooding in Dallas Sunday, August 21 and Monday August 22 would range between $4.5 billion and $6 billion. “As...
DeSoto ISD Responds To Safety Concerns After Alerts Issued On 2nd Day of School
Today was the second official day of school in DeSoto ISD, but the morning started with law enforcement on multiple DeSoto ISD campuses. One parent’s account stated “My wife was on her way up to the school (Katherine Johnson) she made the right to go down towards the school the cops were in front of her they made a uturn pulled their guns out told her to turn the car around and leave now.”
Red Oak ISD Implements Clear Bag Policy For District Games & Events
(RED OAK, TX) — To further enhance the safety of our students, staff, and guests, Red Oak ISD is implementing a Clear Bag Policy for all extra-curricular events including games, performances, concerts, and after-school events. “Starting this fall, at all campus and district events, Red Oak ISD will enforce...
ROISD 2022-23 TAX RATE-District Reduces I&S Rate
Overall, the ROISD tax rate has been reduced by over 19% over the past four years. The approved 2022-23 tax rate is being reduced again. The adopted budget in June reduced the M&O rate, and now, after receiving the certified property values by Ellis County, the District is also reducing the I&S rate.
