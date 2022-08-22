Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 44%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 13%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down44% in that time.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO