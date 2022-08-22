ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Gap Stock Surges On Surprise Q2 Profit, But 2022 Outlook Scrapped

Gap Inc. (GPS) shares moved firmly Friday trading following a surprise second quarter profit that offset a muted near-term outlook linked to bulging inventories and softer clothing demand. Gap, which also operates the Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, pulled its full-year guidance for earnings of between 30 cents and...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Outlook#Reuters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
STOCKS
NBC News

Powell comments fuel 1,000-point market rout Friday as stocks slide a second week

Stocks plummeted Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won’t back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37% to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94% to 12,141.71.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Qantas shares soar on surprise buyback as demand returns

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would buy back up to A$400 million ($276 million) of shares after the lifting of COVID curbs spurred a strong rebound in travel demand, surprising the market and sending its shares up 8%. The rush to travel once borders opened boosted...
ECONOMY
srnnews.com

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
TRAFFIC
tipranks.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) Slash FY23 Projections on Economic Headwinds

Challenging macroeconomic conditions have compelled cloud computing firms Salesforce and Zoom Video to lower their projections for Fiscal 2023. In this article, we will discuss near-term expectations on these stocks and see what might lie beyond. The cloud computing industry, which leveraged healthy demand during the peak pandemic period, is...
MARKETS
investing.com

Marvell Technology Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

Investing.com - Marvell Technology reported Thursday better-than-expected second-quarter profit, led by strong growth in its data center business. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) was DOWN 1.9% in afterhours trading following the report. The chipmaker reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

China's JD.com Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates

(Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as lockdowns in China to control the coronavirus boosted online shopping and the company's "618" shopping event. The company reported second-quarter revenue of 267.6 billion yuan ($39.07 billion), up 5.4% year on year, topping analysts'...
ECONOMY
zycrypto.com

Bullish Outlook For ETH As Active Addresses Soar Past 600,000

Ethereum has roused mixed expectations in the markets of late. The second largest crypto asset fell to $1,701 today. This decline follows an encouraging comeback of the asset put up against the bears that began on July 18. Despite the price drop, a new bullish metric has surfaced for ETH – daily active addresses have risen above 600k for the first time since May.
STOCKS
NASDAQ

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) stock falls 6.2% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 44%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 13%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down44% in that time.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy