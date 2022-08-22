Read full article on original website
Tesla has 21% upside potential after stock-split takes effect as China production volume ramps up, Wedbush says
Tesla could surge 21% as it benefits from increased volume production at its China factory, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said. Ives set a new $360 price target to reflect the company's 3-for-1 stock split that went into effect today. "Demand is not the problem for Tesla, but supply has been...
Dollar Tree cuts profit forecast on planned price cuts at Family Dollar
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) trimmed its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, blaming price cuts at its Family Dollar stores in an effort to spur demand among lower-income shoppers and compete with other retailers that have been ramping up discounts.
Gap Stock Surges On Surprise Q2 Profit, But 2022 Outlook Scrapped
Gap Inc. (GPS) shares moved firmly Friday trading following a surprise second quarter profit that offset a muted near-term outlook linked to bulging inventories and softer clothing demand. Gap, which also operates the Old Navy and Banana Republic brands, pulled its full-year guidance for earnings of between 30 cents and...
Motley Fool
Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought
A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 233% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
Bill.com just delivered 169% revenue growth for fiscal 2022 (which ended June 30). It processed 61.8 million transactions for business customers over the last 12 months, valued at $227.4 billion. Bill.com has only scratched the surface of its opportunity, and one Wall Street firm predicts major upside in the stock.
Powell comments fuel 1,000-point market rout Friday as stocks slide a second week
Stocks plummeted Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won’t back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37% to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94% to 12,141.71.
Aussie coal miners eye record profits, shareholder returns as prices surge
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest listed coal miners are expected to report record annual profits this week, underpinned by soaring commodity prices, even as they grapple with tight labour market conditions and inflation-induced cost pressure.
srnnews.com
Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast
(Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snowflake, Nvidia, Salesforce and more
Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading. Nvidia – Nvidia slipped 2.5% after quarterly earnings missed Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom line. Nvidia brought in adjusted earnings per share of 51 cents versus expectations of $1.26. Revenue was $6.7 billion where analysts expected $8.10 billion, according to Refinitiv.
srnnews.com
Qantas shares soar on surprise buyback as demand returns
SYDNEY (Reuters) -Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would buy back up to A$400 million ($276 million) of shares after the lifting of COVID curbs spurred a strong rebound in travel demand, surprising the market and sending its shares up 8%. The rush to travel once borders opened boosted...
biztoc.com
Shares of Dollar Tree fall after company cuts guidance, citing investments in competitive pricing
Dollar Tree cut its financial outlook for the year, citing its push to offer more competitive prices at its Family Dollar stores. The move came after the company reported second-quarter earnings that topped Wall Street estimates by a penny. Shares of rival Dollar General, which reported better-than-expected results, also slid after initially rising.
srnnews.com
Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. Brent crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to $101.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West...
Marvell Stock Slides On Softer Sales Forecast After Cloud Demand Drives Q2 Profit Beat
Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares moved lower in pre-market trading after the chipmaker posted modestly firmer-than-expected second quarter earnings but cautioned that supply chain disruptions would continue to pressure near-term sales. Marvel said current quarter revenues would likely hit $1.56 billion, with gross margins in the region of 51.1%, and non-GAAP...
US stocks close lower as 10-year yield holds above 3% amid rate-hike bets
US stocks closed lower Tuesday while the 10-year Treasury yield held above 3%. Fresh housing data showed new home builds slowed for the sixth-consecutive month. The 10-year yield briefly dipped below 3% after the weak housing data, but rebounded to climb back above it. US stocks were lower at the...
Australia's Wesfarmers posts annual profit dip, but outlook upbeat
Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers Ltd (WES.AX), owner of the country's no. 1 hardware chain, reported annual profit fell and warned of "challenging" inflation, but said raw materials prices were down while demand was high for home improvement projects.
tipranks.com
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) Slash FY23 Projections on Economic Headwinds
Challenging macroeconomic conditions have compelled cloud computing firms Salesforce and Zoom Video to lower their projections for Fiscal 2023. In this article, we will discuss near-term expectations on these stocks and see what might lie beyond. The cloud computing industry, which leveraged healthy demand during the peak pandemic period, is...
investing.com
Marvell Technology Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
Investing.com - Marvell Technology reported Thursday better-than-expected second-quarter profit, led by strong growth in its data center business. Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL ) was DOWN 1.9% in afterhours trading following the report. The chipmaker reported Q2 adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents on revenue of $1.52 billion, compared with...
US News and World Report
China's JD.com Beats Quarterly Revenue Estimates
(Reuters) -Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday as lockdowns in China to control the coronavirus boosted online shopping and the company's "618" shopping event. The company reported second-quarter revenue of 267.6 billion yuan ($39.07 billion), up 5.4% year on year, topping analysts'...
zycrypto.com
Bullish Outlook For ETH As Active Addresses Soar Past 600,000
Ethereum has roused mixed expectations in the markets of late. The second largest crypto asset fell to $1,701 today. This decline follows an encouraging comeback of the asset put up against the bears that began on July 18. Despite the price drop, a new bullish metric has surfaced for ETH – daily active addresses have risen above 600k for the first time since May.
NASDAQ
Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) stock falls 6.2% in past week as one-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend
Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 44%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 13%. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down44% in that time.
