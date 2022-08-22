Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Related
Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become
The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center
After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
wlvr.org
Wheels of Time motors back into Macungie this weekend; police to increase patrols
MACUNGIE, Pa. – The Wheels of Time jamboree will be back this weekend in Macungie, bringing about 1,500 classic hot rods and more to Macungie Memorial Park. This year’s features include the former driver of the monster truck Grave Digger and his new truck, as well as TV show-themed cars.
The Most Delicious Deli is Hiding Inside This Unassuming Pennsylvania Gas Station
Anyone who has ever lived in Pennsylvania knows of the fierce rivalry between Sheetz and Wawa–and you likely have a strong opinion. Sometimes, however, you find yourself at a random gas station. With little to no expectations, you step inside and are floored to find out there's actually some incredible food hiding inside.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Quakertown Public Market Is Becoming a New Bucks County Hot Spot
The Quakertown market is your one stop shop for all food and drink needs. For those looking for a variety of eats in one spot, look no further than the Trolley Barn Public Market in Quakertown. Vittoria Woodill reported on the Bucks County spot for her video segment Taste With Tori on CBS Philadelphia.
WFMZ-TV Online
Blaze erupts at trucking company in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a trucking company in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Wednesday night. The flames broke out just after 7:30 p.m. at Estes Trucking, officials said. Flames shot out of a building and a large cloud of smoke hovered over the property.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania Getaway
Pennsylvania is brimming with gorgeous accommodation options. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by forest land to cabins up in the mountains, our beautiful state makes for a unique getaway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Uline growing in Lehigh County, hiring 50+ at new warehouse and expanding existing site
One of the region’s largest distributors of shipping, industrial and packaging supplies is undergoing a large expansion in Lehigh County. Wisconsin-based Uline is slated to unveil sometime in late September its new 925,910-square-foot distribution center at 8449 Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, outside Alburtis. By early 2023, the company additionally has plans to expand its existing Upper Macungie Township facility at 700 Uline Way.
Monroe Fire Company Refusing Service Over Ordinance Dispute
The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company refuses service due to a fire ordinance dispute, which allows the Township to have more governance over the fire company. Tobyhanna, PA | The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company no longer responds to calls over an ordinance dispute, leaving the residents without a township fire department.
‘Ambiguous’ laws delay vote on massive warehouse plans in Palmer Township
The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors clashed with a developer Tuesday over a waiver to avoid planting dozens of trees on the lot where a 77-acre, five-warehouse development is planned. Three members of the board voted down the waiver, but “ambiguous language” in the township’s ordinance pointed out by Chairman...
Five restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to get a burger
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the VisitPA website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Pennsylvania and are in the mood for a good burger, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains
MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running. "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said. Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins. "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester." This rail service...
Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season
Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
fox29.com
These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves
PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.
Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
PECO says it mistakenly sent out past due balance emails to customers up to date
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PECO says it made a mistake in sending out past due balance emails to customers who are up to date on payments Monday. The energy company is urging people to disregard the emails or check their balances."We are aware of the message regarding past due balances that appears to have been sent to some customers in error," a PECO spokesperson said. "The message was intended to reach those customers with past due balances to remind them of their balance, inform them of payment options, and connect them with financial assistance programs."PECO is working to determine how the errant notices were sent out. It will notify customers impacted by the mistake.The company provides electricity to more than 1.6 million customers in the Philadelphia region.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area SD faces enrollment growth from building boom as facilities age
The Northampton Area School District resembles a 97-square-mile puzzle spread over seven municipalities. Some pieces are in place. The district has old buildings that must be renovated or replaced. Meanwhile, residential growth looms in the district. How many new residents and students that will bring and where they will live...
lvpnews.com
‘We never know what to expect’
The first paranormal investigation at the George Taylor House, Lehigh and Poplar streets, Catasauqua, took place 6 p.m. July 30-1 a.m. July 31 and was hosted by Interstate Paranormal Research. “We never know what to expect,” said Anthony Grothaus, founder of IPR, which plans to host future public events, private...
Drive to Pennsylvania recently? E-ZPass users may have been charged too much while going over N.J.-Pa. bridge
If you used E-ZPass and crossed the toll bridge that connects Trenton and Morrisville, Pa., earlier this year, you may have been overcharged. But the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, which operates the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge, is working with its E-ZPass service providers to reimburse affected customers, it announced.
Comments / 2