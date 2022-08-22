ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellertown, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s what a vacant Lehigh Valley Kmart location is slated to become

The former location of a Kmart store that has sat vacant since early 2019 is slated to become a self-storage facility in Allentown. Devon Self Storage plans to utilize the existing 86,395-square-foot Kmart building at 1502 S. Fourth St., but also has plans to build another estimated 37,000 square feet for a proposed self storage facility project. The company, which filed plans under QOZ Self-Storage LLC, hopes to use a total of about 123,400 square feet on more than 13 acres.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Home Depot finally coming to this Lehigh County shopping center

After more than a decade, Home Depot is gearing up to finally be built at a Lower Macungie Township shopping center. The township’s board of commissioners last week approved the development of the 136,058-square-foot building at the Macungie Crossings shopping center, 5877 Hamilton Blvd. The property sits east of Movie Tavern Trexlertown and the headquarters of Air Products and to the west of the popular Hamilton Crossings shopping center.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blaze erupts at trucking company in Mahoning Twp.

MAHONING TWP., Pa. – Firefighters were battling a blaze at a trucking company in Mahoning Township, Carbon County, Wednesday night. The flames broke out just after 7:30 p.m. at Estes Trucking, officials said. Flames shot out of a building and a large cloud of smoke hovered over the property.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton City Council makes changes to vehicle impoundment code

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night modified an ordinance governing vehicle impoundment. The amendment removes the public works department's ability to remove, impound and/or immobilize any vehicle parked — in violation of a law or ordinance —in city-owned parking garages, lots or property. It...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Uline growing in Lehigh County, hiring 50+ at new warehouse and expanding existing site

One of the region’s largest distributors of shipping, industrial and packaging supplies is undergoing a large expansion in Lehigh County. Wisconsin-based Uline is slated to unveil sometime in late September its new 925,910-square-foot distribution center at 8449 Congdon Hill Drive in Lower Macungie Township, outside Alburtis. By early 2023, the company additionally has plans to expand its existing Upper Macungie Township facility at 700 Uline Way.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Monroe Fire Company Refusing Service Over Ordinance Dispute

The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company refuses service due to a fire ordinance dispute, which allows the Township to have more governance over the fire company. Tobyhanna, PA | The Tobyhanna Township Volunteer Fire Company no longer responds to calls over an ordinance dispute, leaving the residents without a township fire department.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

New Wawa SEPTA station welcomes first riders and trains

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – It's taken a bit of time, but the first SEPTA trains are now running to-and-from the Wawa community in quite a while. The Wawa Station in the Media, Delaware County is finally up and running.  "First train left at 6:10, had about 50 people in it, no problems," Rich Mahon, a chief officer at SEPTA, said.   Aboard was passenger Arthur Hopkins.  "I heard about how they were reopening service," Hopkins said. "I remember, although I never took it when I was growing up, there was service all the way out to West Chester."  This rail service...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Clams, bacon and everything in between: A guide to the Lehigh Valley’s fall festival season

Summer might not officially be over until late September, but once August ends, it’s hard not to think that autumn has arrived (even if the temperature says otherwise). In the Lehigh Valley, that also means it’s the start of fall festival season, which is chockfull of weekly autumnal activities. From clams to beer to apples to more beer, there’s a festival for nearly everything during the fall, enough that it can get confusing to remember what’s happening when and where. And even if you have those things straight, it’s hard to pick one over the other.
EASTON, PA
fox29.com

These are the cars most commonly targeted by catalytic converter thieves

PHILADELPHIA - As criminals continue to target catalytic converters in cities and suburbs across the country, mechanics who see the costly damage first-hand shared what models are most commonly picked on. Catalytic converters are part of a vehicle's exhaust system that helps filter out pollutants. They're found on the underside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem pays $1M and charges households $70 for recycling each year. Both are likely to rise.

Bethlehem and its residents are likely to face higher recycling fees, after the city’s curbside-collection contractor chose not to renew its deal beyond 2022. Recycling practices may change, as well, since Bethlehem now offers separate collection of container and paper products for recycling. That can generate more revenue than so-called single-stream recycling because buyers are getting cleaner materials, but it presents challenges to the hauler, city officials said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

PECO says it mistakenly sent out past due balance emails to customers up to date

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PECO says it made a mistake in sending out past due balance emails to customers who are up to date on payments Monday. The energy company is urging people to disregard the emails or check their balances."We are aware of the message regarding past due balances that appears to have been sent to some customers in error," a PECO spokesperson said. "The message was intended to reach those customers with past due balances to remind them of their balance, inform them of payment options, and connect them with financial assistance programs."PECO is working to determine how the errant notices were sent out. It will notify customers impacted by the mistake.The company provides electricity to more than 1.6 million customers in the Philadelphia region.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lvpnews.com

‘We never know what to expect’

The first paranormal investigation at the George Taylor House, Lehigh and Poplar streets, Catasauqua, took place 6 p.m. July 30-1 a.m. July 31 and was hosted by Interstate Paranormal Research. “We never know what to expect,” said Anthony Grothaus, founder of IPR, which plans to host future public events, private...
CATASAUQUA, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Drive to Pennsylvania recently? E-ZPass users may have been charged too much while going over N.J.-Pa. bridge

If you used E-ZPass and crossed the toll bridge that connects Trenton and Morrisville, Pa., earlier this year, you may have been overcharged. But the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, which operates the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge, is working with its E-ZPass service providers to reimburse affected customers, it announced.
MORRISVILLE, PA

