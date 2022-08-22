Acura recently announced that combustion would continue to be a part of its operations for some time, and when the shift to electrified vehicles takes place, hybrids will be skipped and the brand will jump straight into EVs. We can see evidence of the premium automaker's intentions with its new Precision EV concept. These EVs will be underpinned by General Motors' Ultium battery technology to begin with, and Honda's upcoming e:Architecture platform will join the fray later, with both Acura and GM set to benefit from it. Acura's first car on this platform is planned to arrive in 2026.

