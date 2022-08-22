Read full article on original website
Ford Cutting Costs By Giving Thousands Of Workers The Axe
Approximately 3,000 Ford employees are expected to lose their jobs in the coming weeks, as the automaker looks to cut costs across the board. The announcement was made on Monday, reports Associated Press, with a companywide email explaining that 2,000 full-time salaried workers and 1,000 contract workers are being let go.
Dodge Challenger Shakedown, California Bans Combustion Vehicle Sales, Tesla Yokes Falling Apart: Cold Start
Hey ho, happy Friday! It's the end of the week and time for our last Cold Start roundup until Monday. Since yesterday's report, we've learned more about America's version of the Volkswagen ID.Buzz and seen new images of Lamborghini's Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar. Sadly, we've also had to report that the man who gave the world the Ferrari F40 has passed on to the great racetrack in the sky. RIP, Nicola Materazzi. In lighter news, Koenigsegg will build 20 more CC850s than originally planned.
Elon Musk Says Cybertruck's Mirrors Can Legally Be Removed - Here's What The Feds Say
On August 18, Elon Musk took to Twitter to deliver some news on the Tesla Cybertruck. After reassuring fans and order holders that the much-delayed truck is still, in fact, on the way, Musk has said that part of your Cybertruck can be removed just as soon as it hits your driveway.
Feds Push Hyundai Around On Its New EV Factory
Following the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, far fewer electric vehicles will qualify for the $7,500 federal tax credit. That's because the final version of the bill includes a clause that vehicles need to be assembled in North America. This instantly rules out South Korean-built EVs like the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5. But likely not for very long.
Nissan Dealer Selling Marked-Up Z For Over Double The Price
UPDATE: Nissan has responded with the following statement: "We are aware of the strong demand for the limited-edition Nissan Z Proto Spec. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP) are determined after extensive research to provide the right value proposition for the customer, however, the final price of a vehicle is determined by the selling dealer."
Apple, Honda, and Mazda reportedly consider diversifying manufacturing away from China after supply-chain chaos
Supply-chain chaos due to COVID lockdowns, geopolitics, and now a heat wave are weighing on companies with China production hubs.
Joe Biden Ignores Elon Musk & Signs the Inflation Reduction Act into Law, 70% Fewer EVs Now Qualify for $7,500 Credit
President Biden and Elon Musk both have plans for the future of electric vehicles. The President would not entertain Elon Musk's idea and moves forward with changes to EV credits.
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Mercedes-Benz’s New SoCal Classic Center Is a Reminder of Why We Care About Cars
For a bit of perspective, ponder that it’s been 136 years since Mercedes-Benz patented the world’s first automobile—conversely, nowadays the German carmaker sells around 2.5 million gleaming new cars per year globally. Somewhere between the way back origin story and the relentlessness of modern commerce is a new facility in Long Beach, California, that houses both ends of these disparate aspects of automaking. While a hidden portion of the new premises serves as a Vehicle Preparation Center for tens of thousands of inbound SUVs, sedans and coupes before they’re distributed to dealers, true romance can be found in the front of...
Cheap, high capacity, and fast: New aluminum battery tech promises it all
There's a classic irony with new technology, that adopters are forced to limit themselves to two of the three things everyone wants: fast, cheap, and good. When the tech is batteries, adoption is even more challenging. Cheap and fast (charging) still matter, but "good" can mean different things, such as light weight, low volume, or long life span, depending on your needs. Still, the same sorts of trade-offs are involved. If you want really fast charging, you'll probably have to give up some capacity.
US housing market is in 'much worse shape' than Fed is letting on – and 'sharp' drops in prices are on horizon as policymakers work to lower inflation, economist warns
The U.S. housing market is in significantly worse shape than the Federal Reserve is saying, a top economist has warned. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the outlook for housing sales is even more grim than the Fed has said, and the 'worst is yet to come' for home prices.
Nissan And Mercedes Part Ways In The US As Tennessee Factory Gets Shut Down
Nissan currently operates four factories in the United States, they include two in Mississippi and two in Tennessee. According to Automotive News, the Japanese automaker will close the Decherd Infiniti Powertrain Plant, which previously manufactured the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine for the Infiniti Q50 until 2019, and the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and Sprinter and Metris vans. With 208 horsepower on tap, the four-cylinder once served as the Q50's base powertrain before the twin-turbo V6 became the only option for the 2020 model year.
Acura Says Its Type S EVs Will Be Exciting And Engaging
Acura recently announced that combustion would continue to be a part of its operations for some time, and when the shift to electrified vehicles takes place, hybrids will be skipped and the brand will jump straight into EVs. We can see evidence of the premium automaker's intentions with its new Precision EV concept. These EVs will be underpinned by General Motors' Ultium battery technology to begin with, and Honda's upcoming e:Architecture platform will join the fray later, with both Acura and GM set to benefit from it. Acura's first car on this platform is planned to arrive in 2026.
Natural Gas Prices And Crude Oil Prices Are Surging
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. The Labor Department on Thursday announced that weekly unemployment claims declined slightly to 243,000 in the latest week, down from a revised 245,000 in the previous week. Continuing unemployment claims declined to 1.415 million in the latest week, down from a revised 1.434 million in the previous week. So on the surface, unemployment is not a problem yet, even though the four-week moving averages of both weekly and continuing claims rose slightly.
Tesla Steering Yokes Are Falling To Pieces
Even though it's been in production for 10 years, the Tesla Model S is still a segment leader in many aspects. If you spring for the $135,990 Model S Plaid, you'll be rewarded with one of the fastest accelerating vehicles in the world, all wrapped up in a practical and usable package. But, despite the premium pricing, Tesla has often been criticized for its less-than-premium interior finishes and build quality.
Say Goodbye To One Of America's Best Small Vans
Ford is making big waves with its all-electric E-Transit van, but not everyone requires such a large vehicle to transport people or stuff. That's why the Ford Transit Connect makes so much sense; it's a compact van, available in both passenger wagon and cargo versions while starting at under $30,000.
Last Call For V8 Dodge Charger And Challenger, Tesla FSD Gets Another Price Hike, Hybrid Bugatti Chiron Successor In 2027: Cold Start
Good morning, early birds, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start, your daily roundup of the biggest news from the last 24 hours. Since yesterday's roundup, Volkswagen has strangely filed for a trademark for synthetic blinker fluid (seriously), Porsche has teased a new take on the Vision Gran Turismo, and Tuthill Porsche has unveiled its 11,000-rpm Singer rival.
Toyota Giving GR Models More Power Through OEM Tuning Package
Toyota has announced that the GR Yaris, the little brother to the US-bound GR Corolla, will be headed to the brand's Kinto Factory lineup. Usually, that would be pretty dull news until you learn that "Kinto Factory" means factory tuning upgrades from Toyota itself. Thanks to this latest upgrade, GR Yaris owners are getting a boost in torque of 15 lb-ft - direct from the OEM, which means the warranty remains unaffected.
New Vehicle Prices Reach Record Highs In August
New car prices reach $46,259 average in August 2022. Vehicle supply still constrained by chip shortages. We thought it was madness when the average new car transaction crossed the $34,000 mark in 2016, but with the popularity of trucks and SUVs stronger than ever, those prices continue to soar. A...
Buyers Are Furious Over Rivian's Latest Pricing Decision
Rivian has not been having a great time lately. The year started with a slash in production volumes, with the company down to just 25,000 units for the whole year. Ford sold a huge stake in the company shortly after, and now, owners are upset (again) because they are being told to either reconfigure their builds or cancel their Rivian R1T and R1S preorders as the brand is dropping its most affordable trim from the lineup.
