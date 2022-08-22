ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Truth Speaker
3d ago

Obviously he broke the law and should be punished. But if his name was Donald Trump he could break any law he wants to and be protected by cowards and the judicial system.

WDBJ7.com

Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a shooting with Police in Montgomery County early Friday morning, according to the Blacksburg Police Department. Police say they responded at 2:00 a.m. to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a man started shooting at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
altavistajournal.com

Forest woman arrested for animal abuse

Emily Madison Pendell, 25, of Forest has been charged in Bedford County with sexual abuse of an animal. According to court records for the Bedford General District Court, the incident took place on August 17, and Pendell was arrested the same day. Sexual abuse of an animal is listed as a class 6 Felony. The court documents indicate that she was released on recognizance; arrests.org indicated that her total bond was $5,000.
FOREST, VA
Roanoke, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Roanoke, VA
wfirnews.com

Man is dead after shootout with Montgomery County authorities

From Blacksburg Police: At approximately 2:00 a.m. on August 26th, Blacksburg Police officers and Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on Yellow Sulphur Road in Blacksburg. At the scene, a male subject fired on the officers and deputies; the officers and deputies then returned fire. First aid was immediately administered by the officers and deputies and Blacksburg Rescue responded to the scene. The subject is deceased and all the responding officers and deputies were uninjured. The Blacksburg Police Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are following their protocols for officer involved shootings. The Virginia State Police are conducting the investigation of this shooting. Any further questions should be directed to the Virginia State Police public information office.
whee.net

Martinsville man killed in Franklin County

Martinsville man fatally shot following encounter at Boones Mill home. A Martinsville man is dead following an encounter at a Boones Mill home Wednesday. night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The office's communications. center received a call at approximately 9:28 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A man already charged with DWI for a crash that killed two people has now also been charged with involuntary manslaughter. 31-year-old Nicholas A. Davis was arrested shortly after the crash in July and charged with DWI. The new charges were filed in Franklin County General District Court.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Robert Jeffrey
WDBJ7.com

Jury continues deliberations in gas station explosion trial

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Jury deliberations will continue Thursday in the trial of the man accused of involuntary manslaughter in a 2019 explosion at a gas station. Phillip Westmoreland is the fuel driver who delivered gasoline to the South River Market on that day in May 2019. The owner,...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Ex-Rocky Mount officer appeals conviction, sentencing in Jan. 6 riots

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — A former Rocky Mount Police officer has filed an appeal of his conviction for his involvement in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. On August 11, Thomas Robertson was sentenced to more than seven years (87 months) in prison, matching the longest prison sentence so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Robertson will get credit for the 13 months he's already served.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly Rocky Mount crash

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A man is now charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a crash that killed two in Rocky Mount last month. The accident happened at the intersection of Old Franklin Turnpike and Booker T. Washington Highway on July 19 and left Melissa Holland, 21, and Christian Hernandez, 18 dead, according to police.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A mother whose child was killed in a crash in Rocky Mount says she wants justice. Last month, police say, a young couple was hit in traffic by a man who was later charged with driving while intoxicated. Over 2 decades ago, Esther Araiza moved to...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea delivers State-of-the-City Address

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mayor Sherman Lea acknowledged the challenges Roanoke is facing, as he delivered his State-of-the-City address Thursday morning. But he also argued the city is making significant progress on many fronts. Lea spoke to members of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce at the Hotel Roanoke. He...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville man indicted for murder

A Danville grand jury indicted Richard Lee Wilson Jr., 30, for first degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the death of Darick Lamont Richardson II, 23, on July 27. The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 1321 Piney Forest Road.
DANVILLE, VA

