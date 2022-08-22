Rick Ross’ music is getting a classical twist. The Teflon Don is set to perform in Atlanta for Red Bull Symphonic’s first-ever U.S. event on Nov. 4. Atlanta’s all-Black symphony, Orchestra Noir, will back Ross as he takes the stage at the Atlanta Symphony Hall, the energy drink company announced on Thursday (Aug. 25). Rick Ross will blend hip-hop with classical music as the ensemble’s musical director Jason Ikeem reinterprets and reimagines the rapper’s biggest hits. More from VIBE.comRick Ross Offers $10M To Jake Paul's Next ChallengerRick Ross Fined By U.S. Department Of Labor For Wingstop ViolationsRick Ross Takes Accountability For Hefty Wingstop Violations But,...

