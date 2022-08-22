ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Inmate Says State Lost Form Naming Execution Method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage...
Cry Wolf? Debate Over Presence of Wolves in Northeast

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) Are wolves hunting and howling in the Northeast woods again, more than a century after they were rooted out of the region?. Advocates who think so say a recent DNA analysis shows a strapping canine shot by a coyote hunter in upstate New York last winter was actually a wolf. They believe there are other wolves in New York and New England, saying they could be crossing the frozen St. Lawrence River while heading south from Canada. And they want the government to protect them.
