Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
The stock market is on the verge of flashing a sell signal that could lead to a swift 7% decline, Fairlead's Katie Stockton says
The stock market is likely to flash a technical sell signal that could lead to more downside ahead, according to Fairlead Strategies. A loss of momentum in stocks means the S&P 500 could fall 7% to its 50-day moving average, Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. "If these indications unfold at today's...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu [SHIB] holders’ fortune prediction for next week
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. As anticipated in the previous article, Shiba Inu [SHIB] snapped the $0.01217-mark after forming a bullish rectangle bottom setup. (For brevity, SHIB prices are multiplied by 1,000 from here on).
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times
Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
tipranks.com
‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks
The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market.
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Just Collapsed Today
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen sold out of his entire position in Bed Bath & Beyond. An earlier filing showed he owned 1.6 million out-of-the-money options at prices between $60 and $80 per share. The rally on the news turned to a rout when the hedge fund operator's true intentions were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Motley Fool
2 Dividend Stocks That Will Pay You for Life
A.O. Smith and General Dynamics both look to have encouraging future growth potential. Both companies throw off safe, market-beating dividend income. The two stocks are trading at only slight premiums to the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
5 Things You Should Always Pay For With Cash
Banks issue rewards credit cards for all kinds of spending categories, from flights, hotels, rental cars and entertainment to groceries, dining, warehouse clubs and e-commerce. With all of those ways...
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
Here’s How Soon Grocery Prices Could Go Down, According to Experts
According to the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization, global food prices have increased by 65% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic -- and haven risen by 12% this year since the...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Crypto Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin Collapse Now Says 'New Lows Are Just A Matter Of Time'
Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin BTC/USD closed on a positive note on Saturday at $21,166.06. At the time of writing, it was trading at $21,519, down close to 12% in the last seven days. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo, back on Aug. 16, anticipated the downward move, is now warning that "new lows are just a matter of time."
Chicken wing prices have plunged to pre-pandemic levels. Here's why that's great news for the stock market.
"Inflation was the single biggest headwind for markets in 2022 and the inflection is the key to market recovery," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says to pick up these four stocks if the market goes down on Friday
CNBC's Jim Cramer offered a list of stocks to buy on Friday if the market declines. "I was very disappointed in the performance of the tech stocks today … That said, I think the market will let you into the best ones and you're going to get better prices again," the "Mad Money" host said.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Comments / 0