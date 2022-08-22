ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Family upset with overgrowth and grass-covered headstones at Manasota Cemetery

By Wendi Lane
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
One family said they're outraged by the condition of a Bradenton cemetery.

"It's so upsetting because these people’s lives mattered," said Dale Nadeau whose sister is buried at Manasota Memorial Park in Bradenton.

For the last two days, Nadeau has used her hands, a rake, a brush, and a bag to clear headstones at Manasota Memorial Park.

"This is the one expense, the only expense you have for a cemetery," said Nadeau.

Nadeau said after complaining multiple times to management, the area around her sister’s grave was mowed but dead grass was left covering many of the headstones.

"They don’t deserve this," said Nadeau as she cleared dead grass away.

When ABC Action News cameras arrived there was a grounds crew mowing and weed whacking a portion of the large cemetery.

We reached out to Manasota Memorial Park for a comment, and they gave us this statement:

“We are committed to providing a serene, peaceful place for loved ones to pay their respects. We have regular lawn maintenance at Manasota Memorial Park, but unfortunately, for safety reasons, rain can slow us down considerably. We are doing everything possible to resolve the issue as soon as possible. All of us have loved ones at Manasota, so we have a team that is fully invested in the property.”

But Nadeau said she believes more should be done to keep the headstones clear and to remember those who have passed on.

"These people lived and have people that loved them and want to come out and see them," said Nadeau.

