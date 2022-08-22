Effective: 2022-08-26 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Inland Dixie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Dixie County through 530 PM EDT At 501 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southeast of Steinhatchee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cross City, Eugene, Shamrock, Hines, Jonesboro and Cross City Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

DIXIE COUNTY, FL ・ 46 MINUTES AGO