Long Beach, CA

foxla.com

Orange County hit by street takeovers

Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Six cases of West Nile virus identified in Los Angeles County

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the county's first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July. No specifics about the patients were released on Thursday -- but according to the county Department of Public Health, the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man shot to death in downtown LA near movie set

LOS ANGELES - A man was shot dead near a working movie set in two possibly related shootings in downtown Los Angeles. An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who was working on the movie set heard the gunshots and called 911 to report the shooting on Bay Street near LA’s Arts and Fashion District around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'

LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
FLORIDA STATE
foxla.com

New billboard in LA, SF warn people not to move to Texas

LOS ANGELES - "Don't move to Texas," that's the message one billboard is sending to California residents. There are two new billboards, one in Los Angeles and another in San Francisco, warning people not to move to Texas. The billboard reads "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde. Don't move to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

East Fire: Fire scorches just north of Glendora

GLENDORA, Calif. - Authorities say a brush fire in the hills above Glendora is burning out of control Friday and has grown to nearly 100 acres. As of Friday morning, the East fire is 20% percent contained, and it is not threatening any structures or homes in the area. It...
GLENDORA, CA
foxla.com

2 teens wounded in overnight San Pedro shooting

LOS ANGELES - A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were wounded after a heated argument led to a shooting in San Pedro overnight, police said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said just around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect approached the victims on foot when a verbal dispute occurred. During the argument, the department received multiple 911 calls from people who reported hearing screaming and yelling in the area of West 1st and South Mesa streets. The argument escalated and a short time later, the suspect shot the two teenagers and left the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Charges filed against suspects who tried to kidnap baby in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. - Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of trying to kidnap a baby girl in Long Beach in broad daylight over the weekend. According to police, 55-year-old Stacie Wilson approached two women walking with the baby in a stroller near Pine Avenue and 10th Street Saturday afternoon. Wilson allegedly held what appeared to be a gun in their direction and demanded she be given the baby.
LONG BEACH, CA

