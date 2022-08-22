Read full article on original website
Orange County hit by street takeovers
Multiple street takeovers were reported across Orange County Wednesday night. Hundreds of spectators and drivers were spotted performing stunts and taking over intersections in Anaheim and Santa Ana.
Multiple street takeovers reported across Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Screeching tires, donuts, hundreds of spectators. It was the wrong kind of middle-of-the-night wake-up call for people living near the intersection of Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue in Anaheim. A street-racing sideshow. It was of several events that happened overnight and those who heard the noise...
Six cases of West Nile virus identified in Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County health officials have confirmed the county's first human cases of West Nile virus this year, saying six cases have been identified since late July. No specifics about the patients were released on Thursday -- but according to the county Department of Public Health, the...
Attorney believes LA County has strong ground for appeal in Kobe Bryant lawsuit
Vanessa Bryant and co-plaintiff Chris Chester were awarded $31 million from LA County over the 2020 crash scene photos that were snapped and shared among first responders. Some critics say LA County has strong ground to appeal.
Homeless Crisis: LA receives $209 million in state funds for new permanent housing
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles received $209 million in funding through Project Homekey, a program that converts buildings into permanent housing in an effort to address the state's homelessness crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom and city officials announced Wednesday. The city will convert seven sites into permanent housing and contribute an...
Cold case: Remains found in Riverside County identified as Baldwin Park woman
On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County. Now, 31 years later, officials have officially identified the remains of Kathryn Coffey.
Video: Fed-up Anaheim neighbor confronts street takeover crowd with curved machete
ANAHEIM, Calif. - A man who was fed up with the number of street takeovers in his Anaheim neighborhood approached one of the street takeover crowds with a curved machete Thursday. The man, Meda, said he was sleeping outside on his porch Thursday when a street takeover startled him. "I...
Man shot to death in downtown LA near movie set
LOS ANGELES - A man was shot dead near a working movie set in two possibly related shootings in downtown Los Angeles. An off-duty officer with the Los Angeles Police Department who was working on the movie set heard the gunshots and called 911 to report the shooting on Bay Street near LA’s Arts and Fashion District around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.
Doctor sues Kaiser Permanente over alleged racism
A rally will be held outside of the Kaiser Permanente Medical School in Pasadena. It's to show support for Black doctors and one doctor who is taking Kaiser Permanente to court.
Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'
LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
New billboard in LA, SF warn people not to move to Texas
LOS ANGELES - "Don't move to Texas," that's the message one billboard is sending to California residents. There are two new billboards, one in Los Angeles and another in San Francisco, warning people not to move to Texas. The billboard reads "The Texas Miracle Died in Uvalde. Don't move to...
Man pleads guilty to committing crime spree across Los Angeles County
LOS ANGELES - A South Los Angeles man pleaded guilty Friday to committing six armed robberies during a crime spree last year. Colin Powell Lacey, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery. He could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
East Fire: Fire scorches just north of Glendora
GLENDORA, Calif. - Authorities say a brush fire in the hills above Glendora is burning out of control Friday and has grown to nearly 100 acres. As of Friday morning, the East fire is 20% percent contained, and it is not threatening any structures or homes in the area. It...
Aliso Viejo man who killed dad after being told to 'stop drinking beer and get a job' sentenced
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Aliso Viejo man who killed two people - including his own father - after he was told to "stop drinking beer and get a job" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office. Luke William Ferguson, 31, was...
Flash flood destroys section of 10 Freeway near AZ-CA border
A flash flood damaged a portion of the eastbound side of the 10 Freeway in Riverside County near the AZ-CA border. The roadway has one lane open as of Thursday morning.
2 teens wounded in overnight San Pedro shooting
LOS ANGELES - A 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old woman were wounded after a heated argument led to a shooting in San Pedro overnight, police said. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said just around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, the suspect approached the victims on foot when a verbal dispute occurred. During the argument, the department received multiple 911 calls from people who reported hearing screaming and yelling in the area of West 1st and South Mesa streets. The argument escalated and a short time later, the suspect shot the two teenagers and left the scene.
VIDEO: LAPD officer saves child who wasn't breathing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles Police Department officer jumped in to save a child who wasn't breathing earlier this week, and the whole scene was caught on bodycam video. This all happened on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the LAPD Harbor Division Station in San Pedro. According to the department, Officer Nick Ferara was meeting with a community member at the station, when a nearby parent began yelling for help.
Charges filed against suspects who tried to kidnap baby in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Charges have been filed against two suspects accused of trying to kidnap a baby girl in Long Beach in broad daylight over the weekend. According to police, 55-year-old Stacie Wilson approached two women walking with the baby in a stroller near Pine Avenue and 10th Street Saturday afternoon. Wilson allegedly held what appeared to be a gun in their direction and demanded she be given the baby.
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
