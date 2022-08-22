Effective: 2022-08-26 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montgomery; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Roanoke and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 530 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm between Blacksburg and Elliston. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Heavy rain and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain could wash debris onto the highway. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Bent Mountain Shawsville Mc Donalds Mill and Elliston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA ・ 38 MINUTES AGO