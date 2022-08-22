Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Northern Panhandle Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Bonner, northwestern Shoshone, northeastern Benewah and southeastern Kootenai Counties through 800 PM PDT At 712 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Clark Fork to near Fourth Of July Pass. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Wallace, Smelterville, Wardner, Jordan Creek Campground, Magee Ranger Station, Kingston, Murray, Prichard, Silver Mountain, Rose Lake and Cataldo. This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 30 and 59, and between mile markers 61 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Natrona County Lower Elevations by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:42:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Riverton. Target Area: Natrona County Lower Elevations A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Natrona County through 315 PM MDT At 252 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Emigrant Gap, or 13 miles west of Casper, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Emigrant Gap around 255 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lake and central Flathead Counties through 345 PM MDT At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woods Bay, or 16 miles southeast of Kalispell, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woods Bay, Bigfork, Swan Lake and Lakeside. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 62 and 84. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Las Animas County through 315 PM MDT At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Segundo, or 12 miles west of Trinidad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cokedale, Trinidad and Starkville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Roanoke by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Montgomery; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Roanoke and northeastern Montgomery Counties through 530 PM EDT At 505 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm between Blacksburg and Elliston. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. Heavy rain and lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rain could wash debris onto the highway. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Bent Mountain Shawsville Mc Donalds Mill and Elliston. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Big Horn by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Big Horn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG HORN COUNTY At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Ranchester, or 18 miles north of Sheridan, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, along with very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tongue River Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Southwest Big Horn Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Hot Springs County through 330 PM MDT At 242 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Thermopolis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thermopolis and Hot Springs State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Caribou, southeastern Bannock, northeastern Franklin and northern Bear Lake Counties through 400 PM MDT At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Georgetown, or 11 miles south of Soda Springs, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Montpelier, Grace, Georgetown, Thatcher, Bern, Emmigrant Summit, Georgetown Summit, Niter, Liberty, Bennington and Clear Creek Ranger Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Inland Bay, Jackson, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Inland Bay; Jackson; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and east central Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 445 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Vernon, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Betts, Moose Pond, Center Lake, Ridgetop, Round Lake, Fountain, Compass Lake and Camps Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures could cause extreme fire growth potential to new or existing fires. Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area...In CAZ285...Fire weather zone 285. * Wind...West to southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity...8 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at http://weather.gov/Medford/Hazard
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and West Carbon, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and West Carbon; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Middle North Platte River Basin, Niobrara and Converse High Plains; North Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 420, 421, AND 422 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 418, 420, 421, and 422. * WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Chaves by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 15:09:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/abq. The next statement will be issued this evening around 900 PM MDT. Target Area: Chaves The Flood Warning is replaced with a River Flood Advisory for the following rivers in New Mexico Pecos River Near Lake Arthur affecting Chaves County. FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Pecos River near Lake Arthur. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM MDT Friday the stage was 13.36 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest near 14 feet Saturday afternoon. This is below action stage; however, low lying areas will remain flooded. The river will then slowly recede Saturday night and Sunday. - Action stage is 17.5 feet. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Pecos River Lake Arthur 20.0 13.36 Fri 12 pm MDT 13.8 13.5 12.7
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN NORFOLK...SUFFOLK SOUTH CENTRAL ESSEX...EAST CENTRAL MIDDLESEX...NORTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH AND NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for eastern and northeastern Massachusetts.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Bordeaux, Chugwater, Wheatland; North Laramie Range and Adjacent High Plains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 419 AND 432 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 419 and 432. * WIND...West 15 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 15:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-27 03:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued late tonight at 9:00 PM CDT. Target Area: Jones The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallahala Creek At Laurel. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:45 PM CDT Friday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet just before midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.3 feet on 01/17/2020. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon Tallahala Creek Laurel 13.0 16.6 Fri 2 pm CDT 15.7 15.1 14.6
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bannock, Oneida, Power by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bannock; Oneida; Power A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ONEIDA...SOUTH CENTRAL BANNOCK AND SOUTHEASTERN POWER COUNTIES At 248 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Malad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Daniels Reservoir and Malad Pass. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/8 of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bear Lake; Caribou; Franklin The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho Northern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho Northwestern Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho * Until 330 PM MDT. * At 300 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Thatcher, or 11 miles south of Soda Springs, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * Locations impacted include Georgetown, Bern, Georgetown Summit, Niter, Liberty and Emmigrant Summit. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Butler, Conecuh, Covington, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 16:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Butler; Conecuh; Covington; Monroe FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Alabama, including the following counties, Butler, Conecuh, Covington and Monroe. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 408 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Evergreen, Peterman, Georgiana, McKenzie, Red Level, Cooks Crossroads, Lyeffion, Bowles, Owassa, Wilcox, China, Brownville, Bookers Mill, Grace, Mount Olive, Garland, Rabb, Fairnelson, Old Town and Odom Crossroads. - http://www.floodsafety.noaa.gov
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0