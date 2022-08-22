Effective: 2022-08-26 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Galveston; Harris FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 415 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Galveston and Harris. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

