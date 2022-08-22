Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Panhandle Mountains, Northern Panhandle by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 20:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains; Northern Panhandle Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Bonner, northwestern Shoshone, northeastern Benewah and southeastern Kootenai Counties through 800 PM PDT At 712 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Clark Fork to near Fourth Of July Pass. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Kellogg, Pinehurst, Osburn, Wallace, Smelterville, Wardner, Jordan Creek Campground, Magee Ranger Station, Kingston, Murray, Prichard, Silver Mountain, Rose Lake and Cataldo. This includes Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 30 and 59, and between mile markers 61 and 62. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Wake by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 16:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Wake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Wake and central Franklin Counties through 515 PM EDT At 420 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wake Forest, or 9 miles southwest of Louisburg, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Louisburg, Wake Forest, Franklinton, Bunn, Rolesville, Youngsville and Ingleside. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
U.S. gets first winter storm warning of the season
While much of the United States is kicking off this weekend with heavy rain, extreme heat and even tornadoes, one area will experience the country's first winter storm warning of the season. Early Friday morning, the National Weather Service in Fairbanks, Alaska, issued a winter storm warning in the Brooks...
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-23 18:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 19:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN MOHAVE COUNTY At 605 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms dissipated prior to 530 pm MST near Detrital Wash at White Hills Road. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell over an area that drains into Detrital Wash. Minor roadway flooding is ongoing over White Hills Road but water may increase in depth between 6 PM and 7 PM MST. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Detrital Wash and White Hills Road FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Providence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Providence THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL WINDHAM AND WESTERN PROVIDENCE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for northern Connecticut...and Rhode Island.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 12:08:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Las Animas County through 315 PM MDT At 247 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Segundo, or 12 miles west of Trinidad, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rain, winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cokedale, Trinidad and Starkville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lake and central Flathead Counties through 345 PM MDT At 318 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Woods Bay, or 16 miles southeast of Kalispell, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Woods Bay, Bigfork, Swan Lake and Lakeside. This includes Highway 83 between mile markers 62 and 84. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Inland Bay, Jackson, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Inland Bay; Jackson; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun and east central Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 445 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Vernon, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Betts, Moose Pond, Center Lake, Ridgetop, Round Lake, Fountain, Compass Lake and Camps Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Haywood, Northern Jackson, Southern Jackson, Transylvania by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Haywood; Northern Jackson; Southern Jackson; Transylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Transylvania, central Jackson and south central Haywood Counties through 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of Sylva, or 4 miles east of Cullowhee, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cullowhee, B.R. Parkway-Black Balsam To Mount Pisgah, Graveyard Fields, Lake Glenville, B.R. Parkway-Balsam Gap To Black Balsam Area, Black Balsam Area, Tuckasegee, Wolf Mountain, Balsam Grove and Savannah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for southern Connecticut. Target Area: Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern New London, northern Middlesex and north central New Haven Counties through 545 PM EDT At 506 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over portions of northern New Haven, Middlesex and New London Counties. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Meriden, Middletown, Wallingford, Colchester, East Hampton, Salem, Cheshire, Cromwell, Portland, Prospect, East Haddam, Haddam, Lebanon, Middlefield and Bozrah. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Southwest Big Horn Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains; Southwest Big Horn Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Hot Springs County through 330 PM MDT At 242 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Thermopolis, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Thermopolis and Hot Springs State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Caribou, southeastern Bannock, northeastern Franklin and northern Bear Lake Counties through 400 PM MDT At 326 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Georgetown, or 11 miles south of Soda Springs, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Montpelier, Grace, Georgetown, Thatcher, Bern, Emmigrant Summit, Georgetown Summit, Niter, Liberty, Bennington and Clear Creek Ranger Station. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN NORFOLK...SUFFOLK SOUTH CENTRAL ESSEX...EAST CENTRAL MIDDLESEX...NORTHWESTERN PLYMOUTH AND NORTHWESTERN BRISTOL COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for eastern and northeastern Massachusetts.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Alamance, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Alamance; Davidson; Guilford; Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Alamance, east central Davidson, northern Randolph and Guilford Counties through 600 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near McLeansville to near Greensboro to near Thomasville. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Greensboro, High Point, Burlington, Asheboro, Graham, Randleman, Thomasville, Elon, McLeansville and Archdale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Surprise Valley California FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWEST NEVADA * CHANGES...Winds have trended lighter. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest to west 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity...8 to 15%. * Duration...2 to 5 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central and West Carbon, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central and West Carbon; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains; Middle North Platte River Basin, Niobrara and Converse High Plains; North Laramie Valley, Shirley Basin CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 420, 421, AND 422 The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 418, 420, 421, and 422. * WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
weather.gov
Fire Weather Watch issued for Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-27 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-27 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWEST NEVADA * CHANGES...Winds have trended lighter. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Weather Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Weather Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties, Fire Weather Zone 423 West Humboldt Basin in Pershing County and Fire Weather Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest to west 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity...8 to 15%. * Duration...2 to 5 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-29 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Washington and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts of 4 or more inches and high hourly rainfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour will occur over already saturated soils today. Any heavy rainfall that occurs is expected to quickly run off into area creeks and streams that could result in the potential for flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 14:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-26 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Big Horn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BIG HORN COUNTY At 257 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Ranchester, or 18 miles north of Sheridan, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail, along with very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tongue River Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-24 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Douglas DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Visibility down to 1/8 of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Carlton and South St. Louis County. In Wisconsin, Douglas County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Comments / 0