Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Cabarrus, Mecklenburg by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cabarrus; Mecklenburg A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Cabarrus and north central Mecklenburg Counties through 530 PM EDT At 507 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles northeast of Huntersville, or 4 miles southeast of Davidson, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntersville, Kannapolis, Cornelius, Davidson, Coddle Creek Reservoir, Northeast Charlotte, West Concord and Croft. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Mitchell, Yancey by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-25 15:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-25 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Avery; Mitchell; Yancey A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Mitchell, southwestern Avery and northeastern Yancey Counties through 445 PM EDT At 409 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of Spruce Pine, or near Bakersville, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Spruce Pine, Burnsville, Bakersville, Linville Falls, Bandana, Ingalls, Micaville, Green Mountain, Celo and Altamont. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Wilkes by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-26 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest North Carolina, including the following county, Wilkes...between Moravian Falls and Windy Gap. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 511 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. There was an isolated report of around 3.5 inches of rain just southeast of Moravian Falls near Gilreath. - This includes the following streams and drainages Long Branch, Little Hunting Creek, Hunting Creek, Cub Creek, Dugger Creek, Bussels Creek, Hughes Branch, East Swan Creek, North Little Hunting Creek and Dobbins Creek. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Windy Gap... Clingman - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0