Effective: 2022-08-26 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-26 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Wilkes FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest North Carolina, including the following county, Wilkes...between Moravian Falls and Windy Gap. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 511 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is expected in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. There was an isolated report of around 3.5 inches of rain just southeast of Moravian Falls near Gilreath. - This includes the following streams and drainages Long Branch, Little Hunting Creek, Hunting Creek, Cub Creek, Dugger Creek, Bussels Creek, Hughes Branch, East Swan Creek, North Little Hunting Creek and Dobbins Creek. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Windy Gap... Clingman - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WILKES COUNTY, NC ・ 31 MINUTES AGO