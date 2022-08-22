Read full article on original website
Teen arrested in North Las Vegas for dog drowning
On July 9, at approximately 12:00 p.m., North Las Vegas Dispatch received a call regarding a deceased dog inside of a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive.
Man ran from robbery scene before committing 3 more the next day: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man accused of running from the scene of one robbery he committed before committing three others the next day. Police said 56-year-old Julio Parra was the suspect in a robbery on Aug. 17 at a business in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard […]
Police seek public assistance in finding missing 75-year-old man
Rock Stanley, 75, was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 5:00 a.m., near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road.
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Man faces murder charge after victim of attack dies
Charges have been upgraded against a man who is in custody in an Aug. 13 attack on a man in the parking lot of the IHOP on Las Vegas Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue.
1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash with an SUV in North Las Vegas Wednesday afternoon, police say. Officers responded just after 2 p.m. to the intersection of Craig Road and Simmons Street for a report of a traffic collision, said Officer Alexander Cuevas with North Las Vegas Police.
Coroner identifies human remains discovered at Lake Mead
The Clark County Coroner has identified human remains discovered at Lake Mead on May 7 in the Callville Bay area.
1 Injured in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Koval Lane [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Friday afternoon, one victim sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Koval Lane. Authorities responded to the scene just north of Flamingo Road around 2:40 p.m., on August 5th. Per reports, a pedestrian ran into the street and was struck...
Competency evaluation ordered for man arrested in Las Vegas police pursuit, shooting
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A judge has ordered a competency evaluation for the man arrested following a police pursuit and shots fired through the streets of Las Vegas earlier this month. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Justin Venegas, 40, appeared remotely for an initial court hearing Wednesday...
Las Vegas police investigate single-vehicle crash that killed one, injured toddler
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road. According to fatal detail reports, a vehicle was traveling south on Pecos Road, veered off the road and collided with a traffic pole on the southwest corner.
Juveniles arrested after northwest Las Vegas valley junior high school threat
Two juveniles have been arrested following a possible threat at a northwest valley junior high school. On Thursday morning Walter Johnson Academy administrators were alerted to the possibility of a threat on campus and notified Clark County School District Police, according to a letter sent to parents.
Police: Man shoots shotgun into air before shooting and killing a man in central Las Vegas valley
A man is accused of shooting and killing a man with a shotgun after an argument in an apartment complex near Sunrise Hospital, according to a declaration of warrant summons.
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
1 Person Critically Injured In Motor Vehicle Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
LV Metropolitan Police officials state that a motor vehicle accident took place at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning. 1 person was critically injured in the incident. The collision was reported at around 11:35 AM at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads. Investigators learned that a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was heading...
North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found
UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
Crystal Lynn Clamenza Dead, 1 Child Injured In Single Vehicle Accident (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a fatal crash took place early on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Charleston and Pecos. The police state that a woman was killed and a child was injured in the single-vehicle crash. Preliminary reports state that a 2001 Cadillac Deville was...
Las Vegas man accused of attacking CCSD bus driver said he felt assaulted: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of attacking a CCSD bus driver told police he hit and kicked the driver because he had grabbed his arm, an arrest report said. Otis Tanner, 46, is facing several charges after police said he got into an argument with the driver before a physical fight […]
One set of remains found at Lake Mead identified as 42-year-old, official says
An official from the Clark County Office of Communications & Strategy said that the office of the coroner/medical examiner was able to identify remains found at Callville Bay on May 7.
North Las Vegas police deploy SWAT team after man barricades himself
North Las Vegas police say there is a man with an unknown weapon barricaded in an apartment complex in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
