news3lv.com

1 person critically injured in northwest Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was critically injured in a crash at a northwest valley intersection late Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The collision was reported at about 11:35 a.m. at Cimarron and Elkhorn roads, just north of the Centennial Bowl interchange, LVMPD said in a statement.
L.A. Weekly

1 Injured in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Koval Lane [Las Vegas, NV]

LAS VEGAS, NV (August 25, 2022) – Friday afternoon, one victim sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Koval Lane. Authorities responded to the scene just north of Flamingo Road around 2:40 p.m., on August 5th. Per reports, a pedestrian ran into the street and was struck...
news3lv.com

2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police standoff ends with no armed man found

UPDATE - 11:35 PM: North Las Vegas police say the suspect was not located inside the residence. Officers are breaking down the scene. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is currently in a standoff with a man who is believed to be armed inside an apartment unit in the 4200 block of North Commerce Street.
NewsBreak
