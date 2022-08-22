ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How far does 10K go? See median federal student loan debt at every California college

President Joe Biden’s executive order canceling $10,000 or more in student debt for most borrowers will provide relief to millions of Californians. The median federal student loan debt for borrowers at every four-year California college with more than 500 undergraduates is higher than $10,000, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Education.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy