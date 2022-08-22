Read full article on original website
Gavin Newsom ‘cannot support’ UFW-backed farmworker union bill, calls for negotiation
CORRECTION: A spokesperson for Gov. Gavin Newsom says he can’t support a United Farm Workers-backed union voting bill in its current form, but is open to negotiation. The original version of the story incorrectly reported that he wouldn’t support the bill. Gov. Gavin Newsom says that, in its...
California just set historic electric-car rules. Is state’s power grid up to the task?
California has made its historic decision to outlaw the sale of new cars that run on gas or diesel after 2035. But putting millions of green-energy vehicles on the road poses challenges and concerns that some experts say could complicate the state’s decision. Among them: that electric cars will...
Can I still buy a gas-powered car in another state after California bans sales? What we know
California’s historic ban on gas-powered car sales by 2035 is leaving some people with questions. The new regulation, set by the California Air Resources Board, will stop the sale of gasoline and diesel vehicles in California. It’s expected to gradually end gas car sales. New car sales are planned...
More California counties exit CDC’s ‘high’ level for COVID-19 as summer surge eases
Coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates continue to fall in California, leading the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to downgrade risk levels this week for several counties in the state’s Central Valley. The California Department of Public Health in a Friday update reported the statewide case rate for...
How far does 10K go? See median federal student loan debt at every California college
President Joe Biden’s executive order canceling $10,000 or more in student debt for most borrowers will provide relief to millions of Californians. The median federal student loan debt for borrowers at every four-year California college with more than 500 undergraduates is higher than $10,000, according to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Jelly Belly sues Florida man who it says is claiming to be the company founder
Who actually founded the Jelly Belly Candy Co., the iconic Fairfield-based confectioner that was a favorite of President Ronald Reagan?. Jelly Belly says it isn’t a Florida man named David Klein, and it wants him to stop. In a federal lawsuit filed in Sacramento Friday, the candy maker claims...
How many kids are reported missing from California? Why these cases can get complicated
A California Department of Justice database listed 3,021 total missing persons statewide as of Wednesday, of which 274 were 19 years old or younger. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported a higher total of 661 children missing in California. But not all missing children cases get on...
California man wins $20 million on lottery scratcher. Here’s what he’ll buy
Not bad for a scratch-and-win. An Auburn man recently won a $20 million grand prize on a $30 scratcher, the California Lottery announced Tuesday – the biggest payday in state history on such a ticket. Chad Fry stopped for “some beer and a Lottery ticket” at Foothill Market in...
Bear killed after collision with car in California national park. Here’s what CHP knows
A bear was struck by a vehicle and killed Tuesday afternoon inside Kings Canyon National Park, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident took place about 12:21 p.m. in the Cedar Grove section of the park, according to the CHP. Fish and Wildlife officials were at the scene, said CHP spokesman Mike Salas.
