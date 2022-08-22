ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County Sheriff Says To Watch Out For The Mailbox Bandit

Just when people thought porch pirates were the new package thieves someone has gone old school and started stealing checks from mailboxes. Back in the day thieves used to rob banks because that is where the money was. Since checks were invented the money has moved to a much easier location for criminals to steal from you or businesses.
recordpatriot.com

Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface

The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon judicial candidate allegedly hit woman multiple times with a belt, records show

MUSKEGON, MI – Witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as a Muskegon-based attorney, strike a woman with a belt multiple times, court records show. Those four witnesses each identified the man as 51-year-old Jason Kolkema, an attorney running to become a Muskegon County Circuit Court judge, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
WZZM 13

Rollover crash in Walker causes downed power lines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Walker Police Department responded to a rollover crash that caused power lines to hang low on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue Thursday, authorities say. Police say the driver, a man, was pulled from the vehicle which was missing a wheel. It is believed that...
