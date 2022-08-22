Read full article on original website
Suspects arrested in connection to string of purse snatchings across Kent County
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a string of purse snatching incidents around Kent County, according to the Grandville Police Department. Police say investigation into a purse theft on Aug. 18 led police to linking the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile and a 19-year-old...
‘It’s a miracle’: 2nd victim’s mom on long-haul trucker’s murder arrest
When detectives announced charges against a 64-year-old trucker in the decades-old rape and murder of a Kent County woman, they said his DNA also tied him to another murder in Maryland.
GRPD: Suspect shot after pointing gun at officers
A man who officials say pointed a gun at police is expected to survive after being shot by officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Grand Rapids police release body cam video of officers shooting armed man
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Less than 24 hours after police shot an armed man suspected of breaking into vehicles, Grand Rapids police released body camera videos showing the incident. Police said the videos show the man pointing a handgun at officers. Investigators recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun from the scene.
Juvenile arrested for allegedly shooting at Muskegon Heights police during chase
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Police have taken a juvenile into custody who they believe fired shots at officers while fleeing in a chase, which later ended in a crash. The suspect – who was not identified – was lodged Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Muskegon County Juvenile Transition Center, according to a Muskegon Heights Police Department news release.
73-Year-Old Woman Rescued After A Fiery Rollover Crash In Muskegon County (Muskegon County, MI)
Michigan State Police Trooper responded to a fiery rollover crash that pinned a driver in Muskegon county. The crash happened on W. River Road east of Horton Road in Muskegon County just before 1 p.m.
Police: Woman shot while inside GR barbershop
A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday evening, police say.
Ottawa County Sheriff Says To Watch Out For The Mailbox Bandit
Just when people thought porch pirates were the new package thieves someone has gone old school and started stealing checks from mailboxes. Back in the day thieves used to rob banks because that is where the money was. Since checks were invented the money has moved to a much easier location for criminals to steal from you or businesses.
Man arrested, charged after allegedly driving drunk, hitting police officer
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man has been criminally charged after he allegedly drove drunk before hitting a police officer. The Kalamazoo police officer suffered paralysis after being struck by the vehicle. Deymeon Todd, 31, of Parchment, was arraigned Wednesday, Aug. 24 on one felony count of operating while intoxicated...
Police suspend search for missing West Michigan man until more leads surface
The Michigan State Police is suspending the search for 28-year-old Coopersville resident Erik Johnson who disappeared Saturday, Aug. 13, until authorities get a lead pointing them in the right direction. His family continues searching. "We need to keep his name out there," Johnson's sister Katieann Mikula said. "Police have stopped...
Man shot by Kentwood officer while holding AR-15 sentenced to pay fines
A man who was shot and injured by a Kentwood police officer after he raised an AR-15 pistol into a firing position in June of 2021 has been sentenced to pay fines and court costs.
Grand Rapids police shoot man who they say pointed gun at officers
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids police early Thursday, Aug. 25, shot a man multiple times after he pointed a gun at officers, police said. The wounded man is expected to survive. The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Forrester Street SE and Bonita Drive. Police were responding to...
Court docs: Man drunk, high when he hit KDPS officer
A man was charged Wednesday for hitting and paralyzing a Kalamazoo County Department of Public Safety officer with his vehicle in July.
Woman injured in drive-by shooting at Grand Rapids barbershop
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A woman was injured after police said she was shot at while inside a Grand Rapids barbershop Wednesday night. Grand Rapids police responded to an 11 p.m. report of a shooting on Wednesday, Aug. 24, near Oakdale Street SE and Eastern Ave SE. The woman...
Video shows man point gun at Grand Rapids police before he is shot, chief says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police Chief Eric Winstrom said body-worn camera footage shows a burglary suspect point a gun at an officer before police shot the man multiple times. The man suffered serious injuries but was expected to survive, the chief said Thursday, Aug. 25, at Grand Rapids police headquarters.
Police investigating after Muskegon Heights officer shot at, with related 3-car crash
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Police are investigating after someone shot at a Muskegon Heights police officer. The officer was not injured. The incident is believed to have led to a related three-vehicle crash on East Broadway Avenue at Riordan Street. The shots were fired about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23...
Kalamazoo officer finds small alligator crawling across street
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A Kalamazoo Public Safety sergeant made an unusual discovery in the Edison neighborhood Tuesday. The sergeant saw a reptile ambling across Lake Street near Division Street. Police managed to safely corral the animal, believed to be an American alligator. Officers then notified an Athens area alligator sanctuary...
Muskegon judicial candidate allegedly hit woman multiple times with a belt, records show
MUSKEGON, MI – Witnesses told police they saw a man, later identified as a Muskegon-based attorney, strike a woman with a belt multiple times, court records show. Those four witnesses each identified the man as 51-year-old Jason Kolkema, an attorney running to become a Muskegon County Circuit Court judge, according to an affidavit for arrest warrant obtained by MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Rollover crash in Walker causes downed power lines
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Walker Police Department responded to a rollover crash that caused power lines to hang low on 4 Mile and Alpine Avenue Thursday, authorities say. Police say the driver, a man, was pulled from the vehicle which was missing a wheel. It is believed that...
West Michigan hospital placed under lockdown during shooting investigation
Bronson Methodist Hospital locked down around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after the man, 25, showed up at the hospital alone; according to Kalamazoo’s local TV News affiliate, WWMT-TV.
