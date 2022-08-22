Dr. Oz visits Westmoreland County fairgrounds

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made his rounds at the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds on Monday, talking to vendors and voters alike.

The campaign trail is heating up for the U.S. Senate race as the lead between Lt. Gov John Fetterman and Republican opponent, Oz, tightens.”The Republican Party realizes that this Senate seat is absolutely vital to control the Senate; and there are a lot of huge differences between me and John Fetterman, who’s the most radical senate candidate from anywhere in the country,” Oz said.

Oz spoke to the heart of Westmoreland county voters and heard their concerns, from the economy to education.”These are massive lifestyle changes that I didn’t think even a year ago we’d making bill trade-offs right now. It speaks to the massive shift of the economy,” Oz said. “We have to be laser focused for a more hospitable place for businesses to exist or else our kids are going to keep leaving.”

“Somebody that takes the time and come out and talk to people and meet new people, I think that speaks volumes,” said Angie Kaufman of Delmont.

Associate Political Professor Paul Adams at Pitt Greensburg said the suburban counties like Westmoreland and Washington are huge players when it comes to winning this election, and Oz will need to win by big margins.

“If a Republican candidate wants to win statewide in Pennsylvania they not only need to win counties like Westmoreland and Washington, they have to win them by a particular percentage if they hope to overcome those population centers,” Adams said.

Oz made a stop in Washington County on Friday and said that former President Donald Trump is expected to be in western Pennsylvania sometime next month.

