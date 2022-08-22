Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2
35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday. Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene. When police arrived they reportedly found an...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest woman with prior DUI after deadly hit-and-run on Piedmont Avenue
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they have arrested a 31-year-old woman following a deadly hit-and-run, alleging that he had been speeding at the time and has prior convictions for DUI and drug possession. Danniqua Tims was taken into custody following the death of a 35-year-old San Francisco resident, who...
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect arrested in freeway shooting that narrowly missed couple
Police said they arrested the suspect who shot at a couple driving on I-580 near San Leandro last month. Julaan Faison, 24, is being held for attempted murder and assault.
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old boy safely located after reported missing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced Monday evening that a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing has been safely located. Police did not provide information on where the boy was located, but said he was safe. Authorities began searching for Juanaeh Newton after he was last seen at about 1:15...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest suspect who allegedly stole woman's car and bulldog
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police arrested a suspect Wednesday for allegedly stealing a woman's car, taking her dog, and then holding the dog at ransom. Johnny Jesse Chagolla was taken into custody for the Aug. 3 incident that left a woman fighting for her American bulldog and vehicle, while dodging bullets.
KTVU FOX 2
Reports of a shooting at Lake Merritt BART Station
Police activity shut down the Lake Merritt Station in Oakland. There were reports of a shooting, but police have not confirmed that information.
KTVU FOX 2
DA finds San Jose cops who fatally shot auto-theft suspect acted lawfully
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After an investigation into a deadly police shooting involving a carjacking suspect in San Jose, the district attorney's office found that officers used lawful force when they discharged their weapons. In a 41-page report by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors concluded that officers'...
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in shootout with Oakley police, department says
An Oakley police officer fatally shot a man that the department says had fired several rounds at police during a standoff in a home early Friday. The altercation originated with the 58-year-old man's girlfriend calling police to report that he was armed and threatening to kill her and himself on Thursday night, the Oakley police department said in a statement.
KTVU FOX 2
Pair accused of robbing, carjacking cannabis delivery drivers in Livermore
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Two people were arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing and carjacking cannabis dispensary delivery drivers in Livermore last week, according to police. Zulfiqar Khan, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the thefts that took place on Aug. 17 and last Friday, police said. Two...
KTVU FOX 2
Possible shooting on BART trains closes Lake Merritt Station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. There were reports of a shooting, but police have not confirmed that information. The transit agency said the...
KTVU FOX 2
Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m....
KTVU FOX 2
Lake Merritt BART station closed due to police activity
OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. The transit agency said the incident will result in major service delays on the Berryessa Line in the...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
KTVU FOX 2
Contractor frustrated with San Francisco 911 dispatch response to stolen van
SAN FRANCISCO - A Bay Area contractor said his employees were able to locate a stolen company van faster than police. Todd Morris said when his workers found the van, it was ransacked and vandalized. He believes the vandalism could have been avoided if police responded sooner. The small business...
KTVU FOX 2
San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in San Francisco without helping him get services
San Francisco's City Attorney David Chiu said he's now investigating the San Rafael Police Department for dropping off a homeless man in the city without providing him help. San Rafael Police have apologized for the incident, but it may not prevent legal action. San Francisco city officials shared with KTVU video taken by a resident who wishes to remain anonymous.
KTVU FOX 2
Hawk killed young falcon who lived atop Cal tower
BERKELEY, Calif. - A hawk most likely killed a young falcon living on top of a UC Berkeley tower, CalFalcon reports. Lindsay, the daughter of two peregrine falcons who live on the Campanile tower at Cal, was found dead on the west edge of campus Thursday under the nest of a hawk.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Contra Costa County sheriff's deputy of the year arrested on illegal gun charges
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County Sheriff's investigators have arrested a 15-year veteran deputy who won "Officer of the Year" two years in a row during an illegal firearms investigation. The Sheriff's Office on Friday said they booked Matthew Buckley, 41, of Pinole, into the Martinez Detention Facility on two...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested in connection with Richmond homicide
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police announced the arrest of a 48-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred over the weekend. Authorities said Gregory Bonner Jr., of Oakland, shot and killed 33-year-old Jeremy Griego on Saturday after an ongoing argument. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in Southside Park...
KTVU FOX 2
Dublin prison correctional officer under investigation dies by suicide
VALLEJO, Calif. - A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin who was under investigation has died by suicide, the Solano County Coroner's Office said. A coroner's spokeswoman said that the Sunday death of Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, of Vallejo is still technically under investigation, but preliminary results...
KTVU FOX 2
5 arrested for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of beauty products, ramming cop car
PETALUMA, Calif. - Five suspects were arrested on Monday on suspicion of robbing two Ulta Beauty stores of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise and leading law enforcement on a vehicle and foot chase, the Petaluma Police Department said. Petaluma Police received a call at 7:02 p.m. on Monday regarding...
