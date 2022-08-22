ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old boy safely located after reported missing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced Monday evening that a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing has been safely located. Police did not provide information on where the boy was located, but said he was safe. Authorities began searching for Juanaeh Newton after he was last seen at about 1:15...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police arrest suspect who allegedly stole woman's car and bulldog

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police arrested a suspect Wednesday for allegedly stealing a woman's car, taking her dog, and then holding the dog at ransom. Johnny Jesse Chagolla was taken into custody for the Aug. 3 incident that left a woman fighting for her American bulldog and vehicle, while dodging bullets.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

DA finds San Jose cops who fatally shot auto-theft suspect acted lawfully

SAN JOSE, Calif. - After an investigation into a deadly police shooting involving a carjacking suspect in San Jose, the district attorney's office found that officers used lawful force when they discharged their weapons. In a 41-page report by the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office, prosecutors concluded that officers'...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in shootout with Oakley police, department says

An Oakley police officer fatally shot a man that the department says had fired several rounds at police during a standoff in a home early Friday. The altercation originated with the 58-year-old man's girlfriend calling police to report that he was armed and threatening to kill her and himself on Thursday night, the Oakley police department said in a statement.
OAKLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Mariners#Oakland Police Department#Violent Crime#Oakland A#Tmz
KTVU FOX 2

Pair accused of robbing, carjacking cannabis delivery drivers in Livermore

LIVERMORE, Calif. - Two people were arrested Thursday for allegedly robbing and carjacking cannabis dispensary delivery drivers in Livermore last week, according to police. Zulfiqar Khan, 25, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the thefts that took place on Aug. 17 and last Friday, police said. Two...
LIVERMORE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Possible shooting on BART trains closes Lake Merritt Station

OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. There were reports of a shooting, but police have not confirmed that information. The transit agency said the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lake Merritt BART station closed due to police activity

OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. The transit agency said the incident will result in major service delays on the Berryessa Line in the...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in San Francisco without helping him get services

San Francisco's City Attorney David Chiu said he's now investigating the San Rafael Police Department for dropping off a homeless man in the city without providing him help. San Rafael Police have apologized for the incident, but it may not prevent legal action. San Francisco city officials shared with KTVU video taken by a resident who wishes to remain anonymous.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hawk killed young falcon who lived atop Cal tower

BERKELEY, Calif. - A hawk most likely killed a young falcon living on top of a UC Berkeley tower, CalFalcon reports. Lindsay, the daughter of two peregrine falcons who live on the Campanile tower at Cal, was found dead on the west edge of campus Thursday under the nest of a hawk.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested in connection with Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police announced the arrest of a 48-year-old man in connection with a homicide that occurred over the weekend. Authorities said Gregory Bonner Jr., of Oakland, shot and killed 33-year-old Jeremy Griego on Saturday after an ongoing argument. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in Southside Park...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Dublin prison correctional officer under investigation dies by suicide

VALLEJO, Calif. - A correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institute at Dublin who was under investigation has died by suicide, the Solano County Coroner's Office said. A coroner's spokeswoman said that the Sunday death of Nicholas Theodore Ramos, 37, of Vallejo is still technically under investigation, but preliminary results...
VALLEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy