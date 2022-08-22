Read full article on original website
Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Taxpayers who have already contributed $3 million for renovations to the downtown historic Pioneers Museum can expect to provide $2.5 million more. KRDO The City Council tentatively approved the additional funds earlier this week and expects to officially vote on the matter next month. City of Colorado Springs Council members The post Cost of repairs to Pioneers Museum in Colorado Springs has doubled in past year appeared first on KRDO.
multihousingnews.com
Storage Star Buys Colorado Springs Facility
The property came online in 2020. Storage Star has acquired BuxBear Storage, a 111,360-square-foot facility, in Colorado Springs, Colo. According to Yardi Matrix data, a private individual sold the 605-unit property for $12.9 million. The sale was subject to a $7.5 million loan originated by Manhattan Life Insurance Co., the...
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado Springs Gazette: New zoning could make way for homes
If we want young adults to flourish in Colorado Springs, and stay here, we must regulate in a manner that allows it. That means rezoning for the future and allowing the market to supply more competitively priced housing. The need for this could not be more obvious. Rentals in Colorado...
Will more snow hit Colorado anytime soon? Here's our prediction
Last weekend, many residents around the state were a bit surprised to see some snow-capped mountains – particularly those in the Colorado Springs area, looking up at Pikes Peak. While a dusting of this nature can be common in August, dropping a few inches, it's not necessarily a predictor of more snow soon to come.
coloradosprings.com
Old Spaghetti Factory opens in Colorado Springs
The Old Spaghetti Factory, 3101 New Center Point, opened Monday to eager fans of the Portland, Ore.-based chain, founded by Guss and Sally Dussin in 1969. Many may have fond memories of the restaurant located in downtown Denver. “Unfortunately, we had to close that location in 2018,” said Kiana (Kiki)...
cpr.org
The cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs is up as inflation and building costs hinder new building
The average cost to rent an apartment in Colorado Springs is up nearly 10 percent over this time last year. Renting one now will cost you an average of nearly $1,600 a month. That’s a $900 increase over the last ten years. A new report from Ron Throupe, a...
Three hikers saved with hypothermia in just 48 hours, prompting warning to Coloradans
According to Saguache County Search and Rescue, three people suffering from hypothermia have been rescued on local trails over the last two days in two separate incidents. While details about each case were not made readily available, these incidents serve as a good reminder to the public that the late summer and fall seasons can mean wild temperature and weather swings, with afternoon storms capable of creating dangerous conditions. Monsoon moisture in the area during this time of the year makes it crucial to be prepared with waterproof layers to avoid getting wet.
Radio Ink
Jess Hazel Headed to Colorado
Jess Hazel has been named the new Morning Edition Host at KRCC-FM in Colorado Springs. Hazel has been working at Yellowstone Public Radio in Billings, Montana as Morning Edition Host. “I’m excited to welcome Jess to KRCC,” said Andrea Chalfin, Managing Editor. “Her passion for being a morning host and...
Study shows rent increase due to inflation & higher mortgage rates
COLORADO SPRINGS — Researchers analyzed Colorado Springs’ rent and the impact the economy has on those prices including a rise in rent costs and demand for apartments as mortgage rates and inflation continues to rise, according to a new study. The report by the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business states that the average […]
Competitive eaters flock to Pueblo for Slopper-Eating Championship
PUEBLO, Colo. — The 4th Annual World Slopper-Eating Championship will take place Saturday, August 27 at 1 p.m. at the Colorado State Fair. According to Major League Eating (MLE), the event will feature “the nation’s top-ranked eaters, each hoping to set a world record in the slopper-eating discipline.” Those competing will have eight minutes to […]
150th year of the Colorado State Fair to kick off Friday, Aug. 26
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Fair is back for its 150th year. Friday marks opening day for a little more than a week of entertainment, rides, food, and more. This year, the fair begins on Friday, Aug. 26, and lasts through Sept. 5, 2022. KRDO During the fair, there will be livestock, small The post 150th year of the Colorado State Fair to kick off Friday, Aug. 26 appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado City Ranks Among The Best Fall Vacation Spots
PureWow pinpointed the best U.S. destinations to enjoy a pleasant fall vacation.
Fiesta Friday food truck event in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Get ready for a Fiesta this Friday at Civic Center Park on Aug. 26. There will be multiple food truck vendors to choose from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bring your family out to this exciting food truck event and enjoy a night out in Pueblo West! Guests can park at […]
I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Travelers along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Pueblo have wondered why the Pinon Rest Areas have been closed for more than two years, and if -- or when -- they'll reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed the northbound and southbound rest areas located just north of Pueblo The post I-25 rest stops north of Pueblo remain closed for a third year since start of COVID-19 pandemic appeared first on KRDO.
Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has closed one northbound lane of Powers Blvd. just south of Barnes Rd., due to a crash in the area. CSPD is asking drivers to seek alternate routes at this time. We have a crew en route to gather more information. We will be The post Several lanes of Powers closed due to crash near Barnes in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado ‘Hangover Burger’ Featured on Guy Fieri TV Show
Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger. Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado. In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity...
Settlement reached to shut down Comanche 3 power plant
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County leaders confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday that a settlement has been reached to shut down the last coal-powered power plant in Colorado. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has approved Excel Energy’s agreement to close Comanche 3 power plant by 2031, 9 years ahead of the retirement date in […]
