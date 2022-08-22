Both major political parties now oppose California Proposition 27, backed by commercial operators; GOP also opposes Prop 26

The Nevada Gaming Commission Thursday gave the okay for the FanDuel brand to launch in the state by the end of year. The Commission voted 5-0 to allow FanDuel to extend its existing partnership with Boyd, which has a 4.5% ownership stake in the company, which is one of the largest sportsbooks operators in the nation. Outside of Nevada, FanDuel provides services to 12 Boyd sportsbooks across six states.

