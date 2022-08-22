Both major political parties now oppose California Proposition 27, backed by commercial operators; GOP also opposes Prop 26

Read full article on original website
Related
cdcgamingreports.com
With new video and second letter to governor, union continues organizing battle with Resorts World Las Vegas
In a second letter to Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas local of the International Union of Operating Engineers is again calling out Resorts World Las Vegas’s parent company Genting Group for what it alleges is its “troublesome ties to Chinese state-owned enterprises,” associations the labor organization claims could end up embarrassing Nevada’s largest industry.
cdcgamingreports.com
FanDuel approved to bring its brand to Las Vegas
The Nevada Gaming Commission Thursday gave the okay for the FanDuel brand to launch in the state by the end of year. The Commission voted 5-0 to allow FanDuel to extend its existing partnership with Boyd, which has a 4.5% ownership stake in the company, which is one of the largest sportsbooks operators in the nation. Outside of Nevada, FanDuel provides services to 12 Boyd sportsbooks across six states.
cdcgamingreports.com
Nebraska: Warhorse Gaming announces agreement with Playersoft for mobile signups
Warhorse Gaming Thursday announced a partnership with Playersoft Technologies to facilitate player registration. Through the agreement, Playersoft will deploy its Mobile Enrollment technology, enabling team members to quickly sign-up players anywhere at WarHorse Casino, the first casino in Lincoln, Nebraska,. “We are excited to be the first casino operator in...
Comments / 0