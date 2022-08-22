Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
KMBC.com
KCK police ask for help identifying suspects in robbery in early August
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are asking for help in identifying two people in an aggravated robbery in early August. Investigators said the robbery happened at the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave. at 3:42 a.m. on Aug. 1. Police said the gas station...
Suspect in KCMO homicide, Amber Alert incident released from custody
A man who sparked an Amber Alert last Sunday and is a suspect in a Kansas City, Missouri, homicide was released from custody.
KCTV 5
KCKPD trying to identify suspects in aggravated robbery at gas station
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in an aggravated robbery that happened at a gas station on Aug. 1. According to the police, the two suspects robbed the Valero gas station at 2101 Metropolitan Ave....
KCTV 5
Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff’s Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KCTV 5
Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor’s house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
Man found dead near street in Kansas City now considered a homicide
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of William L Pearson at East 33rd and Indiana Avenue as a homicide.
KCTV 5
‘Distraction theft’ cases are increasing, Lenexa police say
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in “distraction theft” cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a “distraction theft” is when two or three suspects work...
Lenexa police warn about spike in new crime
The Lenexa police department is warning about an increase in thieves working in groups to distract shoppers while pickpocketing their wallets.
KMBC.com
KC man suspected in weekend Amber Alert, person of interest in homicide released from custody
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was sought in a weekend Amber Alert and was considered a person of interest in a homicide has been released from police custody. Kansas City, Missouri police said Jacob Owsley, 27, was released pending further investigation. Authorities said detectives will submit the case to the prosecutor's office for review once the investigation is complete.
KCTV 5
Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible
BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. “We wanted to let you...
KCTV 5
Judge sentences man to 30 years for fatal shooting of Camry Alonzo in 2020 in Independence
JACKSON COUNTY, MO -- Family members are relieved Friday after a judge sentenced a man to 30 years in prison for a deadly shooting that killed Camry Alonzo in 2020 inside her Independence apartment. Deon D. Sanders entered an Alford plea to a second-degree murder charge. He learned his sentence...
Kansas City-area police see drivers speed through school zones at 50-70 mph
The school year has just started for many, and Kansas City-area police departments area already seeing an issue with speeding in school zones.
KCTV 5
Fire officials identify 19-year-old in fatal Grandview townhome fire
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire officials have identified the man who died in a townhome fire Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that 19-year-old Daniel Hicks died in the incident, and another person was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Man sought during Kansas City AMBER Alert released from custody
Kansas City police released Jordan Owsley from custody. Police searched for him during a homicide and AMBER Alert Sunday.
KCTV 5
Lenexa police warn shoppers of ‘distraction theft’
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it’s when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people’s bags while they’re shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
Clay County jury finds man guilty of murder during a botched marijuana deal
A jury found a man guilty of murder for shooting and killing a man during a marijuana deal in the victim's car.
921news.com
Death Investigation in Rich Hill
On 8/21/2022 at approximately 2:32 AM Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax was called to a residence just outside Rich Hill. Initial report was that a male was deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On arrival Mullinax met with Bates County Sheriff’s Office detectives whose investigation was well underway. After confirming...
KCTV 5
Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri
CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
KCTV 5
Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
