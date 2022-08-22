GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire officials have identified the man who died in a townhome fire Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that 19-year-old Daniel Hicks died in the incident, and another person was hospitalized with serious injuries.

GRANDVIEW, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO