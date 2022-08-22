ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Police determine fatal shooting at 34th and Indiana a homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man shot to death Tuesday night was killed in a homicide, police said. The Kansas City Police Department stated officers received a call about 9:10 p.m. of a man with a gun in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue walking up and down the street and making threats.
KCTV 5

Gun found inside locker at Northland middle school, teen in custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated Friday that a 13-year-old has been taken into custody after a handgun was found in a locker. The Platte County Sheriff's Office stated Lakeview Middle School was placed on a hold just before 10:30 a.m. due to the incident, and it lasted about 30 minutes.
KCTV 5

Alert neighbor helps Lawrence police catch burglar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An alert neighbor in Lawrence is getting a pat on the back from the police department after they spotted a burglar at their neighbor's house and called the authorities. According to the Lawrence Police Department, dispatch received a call from a woman in the...
KCTV 5

'Distraction theft' cases are increasing, Lenexa police say

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says there has been an increase in "distraction theft" cases around the Kansas City metro. The police department posted a series of tweets about it on Aug. 24. They said a "distraction theft" is when two or three suspects work...
Amber Alert
Marvin Williams
KMBC.com

KC man suspected in weekend Amber Alert, person of interest in homicide released from custody

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man who was sought in a weekend Amber Alert and was considered a person of interest in a homicide has been released from police custody. Kansas City, Missouri police said Jacob Owsley, 27, was released pending further investigation. Authorities said detectives will submit the case to the prosecutor's office for review once the investigation is complete.
KCTV 5

Basehor Police lockdown school, find threat to be non-credible

BASEHOR, Kan. (KCTV) - Basehor-Linwood High School initiated a lock-in procedure for 24 minutes Thursday before Basehor Police determined the potential report of a student with a weapon was non-credible. The police department and district said the safety concern had been resolved by 2:49 p.m. "We wanted to let you...
#Shooting#Police Headquarters#Violent Crime#Kcpd#Police Department
KCTV 5

Fire officials identify 19-year-old in fatal Grandview townhome fire

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Fire officials have identified the man who died in a townhome fire Thursday morning. More than a dozen fire and EMS units responded just after 6 a.m. to the call on E. 127th Street, east of White Avenue. Authorities later revealed that 19-year-old Daniel Hicks died in the incident, and another person was hospitalized with serious injuries.
KCTV 5

Lenexa police warn shoppers of 'distraction theft'

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - Police in Lenexa, Kansas, are warning against distraction theft. They said it's when two or more people work together to steal wallets from people's bags while they're shopping. One person usually engages the victim in conversation while the other takes the wallet. According...
NewsBreak
921news.com

Death Investigation in Rich Hill

On 8/21/2022 at approximately 2:32 AM Bates County Coroner Greg Mullinax was called to a residence just outside Rich Hill. Initial report was that a male was deceased of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On arrival Mullinax met with Bates County Sheriff's Office detectives whose investigation was well underway. After confirming...
KCTV 5

Shawnee man arrested after vehicle is stolen in Missouri

CLINTON, Mo. (KCTV) - A 24-year-old Shawnee, Kansas, man has been arrested after a vehicle was stolen in Clinton, Missouri. The Clinton Police Department said they received a report early Wednesday morning about a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, which was left running and unattended, was taken from Clinton Convenience at...
KCTV 5

Man found guilty of committing murder during drug sale in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been found guilty of committing murder during a drug sale in Clay County in June of 2020. According to Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel White, jurors have found Blade Elliott guilty of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action.
