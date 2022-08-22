ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men charged for Wichita Murder

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
 3 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita earlier this month.

According to court documents, Caviontay Conway , 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr. , 39, both made their first appearances in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, Aug. 22 and were each charged by a judge with the following:

  • One count of murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony
  • One count of Aggravated burglary, Dwelling for felony, theft, sex
  • One count of Aggravated robbery, Armed with a dangerous weapon
  • Four counts of Kidnapping; In flight or the commission of any crime

Both are each being held on a $500,000 bond. Their next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 6.

According to police, around 7:50 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of E Gilbert for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, Wichita police say they found Dennis unconscious and not breathing. Officers then began life-saving measures. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that Dennis and several other people were inside a home when two armed men entered and shot Dennis. They then fled on foot, according to Wichita police.

