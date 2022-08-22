Read full article on original website
Battlefield 2042 Season 2 Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer
Battlefield 2042's Season 2 Master of Arms is launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Check out new Specialist Charlie Crawford who utilizes a minigun and teamwork skills to support your squad.
Battlefield 2042 | Season 2: Master of Arms Gameplay Trailer
Play your cards right in Battlefield™ 2042 – Season 2: Master of Arms, launching August 30, 2022. Head to a drained Panamanian lake and the new map Stranded where you’ll reap the benefits of the Dark Market. Deploy as new Specialist Charlie Crawford and use his minigun and teamwork skills as supporting your squad is more crucial than ever.
Apex Legends Mobile - Hyperbeat Seasonal Event Guide
Apex Legends Mobile Season 2.5: Hyperbeat launched this week, bringing loads of new content to Respawn's pocket-sized battle royale. But along with the standard mid-season addition of a new battle pass and a new playable legend, Season 2.5 has introduced another interesting feature to the mobile game: more limited-time events than any previous Apex Legends Mobile Season to date.
The Last Of Us Part 1's Launch Trailer Prepares Us For Heartbreak Once Again
The launch trailer for The Last of Us Part 1 is here, giving us a dramatic look at the game ahead of its arrival next week. A mild spoiler warning going in as the launch trailer does feature some late-game scenes. You won't find anything unfamiliar in the trailer if you played the original, as it does all look to be the same game released almost a decade ago, only rebuilt for the PS5. The trailer does treat us to a small glimpse of The Last of Us: Left Behind though, originally a piece of DLC that comes packaged in with the remake. It also came packaged with The Last of Us Remastered on PS4.
Forspoken | 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer
Get an in-depth look at the adventure that awaits you in the world of Athia. Learn how to master powerful magic abilities, navigate treacherous terrain, and defeat formidable, corrupted foes as Frey in Forspoken.
Atomic Heart Combat Trailer
A system failure at Soviet Facility № 3826 leads machinery to rebel against the people. You are Major P-3, Private Agent, and your task is to minimize the consequences of this 'systems failure' and prevent the leakage of classified information.
Footage Of Halo Infinite's DMR-style M392 Bandit Rifle Has Been Leaked
A leak unearthed earlier this year suggested the franchise fan-favorite DMR would be coming to Halo Infinite under a different name, and now videos have emerged showing the M392 Bandit rifle in action. The Bandit shown in newly leaked videos is a semi-automatic, mid-range rifle that's lacking a scope, as picked up by Windows Central.
Legend of Xiaohu: Big Pineapple Abyss
We have no news or videos for Legend of Xiaohu: Big Pineapple Abyss. Sorry!
This Week's Free Game Is Live At Epic, And There's A Cool Bonus Freebie
The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
Nintendo Won't Raise the Price of the Switch | GameSpot News
Speaking to Eurogamer, Nintendo's president said in a statement: "we will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations," and do not have any plans to "increase the trade price of its hardware." Instead, Nintendo is decreasing the size of Switch packaging to help with shipping issues, by making the cardboard box it comes in 20% smaller, which in turn will help the company's bottom line by using fewer materials.
How To Get The Quicksilver Storm Exotic In Destiny 2
Season of Plunder has added several new Exotics to Destiny 2, but out of all of them, Quicksilver Storm stands apart as a fascinating glimpse of what's to come in 2023's Lightfall expansion. Featuring a design that's unlike anything seen in Destiny 2 so far, the Exotic auto rifle packs a punch with rock-solid specs, perks, and an explosive finisher that makes it a handy all-rounder.
CoD: Warzone Heroes Vs. Villains Event -- All Rewards And Details
Call of Duty Season 5: Last Stand is now live in Warzone, and there's a limited-time Heroes Vs. Villains community event to help celebrate this final season of content for Warzone Pacific. Here we break down all the details and the rewards you can earn for participating. Heroes Vs. Villains...
Lies of P - 6 Minutes of New Gameplay
In this new Lies of P gameplay clip you'll get to see some combat against a variety of enemies including bosses, as well as a look at crafting various weapons, upgrading and swapping various arm attachments, exploration, and much more. Lies of P was playable at gamescom 2022 at the Microsoft booth. Lies of P will be releasing on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X in 2023.
Amazon Prime Free Games For September 2022 Revealed
Prime Gaming regularly gives away some of the best freebies for subscribers, and next month is yet another prime example of that. Prime Gaming's September 2022 lineup includes eight free games, including Assassin's Creed Origins and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition. In addition to the free games, Amazon Prime members will be able to claim free in-game content for Destiny 2, Apex Legends, Warzone, and more popular online multiplayer games. Here's the full list of Amazon Prime free games for next month:
