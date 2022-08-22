Read full article on original website
KWQC
New playground opens at Earl Hanson School in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Iowa (KWQC) - Students at Earl Hanson Elementary School have a new place to play during recess and before and after school. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday to celebrate the opening of a new playground. According to the Rock Island-Milan School District, the new equipment was paid...
KWQC
‘1000 Books Before Kindergarten’ encourages reading to children early and often
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” is a nationwide nonprofit program that encourages parents and caregivers to read at least one thousand books with their child before kindergarten. “We’d love, actually, to see every eligible child in the city of Davenport to be participating.”. Alison...
KWQC
Helping kids emotionally prepare for school
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Summer is nearly over and it’s time to start getting our children ready for returning to school. Helping kids to prepare emotionally is critical to academic success and mental well-being. Eric Rittmeyer stresses that parents must remain emotionally engaged with their children to ensure their well-being....
Illinois gives students 5 mental health days. Now, hundreds of QC students are taking them
MOLINE, Ill. — In 2020, mental-health-related emergency room visits in the U.S. for kids ages 5-11 jumped 24% compared to the year prior, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For those ages 12-17, visits went up by 31%. As many kids across the Quad Cities head...
RIMSD hiring permanent, sub staff
The Rock Island-Milan School District is hiring! They’re looking for workers in their nutritional services department. Hours are Mondays through Fridays, no weekends or holidays and the staff gets summers off. These hours are perfect for parents of school age kids who need to work while the kids are in class. If you can’t commit […]
iowa.media
Pleasant Valley students required to answer preferred pronoun question in PE survey
Students at Pleasant Valley were required to answer a question on a survey asking about their preferred pronouns. The question had an asterisk next to it, meaning it was a required field. The survey was reportedly given by the PE teacher. The Iowa Standard reached out to the teacher who...
KWQC
Bettendorf Middle School implements a new program to welcome students on their first day
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Tuesday, students of the Bettendorf Community School District returned back to school. Officials of Bettendorf Middle School implemented a new program for sixth graders first day back. It’s called WEB, meaning ‘where everyone belongs’. Principal Alan Hartley says about 70 eighth grade students volunteered 10 hours...
No injuries in Burlington school fire
The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to Sunnyside Elementary School, 2040 Sunnyside Avenue in Burlington, at about 12:29 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 for a report of smoke in classrooms. Firefighters arrived at 12:33 to find the fire alarms activated and the school already evacuated. They found light smoke in classrooms in […]
KWQC
Dixon school lockout for threat, no immediate concern found
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Reagan Middle School in Dixon was put on a temporary lockout for about an hour Thursday after a student received a threatening message on social media. According to a Facebook post by the Dixon Police Department, a Dixon school was put on a temporary lockout around 1:15 p.m. Thursday after a Reagan Middle School student received a threatening message on social media. The threat came from someone who was not a student at the school.
Community steps up to support Galesburg veteran after house floods
GALESBURG, Ill. — There's a flood of support pouring from the Galesburg community for a combat veteran whose life was recently turned upside down. Last winter, the inside of Mike Lawson's home was destroyed after his home furnace broke and water pipes busted, leading to several feet of water rushing into the building.
KWQC
Crews respond to a fire at a Burlington school
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a report of smoke at a Burlington school Thursday. Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to Sunnyside Elementary School, at 2040 Sunnyside Avenue, to a report of smoke in a classroom, according to a media release. Firefighters arrived...
KWQC
Quad Cities nonprofit collecting diapers to distribute to families in need
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ending the need for diapers in the Quad Cities. That is the goal one Quad Cities mother is working toward through the nonprofit “Hiney Heroes.”. Tens of thousands of diapers are collected at the Hiney Heroes warehouse in Bettendorf every year to hand out to QC area families who may not be able to afford them every month.
KWQC
Taming of the Slough kicks off Sept. 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - River Action’s Taming of the Slough Triathlon, which combines paddling, mountain biking and running, kicks off Sept. 18. According to a media release, the Taming of the Slough race will take place in the Sylvan Slough on Sylvan Island and on the new I-74 Bridge.
Galesburg seeks housing rehabilitation, accessibility input
The City of Galesburg is holding a public meeting to collect input from residents on the need for housing rehabilitation and improving accessibility in homes in the city. The city is applying for the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s (IHDA) Housing Rehabilitation and Accessibility Grant (HRAP), which focuses on housing rehabilitation, roofing replacement and accessibility issues. […]
KWQC
City of Bettendorf host open house about changes to The Landing
QCA resident donates kidney to her best friend struggling with kidney failure. Beam and O’Dell said they are talking about getting a tattoo or scheduling a yearly vacation to commemorate the anniversary of their kidney transplant. Updated: 16 hours ago. Mild Wednesday. Rock Island names Citizens of the Year...
KWQC
Bishop Hill’s 9th annual Chautauqua to be held this weekend
BISHOP HILL, Ill. (KWQC) -Bishop Hill’s 9th Annual Chautauqua looks back at the history of the Chautauqua Movement. Brian “Fox” Ellis, Artistic Director of Prairie Folklore Theatre and an internationally-acclaimed author, storyteller, historian, and naturalist, informs viewers about the festivities to be held over the weekend of Aug. 27-28.
ourquadcities.com
Nonprofits expand efforts to a building more than a century old
Tapestry Farms works with refugees who resettle in the Quad Cities area. The group works to eliminate barriers refugees face with housing, education, healthcare, jobs, food, and transportation. Tapestry Farms is joining forces with Humble Dwellings, another nonprofit organization that renovates and restores living spaces. Tapestry Farms Executive Director and...
KWQC
Survey for riverfront design in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport is asking residents to take an online survey for input on the riverfront areas in Davenport. According to city officials, the input will help the design team develop the most compelling and relevant plan for the Quad Cities region. Take the online...
DeWitt, August 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Davenport Central High School football team will have a game with Central Dewitt High School on August 26, 2022, 15:00:00. Davenport Central High SchoolCentral Dewitt High School.
KWQC
Autumn gardening tips: planting guidelines and prepping for winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As August wraps and we switch attention to autumn activities, gardening often takes a backseat. In fact, many of us may be tired of gardening because plants have faded or have been ravaged by the heat and sun. Emily Swihart, University of Illinois Extension Educator of Horticulture,...
