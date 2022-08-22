BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Ending the need for diapers in the Quad Cities. That is the goal one Quad Cities mother is working toward through the nonprofit “Hiney Heroes.”. Tens of thousands of diapers are collected at the Hiney Heroes warehouse in Bettendorf every year to hand out to QC area families who may not be able to afford them every month.

