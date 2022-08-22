Read full article on original website
Man accused of killing veterinarian in Rolando appears in court
SAN DIEGO — The man accused of killing Dr. Clark Kelly at Boulevard Animal Clinic in Rolando on June 15 was in court Thursday for a mental competency hearing. CBS 8 cameras were not allowed in the courtroom and the hearing was closed to the public, but 37-year-old Patrick O’Brien, the man charged with Dr. Kelly’s murder, called CBS 8 from the jail before his hearing.
NBC San Diego
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
Bills punter Matt Araiza, one of three accused in gang-rape lawsuit
Buffalo Bills rookie punter, Matt Araiza, has been accused of gang-raping a 17 year old girl along with two other San Diego State football players.
Repeat DUI Offender, Former Marine, Gets 15 Years to Life in Crash That Killed Aspiring Firefighter
A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fallbrook was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison. A jury convicted Adam Daniel Barooshian, 29, of second-degree murder for the New Year’s Day 2019 crash that killed Christopher Williams, also 29, of Oceanside.
NBC San Diego
Camp Pendleton Marine Sentenced to 15 Years to Life for Fatal North County DUI Crash
A Camp Pendleton Marine, who was other-than-honorably discharged, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for his role in a wrong-way DUI crash that killed a 29-year-old father of two. Adam Barooshian, 29, cried in court and apologized to the victim’s family shortly before he was sentenced.
KPBS
Oversight board wants San Diego jail staff to be scanned for drugs
The board that oversees San Diego law enforcement wants everyone who enters their facilities get scanned for drugs. KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has more. If people being detained in San Diego County jails are dying of drug overdoses, the solution seems simple to Paul Parker. Parker, the executive officer of...
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
Shooting leads to SWAT standoff in South Bay
A SWAT standoff is ongoing in the South Bay Friday as police try apprehend a group of people suspected of a shooting, San Diego Police Department said.
NBC San Diego
Former Inmate Who Left San Diego Rehab Facility and Was Later Captured Could Face Escape Charges
Corrections officers in San Diego found a former inmate that walked away from a rehabilitation facility in San Diego early Monday morning. Joseph Vidrios, left the San Diego Male Community Re-entry Program facility without authorization around 12:22 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Officials did not disclose the location of the re-entry facility.
police1.com
Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
SD man killed by police after attacking relatives with machete identified
Wang is the nephew of the two women, the sheriff's department reported as it continued to investigate the incident Wednesday.
onscene.tv
SWAT Standoff Enters Second Day | San Diego
08.22.2022 | 8:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – The suspect is Reggie Smith, a former 20-year-old Coast Guardsmen and State Corrections Officer from Donovan State Prison. According to the neighbors who have known him for years,. He is a terror in the neighborhood, ever since his wife passed away 2 years ago. Anyone that parks in front of his house, he attacks the cars, by breaking the windows, and in the case of the white Toyota, he shot out the window. His former wife was his former Stepmother. He is fully suited up tactically and wearing a gas mask according to officers that have seen him.
California Attorney General urges state to follow San Diego's lead when it comes to gun control
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta was in San Diego Thursday talking about gun violence, but his message was to the rest of the state: Be like San Diego. Why? Red flag laws are what allows a court to temporarily take away someone’s firearm if they are potentially dangerous. San Diegans are taking advantage of this.
Man Convicted of Murder for Striking Man With Wrench at Rolando 7-Eleven
A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in the Rolando neighborhood, resulting in the victim’s death five days later, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder. A San Diego jury also found 29-year-old John Cowan Patch guilty of assault with a...
NBC San Diego
Friend: El Cajon Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Mother of His 9 Kids Is a ‘Good Guy'
Shock and confusion are words one man used to describe his feelings over allegations that his friend — Abdulhannan Al Wari — shot and killed his wife while the couple’s nine children were home. The shooting happened early Monday morning inside the couple's Soma Place home in...
crimevoice.com
Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
police1.com
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego custody death
SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A federal judge this week threw out the record $85 million civil rights verdict against San Diego County stemming from the death of Lucky Phounsy, who was beaten, tasered and hogtied in a struggle with nearly a dozen deputies in 2015. U.S. District Court Judge...
Here's what it takes to be a San Diego Sheriff's Department emergency dispatcher
SAN DIEGO — Emergency service dispatchers are a lifeline between someone in danger and the help they need. The San Diego Sheriff’s Communication Center answers an average of 800,000 calls for service each year. And to keep up with the high volume, they’re looking for men and women to join.
NBC San Diego
Man Accused of Stealing Chancho the Mini-Goldendoodle in Court on Grand Theft Charge
A man accused of stealing a Utah family's dog from an RV campground alongside Mission Bay pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of grand theft. The Grillo family was vacationing in San Diego earlier this month when their mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, was taken from Campland By the Bay. At about 4 a.m. Aug. 2, the family discovered that the pup was missing from his crate, which was located outside of their tent, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.
Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, Pleads Guilty to Chula Vista Home Day Care Facility Shooting
A man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder and assault charges for setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s home day care facility in Chula Vista nearly five years ago and shooting at her while seven children were inside the facility. Gustavo Sepulveda, 41, is slated to be sentenced to a...
