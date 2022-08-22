I bought a weekend for my son and daughter in law. Their primary destination was Chinook Winds and shopping on the wharf in Newport. After pricing Lincoln City, Depoe Bay and Newport for a motel.... we opted for Spirit Mountain in Grande Ronde. They did spend a day in Lincoln City and brief jaunt into Depoe Bay but Spirit Mountain was the big winner. Decent rates, really nice rooms, a very nice casino and food.
unfortunately that's the way that our city council members operate. they did the same thing with the taxi service in town and screwed all of us. the taxi company even went to bed for the passengers and ask the city to not involve Uber so people weren't beaten robbed and left in the mountains around here but they wouldn't listen they didn't care what was coming down the pipe for the people. now see how many people have been screwed because of their decision. unfortunately I believe that not everybody can know everything and with that being said I believe our members of city council should reach out to those who are involved and ask for input. again the problem is they don't do that they think they know everything or it's their agenda only so why ask anybody else what they want and God forbid they ask the people what they want of the town
Well Newport Hotels should Say Thank you LC council. You just gave all the tourists another Reason to stay in Newport. Very bad decision. Room tax was high enough!
