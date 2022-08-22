ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln City, OR

Comments / 8

Carol Hunter
3d ago

I bought a weekend for my son and daughter in law. Their primary destination was Chinook Winds and shopping on the wharf in Newport. After pricing Lincoln City, Depoe Bay and Newport for a motel.... we opted for Spirit Mountain in Grande Ronde. They did spend a day in Lincoln City and brief jaunt into Depoe Bay but Spirit Mountain was the big winner. Decent rates, really nice rooms, a very nice casino and food.

Reply(1)
4
Sarah
4d ago

unfortunately that's the way that our city council members operate. they did the same thing with the taxi service in town and screwed all of us. the taxi company even went to bed for the passengers and ask the city to not involve Uber so people weren't beaten robbed and left in the mountains around here but they wouldn't listen they didn't care what was coming down the pipe for the people. now see how many people have been screwed because of their decision. unfortunately I believe that not everybody can know everything and with that being said I believe our members of city council should reach out to those who are involved and ask for input. again the problem is they don't do that they think they know everything or it's their agenda only so why ask anybody else what they want and God forbid they ask the people what they want of the town

Reply
3
Beth Evans
3d ago

Well Newport Hotels should Say Thank you LC council. You just gave all the tourists another Reason to stay in Newport. Very bad decision. Room tax was high enough!

Reply
3
Related
Lincoln City Homepage

Mayoral outburst over councilor’s cost questions

At Monday’s Lincoln City City Council meeting, Mayor Susan Wahlke shouted down and cut off Councilor Riley Hoagland as he questioned city staff about spending tax dollars on a proposed project. The project in question concerns a new technology that will replace human meter readers with radio transmitted readings...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
hh-today.com

City vacates street to help Helping Hands

Three members of the Albany City Council plus the mayor Wednesday pushed through a move to vacate or abandon a short section of Jefferson Street, an action the Helping Hands homeless shelter needs to expand. As authorized by the council at a work session March 7, the vacation of the...
ALBANY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln City, OR
Lincoln City, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
oregontoday.net

Air quality advisory for Salem and Oregon City areas due to smog [Aviso sobre la calidad del aire] Español: DEQ emite un aviso d…

Scholarship targets diverse and underrepresented Oregon students. State agencies committing all available resources to protect communities at highest risk for hMPXV. Funded projects to help reduce diesel emissions across the state. Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic...
OREGON CITY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon farmers concerned about national herbicide destroying crops

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Growing concerns about a controversial herbicide that’s damaging crops around the country has some farmers in Oregon worried about managing their own crops. John Iverson, a third-generation farmer in Woodburn, has used the herbicide Dicamba for several years to keep his grass seed crops free...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Park#D River#Politics Local#Lincoln City City Council#Homepage#Newport#The Esther Lee Motel
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon government will be filled with new faces

SALEM – There will be a new look at the Oregon state capitol when the legislature convenes its 2023 session. InterMountain Education Service District Mark Mulvihill has spent years developing relationships with lawmakers, and he said Salem will be a blank slate. “The governor will change,” he said. Peter...
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Still a railroad town after 152 years

Just about every weekday afternoon, a Portland & Western feight train enters Albany on the Toledo branch from the direction of Corvallis. If you like trains and happen to be cruising past on a bike, you’re likely to stop and watch, like this:. Usually the train stops on the...
ALBANY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
nwlaborpress.org

A new hall for Salem’s Teamsters

Members and officers of Teamsters Local 324 gathered Aug. 20 to dedicate their new union hall, named in honor of a longtime leader. Ward E. Graham, 1912-1997, was principal officer and secretary-treasurer of Local 324 from 1946 to 1973, the longest tenure in the local’s 93-year history. Five of his descendants were on hand to witness the dedication.
SALEM, OR
KXL

It’s All About the Beagles in Oregon and Washington!

By now you’ve likely seen the pictures of the cute pictures of the 4000 Beagles that were rescued from a breeding and research facility in Virginia. 80 of them arrived in at the Humane Society in Oregon this week, 60 in Portland and 20 in Salem. 15 of them went to the Humane Society of Southwest Washington in Vancouver. They are being adopted out, a few at a time as shelter staff and veterinarians make sure they have the shots and care they need to go to their “forever homes”.
PORTLAND, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

'Alarming Trend' in Oregon: Fatal traffic crashes rising

Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP). "We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard. Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County....
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Squatters’ hideouts cleared of underbrush

After a few days out of town, I found the landscape around Cox Creek and the Waverly Memorial Cemetery had a new look. Gone was the thicket of brambles and branches that camouflaged the vagrant encampments there in the past. Here’s my report from Saturday afternoon:. Tombstones from long...
ALBANY, OR
traveloregon.com

A Legacy of Oregon Pie

Willamette Valley Pie Company is a family-owned and farmer-operated business located in the cane berry capital of the world – Willamette Valley, Oregon. Our hand-crafted pies and other desserts are made with all natural non-GMO ingredients, farm fresh fruit, and a whole lotta love!. Washington has apples, Georgia has...
SALEM, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy