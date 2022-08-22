Read full article on original website
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
State Representative from Fort Pierce appointed to CareerSource Florida Board of DirectorsK2 Photo MarketingFlorida State
David Webb named as Co-Emcee for DDS4Vets Annual GalaK2 Photo MarketingJensen Beach, FL
cbs12.com
Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
WPBF News 25
'They just left it there to die': Deputies investigating teens trespassing oceanographic center and killing fish
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at theFlorida Oceanographic Coastal Center that happened earlier this month. Deputies said two brothers and their friends killed a tarpon and stole a snapper. "Anybody with half a brain knows you don’t climb a fence into...
click orlando
Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
850wftl.com
Local waitress steals customer’s wallet
PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
Charges dropped against Martin County corrections sergeant
A Martin County Sheriff's Office corrections sergeant who was facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting an inmate will not be charged, the Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Thursday.
Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County
An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet.
Restaurant employee arrested after stealing customer wallet, using credit card
According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, Jennifer Marie Mohamed, 40, of Port St. Lucie, was caught on security camera using the stolen credit card at two local businesses.
Port St. Lucie police officer retires after 20 years of service
At the end of each shift, officers call in to dispatch to let them know they are "out of service." Officer Don Paris made that call for the last time.
wqcs.org
Four Jailed for a String of Auto Burglaries Throughout the Treasure Coast, Fifth Suspect at Large
Indian River County - Tuesday August 23, 2020: Deputies from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Sebastian Police Officers, along with their canine units, gave chase and caught four men early Monday morning who are accused of involvement in a string of auto burglaries across the Treasure Coast in recent weeks. A fifth suspect remains at large.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 23
Ceasar A. Lopez, 38, of Oak Street, Fellsmere; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of cocaine, failure to leave information after crash/vehicle unattended, no valid driver’s license. Rachel E. Rooney, 30, of Fort Lauderdale; Status: Held on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): grand theft. Rodney Russell Watson, 66, of Woodland Drive,...
cbs12.com
Four car burglary suspects nabbed after chase in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators in Indian River County arrested four people who are believed to be tied to a rash of car burglaries across South Florida. Early Monday morning, deputies spotted a car linked to the burglaries. But when they tried to pull it over, the driver sped off. The pursuit led into the south part of the county when a school resource deputy put down stop sticks to disable the fleeing car.
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
4 arrested for burglarizing cars in multiple counties
Four people suspected of burglarizing vehicles in multiple counties were arrested early Tuesday in Indian River County.
wqcs.org
Temporary Parking Lot Completed in Downtown Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce - Friday August 26, 2022: With the growing popularity of the Downtown area, the City of Fort Pierce is excited to announce the opening of a new temporary parking area located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Melody Lane. The parking lot has been constructed with over...
click orlando
No charges filed against Melbourne police officer, Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot student
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The state attorney’s office for Brevard County announced on Tuesday it is not filing charges against a Melbourne police officer and Florida Tech security guard who fatally shot at a student after he lunged at an officer with a pair of scissors in December.
School Bus With 15 Children On Board Rear-Ended On Treasure Coast
Port St. Lucie Police say 15 students from Morningside Elementary School were on the bus, which was stopped when it was struck by a car Tuesday morning.
WPBF News 25
How to protect your vehicle from catalytic converter thefts
JUPITER, Fla. — With the recent rise in catalytic converter thefts in Palm Beach County and on the Treasure Coast, local experts say it's important to be more aware of your surroundings. "Parking it in an area that’s safe. A garage, a place where there are a lot of...
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seeking Identity of Perps Using Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart
BREVARD COUNTY • WEST MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne police detectives are seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects who fraudulently used stolen credit cards at Walmart in West Melbourne. According to officials, the suspects entered a silver, newer model Audi with the female subject in the driver’s seat....
wengradio.com
Gabby Petito’s Family Asks People To “Light Up The NIght”
In a Twitter post, her stepmother, Tara Petito, asked followers to honor “Gabby and all domestic violence victims,” asking them to “please light up the night on the one-year anniversary” of her death on Aug. 27, using the hashtags, “#togtherwecan, #domesticviolenceawareness, #gabbypetito, and #thereishelpifneeded.”. Her...
veronews.com
Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools
My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
Comments / 2