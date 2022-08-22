ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Three car crash leaves 71-year-old man in critical condition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving three cars left a 71-year-old man in critical condition. According to Port St Lucie police, a vehicle traveling south on NW Selvitz Boulevard sideswiped another vehicle before colliding with a 3rd head on. The crash occurred Thursday night around 6:30.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
click orlando

Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Local waitress steals customer’s wallet

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL– — A woman who doubles as a waitress and a cashier at a local restaurant has been arrested after she allegedly stole a customer’s wallet and used their credit card. 40-year-old Jennifer Mohamed of the unnamed restaurant was taken into custody on August...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wqcs.org

Four Jailed for a String of Auto Burglaries Throughout the Treasure Coast, Fifth Suspect at Large

Indian River County - Tuesday August 23, 2020: Deputies from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Sebastian Police Officers, along with their canine units, gave chase and caught four men early Monday morning who are accused of involvement in a string of auto burglaries across the Treasure Coast in recent weeks. A fifth suspect remains at large.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Aug. 23

Ceasar A. Lopez, 38, of Oak Street, Fellsmere; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of cocaine, failure to leave information after crash/vehicle unattended, no valid driver’s license. Rachel E. Rooney, 30, of Fort Lauderdale; Status: Held on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): grand theft. Rodney Russell Watson, 66, of Woodland Drive,...
FELLSMERE, FL
cbs12.com

Four car burglary suspects nabbed after chase in Indian River County

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators in Indian River County arrested four people who are believed to be tied to a rash of car burglaries across South Florida. Early Monday morning, deputies spotted a car linked to the burglaries. But when they tried to pull it over, the driver sped off. The pursuit led into the south part of the county when a school resource deputy put down stop sticks to disable the fleeing car.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Temporary Parking Lot Completed in Downtown Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Friday August 26, 2022: With the growing popularity of the Downtown area, the City of Fort Pierce is excited to announce the opening of a new temporary parking area located at the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Melody Lane. The parking lot has been constructed with over...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wengradio.com

Gabby Petito’s Family Asks People To “Light Up The NIght”

In a Twitter post, her stepmother, Tara Petito, asked followers to honor “Gabby and all domestic violence victims,” asking them to “please light up the night on the one-year anniversary” of her death on Aug. 27, using the hashtags, “#togtherwecan, #domesticviolenceawareness, #gabbypetito, and #thereishelpifneeded.”. Her...
NORTH PORT, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools

My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL

