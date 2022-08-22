Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Getting a glimpse of the flowers at Pixie Acres
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Today, you have the chance to escape reality for a little while and enjoy local flowers. Pixie Acres Flower Farm in Castlewood is not typically open to visitors, but this evening you have the chance to walk through the rows of flowers and get a look at the farm for yourself during one of their farm tours.
gowatertown.net
Groundbreaking date set for new Watertown Ice Arena
WATERTOWN, S.D.–We now know the date when construction will begin on Watertown’s new ice arena. City Manager Amanda Mack says a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m. The naming rights sponsor for the $31.9 million arena will also be announced at that...
gowatertown.net
PREVIEW: Watertown at Brookings on the Arrows Radio Network (AUDIO)
BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow football begins a new season tonight on the road. The purple and gold will try to improve on a 3-7 season that saw an exit in the first round of the 11AA playoffs. 16 seniors make up the 2022 squad with a mix...
gowatertown.net
HSGOLF: Olson makes medalist stand, Arrows finish second at Pierre
PIERRE, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow boys golf came away with a second-place showing at the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday held at Hillsview Golf Course. Watertown finished the afternoon even with a team score of 288. The host Pierre wrapped the day six under par at 282. The Arrows...
KELOLAND TV
SDSU students excited to be back on campus
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Students across KELOLAND are heading back to class today at South Dakota’s Public Universities, including South Dakota State University. Living on campus, seeing friends again and attending sporting events are just a few of many things students are looking forward to this school year.
gowatertown.net
SDSU partnering with three hospitals to expand respiratory therapy workforce
BROOKINGS, S.D. — SDSU is partnering with hospitals in Brookings, Huron and Madison to expand the public health and respiratory therapy workforce. The Community Practice Innovation Center within the College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions at SDSU has received a three-year, $1.545 million federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
gowatertown.net
Local Scoreboard – August 25, 2022
High School Volleyball (Scores from the Associated Press. Stats sent to Watertown Radio) Arlington def. Iroquois/Lake Preston, 25-21, 25-19, 25-13 ARL: Morgan Larsen 10 Kills; Harley Johnson 10 Kills; Addie Steffenson 9 Kills, 2 Blocks; Natalie Burns 13 Digs. ILP: Ava Malone 5 Kills 17 Digs; Faith Steffenson 4 Kills;...
gowatertown.net
Motorcyclist killed in Interstate 90 crash west of Humboldt
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle crashed into a car eight miles west of Humboldt, South Dakota. The 56 year-old man was westbound in a construction zone on Interstate 90 when he crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming car. The motorcycle driver was...
gowatertown.net
HSVB: Watertown takes part of Adrenaline Volleyball media day (AUDIO)
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow volleyball brings forth a younger squad this year with only two returning seniors on the roster. One of those seniors is Kendall Paulson. Speaking at Adrenaline Volleyball media day this past weekend, Paulson says she is excited for more depth this season:. Junior...
gowatertown.net
HSSOCCER: Arrows shutout Brookings (REPLAY)
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow boys and girls soccer would both see wins over rival Brookings on Thursday at the Anza Soccer Complex. Riley Fischer had one goal and Ryan Roby had one goal and one assist in a 2-0 win for the Arrow boys over the Bobcats. Blake Hight had 8 saves in net. Watertown took 22 shots on net.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU to host ABC News Chief Washington correspondent at Daschle Dialogues
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of their 2022 Daschle Dialogues, South Dakota State University is hosting the ABC News Chief Washington correspondent, who has covered the White House under four presidents- Jonathan Karl. The Daschle Dialogues is a series of lectures and talks hosted by South Dakota...
brookingsradio.com
Three Brookings businesses fail latest alcohol compliance check
The Brookings Police Department conducted Alcohol Compliance checks Wednesday night. A total of 15 locations were checked and three Businesses failed and furnished alcohol to a minor. Those three: Wooden Legs Brewing, Wilbert’s Alehouse and Mosaic Wine Bar. Police also conducted a compliance check in July when four of...
gowatertown.net
HSSOCCER: Arrows earn split during home opener with Tea Area
WATERTOWN, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow boys and girls soccer had their home opener Tuesday afternoon at the Anza Soccer Complex. The Arrow girls fell to the Titans 1-0. Regan Campbell had three shots, Rylie Campbell with two, and Kamryn Feininger with one. Katelyn Hanson had 16 saves in net for the purple and gold.
gowatertown.net
Brookings law enforcement investigates ATM burglary
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Law enforcement in Brookings is investigating an ATM burglary. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says it happened a little before 2 a.m. Tuesday at a cash machine on Caspian Avenue in Volga. Sebring says a white SUV was used as a lookout vehicle, and can be seen on surveillance...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police report multiple ATM burglaries in Brookings County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, a series of crimes of a similar nature involve suspects stealing car and driving it into an ATM, allowing the suspects to take cash. Officers notified the public on Facebook of the latest burglary that...
