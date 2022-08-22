ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

WTOK-TV

City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2022

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:51 AM on August 24,...
MERIDIAN, MS
alabamanews.net

Fatal Shooting in Marengo Co. Leads to Police Standoff

A shooting in Marengo County that left one person dead — and another person hurt — lead to stand-off between law enforcement — and the suspected shooter. The suspect is now in custody — charged with discharging a firearm in an occupied building. “We got a...
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
MACON, MS
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 08_25_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Darlene P. Hasson. Hasson is a 61-year-old white female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 110 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
Meridian, MS
breezynews.com

Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud in Attala and Leake

DENNIS R SHARKEY, 58, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHESTER SHEPHEARD, 38, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. STEPHEN C SKEEN, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Use of Credit Card with Intent to Defraud,...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Officials investigate death of inmate

The inmate who died in the county jail on Sunday has been identified as Newton County man in on drug charges, the authoritie said. The man, Raymond Murrell, 50, of 78 Gibson Road in Union, was arrested on a bench warrant in March and had been in custody for 36 days, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.
NEWTON COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600. KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Crimenet 08_22_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Regina Suzette Sullivan. Sullivan is a 57-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 3″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. She is wanted on an indictment out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Mitchell Distributing hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement officials were shown appreciation for the work they do in our community Thursday. Mitchell Distributing hosted an appreciation cookout for the Meridian Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. There were door prizes donated by local businesses given...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
LAUREL, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Neshoba Democrat

2 on the run after bust at grow op

Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
kicks96news.com

Car Fire, Multiple Crashes, and More in Leake Today

7:36 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Utah Road near the Scott County line. No injuries were reported. 8:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Mars Hill Road regarding a wrecker that ran off the road and became stuck, blocking one lane of traffic.
LEAKE COUNTY, MS
Neshoba Democrat

ATV accident near House puts man in creek overnight

A Neshoba County man suffered serious injuries in a four-wheeler wreck last week that left him stranded in creek water up to his neck overnight east of House, the authorities said. Deputies responded to a report of a missing person Monday afternoon Aug. 15. The man’s father said his 27-year-old...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
BOGUE CHITTO, MS

