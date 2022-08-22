Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 25, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:51 AM on August 24,...
alabamanews.net
Fatal Shooting in Marengo Co. Leads to Police Standoff
A shooting in Marengo County that left one person dead — and another person hurt — lead to stand-off between law enforcement — and the suspected shooter. The suspect is now in custody — charged with discharging a firearm in an occupied building. “We got a...
wcbi.com
Unpaid fines could lead to a handful arrests in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- If you want to avoid going to jail in Macon, make sure your name is not on the list of old fines released by the police department. The Macon Police Department released a picture of people with old fines. The list shows the remaining balances due on...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_25_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Darlene P. Hasson. Hasson is a 61-year-old white female who is approximately 5′ 4″ in height and weighs 110 pounds. She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County...
breezynews.com
Identity Theft and Credit Card Fraud in Attala and Leake
DENNIS R SHARKEY, 58, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHESTER SHEPHEARD, 38, of Lena, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, LCSO. Bond $5,000, $1,000. STEPHEN C SKEEN, 25, of Kosciusko, Felony Use of Credit Card with Intent to Defraud,...
WTOK-TV
Inmate dies in Neshoba County Jail
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office is cooperating with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation as it looks into the death of an inmate at the Neshoba County Detention Facility. Raymond Murrell, 50, died Sunday night while in custody. Murrell was in jail for 36 days...
Neshoba Democrat
Officials investigate death of inmate
The inmate who died in the county jail on Sunday has been identified as Newton County man in on drug charges, the authoritie said. The man, Raymond Murrell, 50, of 78 Gibson Road in Union, was arrested on a bench warrant in March and had been in custody for 36 days, according to Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark.
kicks96news.com
More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600. KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO. Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_22_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Regina Suzette Sullivan. Sullivan is a 57-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 3″ in height and weighs 160 pounds. She is wanted on an indictment out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where...
bobgermanylaw.com
Waynesboro, MS - Woman Killed, Man Hurt in Collision on Beat 4 Shubuta Rd
Waynesboro, MS (August 25, 2022) - One person was killed and another injured after a car accident on a rural roadway in Waynesboro. The deadly crash was reported on Beat 4 Shubuta Road at around 8 p.m. A teenager was reportedly traveling on the road when they crashed into another...
WTOK-TV
Mitchell Distributing hosts Law Enforcement Appreciation Cookout
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local law enforcement officials were shown appreciation for the work they do in our community Thursday. Mitchell Distributing hosted an appreciation cookout for the Meridian Police Department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol. There were door prizes donated by local businesses given...
Alligator captured at Laurel Popeye’s restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – An alligator must really love that chicken from Popeye’s! Recent rainy weather may be the reason an alligator turned up at a Popeye’s restaurant in Laurel on Monday, August 22. City officials said restaurant staff noticed the unusual guest in the drive-thru lane. The three-foot gator turned up at the restaurant […]
Neshoba Democrat
2 on the run after bust at grow op
Two suspects remain on the run after a Union man was arrested and charged in connection with a marijuana growing operation on Road 539 near Ocobla, the authorities said. Jean C. “Flexx” Boykin, 30, of 107 Martha Lane, Union, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, manufacturing marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
One person killed, another injured in Monday night crash on rural Mississippi road
One person was killed and another person was injured after a vehicle accident Monday night. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that the accident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. Monday night in Wayne County. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office report that a teenager was driving on Beat Four Shubuta Road...
kicks96news.com
Car Fire, Multiple Crashes, and More in Leake Today
7:36 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Utah Road near the Scott County line. No injuries were reported. 8:54 a.m. – Leake Deputies were called to Mars Hill Road regarding a wrecker that ran off the road and became stuck, blocking one lane of traffic.
breezynews.com
Prison Contraband, Shoplifting, and Possession with Intent to Sell in Attala and Leake Arrests
SHAQUILLE S ALSTON, 29, of Ethel, Felony Bench Warrant – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond $20,000. WILLIS J BARTON, 41, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, Open Container, CPD. Bond $1,331, $389.25. SAM BLAINE, 53, of Kosciusko, Felony Indictment – Attala Circuit Court, ACSO. Bond $150,000. BOBBY...
Neshoba Democrat
ATV accident near House puts man in creek overnight
A Neshoba County man suffered serious injuries in a four-wheeler wreck last week that left him stranded in creek water up to his neck overnight east of House, the authorities said. Deputies responded to a report of a missing person Monday afternoon Aug. 15. The man’s father said his 27-year-old...
WDAM-TV
Wayne County wreck leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - One person is dead and one is injured following an accident in Wayne County on Tuesday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 8 p.m. on Aug. 23, a teenage girl struck an adult man and woman who were fishing on Beat Four Shubuta Road with her truck.
Two men charged after homicide in Bogue Chitto
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two men were arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in Bogue Chitto on Friday, August 19. Johnny Hall, chief deputy for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, said 22-year-old Dantez Frith and 19-year-old Camron Stewart were identified as the suspects. The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on Mill Creek […]
Two arrested for murder in shooting at Mississippi music studio
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Friday night homicide in Bogue Chitto. Dantez Frith, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with first-degree murder. Cameron Stewart, 19, was arrested Sunday and also charged with first-degree murder. Both Frith and Stewart are from Pike County. “We want to thank...
