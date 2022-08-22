ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

FOX2now.com

Racial equity study begins

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is speaking Wednesday morning about a new racial equity study. SSM Health Medical Minute: Metabolic Clinic at SSM …. Man charged with shooting woman during carjacking …. DroneFOX: Ameristar Casino. Are there repercussions for driver violations when …. Silt build up closes Costello Lock...
Local
Missouri Education
Education
County
krcgtv.com

Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri

Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
KMOV

Pinner to drop out of St. Louis County Executive race

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - After pulling off a political shocker by becoming the Republican nominee in the St. Louis County Executive race, author Katherine Pinner will drop out. According to Rene Artmann with the St. Louis County GOP Committee, Pinner announced she will drop out of the race...
kttn.com

Missouri resource line for senior citizens connects callers with local health and safety resources

An easy-to-use resource line for Missouri seniors has been launched by the Division of Senior & Disability Services, a division of the Department of Health and Senior Services. Individuals may call the resource line, input their zip code into their phones, and automatically be connected to their local Area Agency on Aging for assistance. The toll-free number is 1-800-235-5503.
Education
northwestmoinfo.com

New Missouri Law to Expand Property Rights Protections

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation limiting the during of local public health orders during a ceremony Tuesday, June 15, 2021, outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. The new law took effect immediately and was passed in response to local restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. Among its supporters were state Sen. Sandy Crawford, left, and House Speaker Pro Tem John Wiemann. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
KYTV

NEW LAWS: Several new laws into effect Sunday across Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several new laws will go into effect on Sunday across Missouri. SB987 - Current law defines a “nonfloating facility” for the purposes of licensing excursion gambling boats as a structure within one thousand feet of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act requires such structure to be within one thousand feet from the closest edge of the main channel of the Missouri or Mississippi River. This act also allows the water beneath or inside of such facility to be in tanks in addition to rigid or semirigid storage containers or structures.
KMOV

Girl grazed by bullet in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY (KMOV) -- A girl was shot in Cahokia Heights Thursday, police said. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was with another juvenile who had a gun. It is believed a dog approached them in the 100 block of Amelia and started attacking one of them. The juvenile with the gun tried to shoot at the dog but hit the girl, who suffered a graze gunshot wound to the abdomen.
KMOV

Body found near MLK Bridge in Metro East

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in St. Clair County. Police found a body along Packers Avenue and North B Street near the Martin Luther King Bridge in East St. Louis around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Limited details surrounding the victim’s death and identity have been released.
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Budget Project Says Parson’s Tax Cut Plan Puts Missouri at Risk of Dire Budget Cuts

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson delivers the State of the State address in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri is clashing with the U.S. Department of Justice over a new law banning police from enforcing federal gun rules. In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, Justice Department officials wrote that state lawmakers went too far with the law and noted that federal law trumps state law under the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. In response, Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt wrote a defiant letter stating that they still plan to enforce the new law. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
