Cason Stevenson has the potential to have a monster season at running back for Nevada in 2022. Stevenson rushed for 1,138 yards and 14 touchdowns on an eye-popping 9.7 yards per carry as a sophomore last season when the Cubs finished 9-2 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Harlan.

NEVADA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO