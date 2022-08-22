Read full article on original website
knsiradio.com
Wanted Felon Arrested After Large Search in Sartell Wednesday Night
(KNSI) — A 49-year-old St. Cloud man was arrested Wednesday night in Sartell after fleeing police, triggering an extensive search involving six law enforcement agencies. Sartell police say just before 7:00, they were in the area of the 200 block of 10th Avenue North when they spotted Chad Hagen getting into a car. Hagen is wanted for several felonies. When they tried to arrest him, police say Hagen resisted and drove away.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Prison Vacancies at all time high, reducing officer posts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When raises were announced for new Department of Corrections Officers from 20 to 23-50 per hour, there was a sigh of relief that the dire staffing numbers could begin to turn around. More of those staffing numbers came in Wednesday at a meeting in Pierre.
gowatertown.net
Motorcyclist killed in Interstate 90 crash west of Humboldt
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A man was killed Thursday when his motorcycle crashed into a car eight miles west of Humboldt, South Dakota. The 56 year-old man was westbound in a construction zone on Interstate 90 when he crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming car. The motorcycle driver was...
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
KELOLAND TV
Several SD highways will have slower speed zones
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Drivers will have to slow down a little sooner on several South Dakota highways. The state Transportation Commission approved speed-zone changes Thursday that affect SD 53 in Little Eagle, US 212 at Eagle Butte, SD 63 at Parmalee and US 12 at Selby. The change...
gowatertown.net
Jackley forms search committee to look for new DCI boss
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general’s office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
gowatertown.net
$31.9 million gets Watertown a new two sheet ice arena (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A monumental week in Watertown, as the city council on Monday gave final approval to build a new two sheet ice arena. It comes with a big price tag…..$31.9 million. City Engineer Heath Von Eye explains where the money will come from…. Councilman Bruce Buhler looks forward...
This South Dakota City is the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of the Entire State
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
gowatertown.net
West central Minnesota woman dies in 100 foot fall while hiking in Oregon
PORTLAND, ORE. (KFGO) – A west-central Minnesota woman has fallen 100 feet to her death while hiking in Oregon. 62-year-old Jessica Warejoncas of Carlos was killed in the fall last Friday on the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland. Emergency responders had to hike more than a mile to...
gowatertown.net
Groundbreaking date set for new Watertown Ice Arena
WATERTOWN, S.D.–We now know the date when construction will begin on Watertown’s new ice arena. City Manager Amanda Mack says a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Wednesday September 7th at 12:30 p.m. The naming rights sponsor for the $31.9 million arena will also be announced at that...
KELOLAND TV
Man found unresponsive near running ATV in Castlewood
CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — A man was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, following a crash in Castlewood Friday. According to the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office, the unresponsive man was found on the street near a running ATV. Officials say no foul play is expected. The...
1011now.com
One dead after two vehicle crash in eastern Nebraska
A 15-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a collision with a Lincoln police cruiser on Sunday. However, the teen’s family is disagreeing with LPD’s version of the event. For Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, it seems to be a case of deja vu, as another attempt to...
KRMG
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging
Minnesota school district approves use of smudging Students and staff will be allowed to use tobacco, sage, sweetgrass, and cedar to conduct individual or group smudging. (NCD)
KAAL-TV
Gov. Walz issues extradition warrant for 2007 shooting suspect arrested in Florida
(ABC 6 News) - Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he issued a warrant for the interstate extradition of shooting suspect Tajiddin Akbar, at the request of Ramsey County Attorney John Choi. Akbar, 34, who is accused of participating in a 2007 drive-by shooting in St. Paul, was apprehended in...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations over 100; Active cases drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by five in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,984 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,979 the previous week. The new deaths include two men and three women in the following age ranges: 60-69 (3); 80+ (2). The new deaths were in the following counties: Davison, Day, Hughes, Minnehaha and Pennington.
gowatertown.net
PREVIEW: Watertown at Brookings on the Arrows Radio Network (AUDIO)
BROOKINGS, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) – Watertown Arrow football begins a new season tonight on the road. The purple and gold will try to improve on a 3-7 season that saw an exit in the first round of the 11AA playoffs. 16 seniors make up the 2022 squad with a mix...
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
5th Down: South Dakota State | Journal one
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – You know the names and know their game… and now you will learn a bit more about who these young men are as people. Introducing 5th Down, where each week five members of the Jackrabbit program will be asked to answer five questions. Garret Greenfield | Senior offensive lineman | Rock […]
dakotanewsnow.com
Ways to save money at the South Dakota State Fair
HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Representatives of the South Dakota State Fair offered tips on how to save money during the fair. Save on gate admission by purchasing your grandstand tickets on or before Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tickets purchased prior to Sept. 1, include gate admission. Grandstand tickets can be purchased by calling 866.605.3247, online at www.sdstatefair.com, or at the grandstand ticket office.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota education social studies standards redo sparks controvery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every seven years, the State of South Dakota reviews its social studies standards for public education. Governor Noem scrapped the findings of the scheduled review in 2021, and a new commission was formed to start the progress again in 2022. The most recent facilitator from Hillsdale curriculum brought in their organization’s mindset.
