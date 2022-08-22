ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

The Almanac Online

How a Palo Alto restaurateur cooked his way to $10K on Food Network

Guillaume Bienaimé's winning dish on "Alex vs. America," braised escargot vol-au-vent with a brown butter bearnaise sauce, is being served at Zola and BarZola through Aug. 25. (Photo courtesy Zola and BarZola) An email to Zola and BarZola chef and owner Guillaume Bienaimé contained an offer he couldn’t refuse...
PALO ALTO, CA
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in San Francisco, CA — 30 Top Places!

San Francisco takes brunch quite seriously. In recent years, tons of brunch spots have been popping up in SF, serving kaleidoscopic cocktails and fancy plates of bacon and eggs. Whether you’re craving classic comfort food or upscale Mexican bites, there’s a satisfying brunch for you in San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
David Kinch
Eater

David Kinch Is Leaving Three-Michelin-Star Manresa at the End of the Year

Northern California culinary juggernaut David Kinch dropped a surprise announcement in the early hours of Monday morning: The James Beard Award-winning chef will leave his three-Michelin-star Silicon Valley restaurant Manresa at the end of the year. Bloomberg’s Kate Krader reported the chef’s upcoming departure first. The surprise news marks the end of an area for not only Manresa but also the broader Bay Area dining scene, as the restaurant, which opened in 2002, helped cement the region’s reputation as a true fine dining destination.
LOS GATOS, CA
Eater

How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in San Francisco's Avenues Like a Local

The westside of San Francisco is one of those storied, mythologized, and misunderstood parts of the city that people often hear about when they first come to the Bay Area. There are so many neighborhoods in just a few miles, it’s sort of wild: Lake Merced, Parkside, West Portal, Forest Hill, Twin Peaks, the Inner and Outer Sunset, then across Golden Gate Park to the Inner and Outer Richmond neighborhoods — and that’s not even all of them. Even for some who grew up in the Outer Sunset, for example, there are plenty of unexplored parts of the city west of Divisadero. “Surfing? I would never. What’s a Breadbelly?”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Manresa#Michelin#Frozen Food#Bakery#Food Drink#Bloomberg
rwcpulse.com

As pandemic restrictions lift and travel resurges, San Mateo County is getting a rebrand

Just two weeks before the first known case of COVID-19 was detected in the Bay Area in January 2020, a group of visionaries gathered for a retreat. Board members of a local nonprofit, then known as the San Mateo County Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, the attendees brainstormed ideas for reinvigorating the Peninsula. The major issue, as they saw it, was branding.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world's most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

