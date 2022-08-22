ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee voters can change state constitution to prohibit slavery

By Hannah McDonald
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
More than 150 years after it was outlawed, the Tennessee Constitution still allows slavery and involuntary servitude as forms of criminal punishment. This November, voters have the power to finally take that provision out.

The amendment is one of four proposed changes to the state Constitution.

Constitutional Amendment 3 would change language in Section 33 of Article I.

Currently, it says slavery and involuntary servitude is prohibited, except as a punishment for a person who has been duly convicted of crime.

The amendment would replace it with the following language: “Slavery and involuntary servitude are forever prohibited. Nothing in this section shall prohibit an inmate from working when the inmate has been duly convicted of a crime.”

"We don't want persons who are incarcerated to be slaves. We don't want any punishment for any crime to be likened to slavery," said Harold Love Jr., the pastor of Lee Chapel AME Church in North Nashville.

Love, who is also Democratic state representative for Nashville, said this is the closest Tennessee has ever gotten to banning slavery for good.

"We have a chance collectively to make a tremendous statement about what direction we want our state to go in," Love Jr. said.

All proposed constitutional changes need to be approved by the legislature during two successive legislative sessions with an election in between. Only after that, when there is an election for governor, can voters consider constitutional amendments.

"I would encourage other faith leaders to get behind this movement and say we want to remove slavery from the state constitution. It's not about Republican, Democrat, Independent, Green, Libertarian or any other party. It's about doing what's right for our state," he said.

Voting yes will amend the Tennessee Constitution, and voting no will keep the current language.

This year, voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon and Vermont are taking up similar amendments. Similar language is also still in the U.S. Constitution.

Comments / 35

Darrell Stills jr
3d ago

so what you're saying is that it is considered slavery to make someone convicted of a crime do community service and when they're incarcerated work inside the jailer prison to help pay for what it cost the taxpayers That's not slavery That's punishment for your crimes It's only fair that if you commit crimes that you do community service to help the community you were previously corrupting or work inside the jail doing laundry dishes cooking or cleaning or picking up trash alongside the road that's not slavery You get free males free health care free shelter why should a taxpayers have to pay for your crimes You commit

Reply(2)
9
Brent Baker
3d ago

what they are really talking about is prohibiting correctional institutions from making inmates do work

Reply(1)
6
NeverYouMind
3d ago

There is nothing wrong with incarceration people getting out there and working. They get 3 squares and a cot with a roof that tax payers are paying for and the crimes that they did. Why should people pay for others while they kick back and relax? Paying taxes on people in poverty to help them out who also are trying to help themselves is one thing, but paying for people to sit and do nothing but say give me give me, that’s a whole different situation. Washing fire truck, police cars, picking up the roadways to get community hours never hurt no one. Going and getting a legal job and getting paid 10.00 an hour is better than having a record the rest of your life and being in and out of jail. You have the capability to do better in your life, you just have to want it and put your mind to it.

Reply(1)
2
