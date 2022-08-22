Arkansas Repertory Theatre opens single-ticket sales for Every Brilliant Thing production

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Good news for central Arkansas theatre goers planning for the 2022 – 2023 season.

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre, The Rep, has announced single-ticket sale are now available for its Every Brilliant Thing production slated to run Sept. 12 to Oct. 23.

In announcing single ticket sales, The Rep stated the play is performed in group’s Black Box performance space, meaning capacity is limited. Only season subscribers will be guaranteed to attend.

Every Brilliant Thing, which centers on a 6-year-old’s coming to terms with his mother’s being in the hospital, is one of several performances slated by The Rep for its 2022 – 2023 season. Other performances are:

Guys and Dolls , Nov. 29 – Dec. 30

Laughter on the 23 rd Floor , Jan. 31 – Feb. 19

Floor , Jan. 31 – Feb. 19 Little Shop of Horrors , April 4 – 30

Clyde’s , June 6 – 25

Tickets and season subscriptions are available online or The Rep box office at 501-378-0405.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.