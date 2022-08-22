BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO