ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Water Lantern Festival coming to Savannah’s Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of people will head to Lake Mayer this weekend for one of the most visually stunning events Savannah has ever seen. The water lantern festival is a family favorite across the country. Saturday evening, families will enjoy food trucks and music, all while decorating beautiful floating lanterns with messages of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

W.W. Law home receives historic designation

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The home of civil rights leader Westley Wallace Law is now the site of Savannah's newest historic marker. The Historic Savannah Foundation unveiled the plaque on the home Tuesday. Law was a major leader in the local civil rights movement. He was president of the Savannah...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Entertainment
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
wtoc.com

Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Savannah Greek Festival returns

The Savannah Greek Festival is fully back this year. Last year, they did carry-out food orders, and the festival was canceled entirely in 2020. But this year, everything that we’ve enjoyed about the festival will be back: the Greek grocery store, the marketplace, the dancing, and of course, the food.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
WTGS

Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
SAVANNAH, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room to close for the month of September

Restaurant openings and closings don’t generally get reported around here. It happens regularly. Especially in the last couple of years. But when one of Savannah’s most popular restaurants announces they will be shutting their doors for just over a month, then word tends to spread pretty quickly. Mrs....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scad#House
wtoc.com

Liberty County Head Start moves into new location

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
WSAV News 3

Lockdown lifted at Savannah school after alleged threat

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) says that Mercer Middle School has been placed on lockdown with heavy police presence spotted on campus. According to school officials, campus police were working with the Savannah Police Department in order to conduct a safety search due to an alleged threat of a weapon on […]
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy