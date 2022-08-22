Read full article on original website
WJCL
First-ever VEL Cafe opens in Savannah with dedicated workspaces and robots serving drinks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There’s a new coffee shop in Savannah, but it’s not your typical coffee shop. "Imagine an everyday coffee shop as your iPhone. We’re the GoPro. We’re the extreme version of a coffee shop where you can come in and do some quality work," Co-Founder and CEO of VEL, Mo Hamzian said.
wtoc.com
Ceremony held to sign last beam for structure of new school in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s first K through 12 school in one building has just one more year to go until it’s open for Garden City students. The Savannah Chatham County school district held a topping out ceremony for board members and attendees to sign the last beam to be added to the structure of the school.
Water Lantern Festival coming to Savannah’s Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hundreds of people will head to Lake Mayer this weekend for one of the most visually stunning events Savannah has ever seen. The water lantern festival is a family favorite across the country. Saturday evening, families will enjoy food trucks and music, all while decorating beautiful floating lanterns with messages of […]
WJCL
W.W. Law home receives historic designation
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The home of civil rights leader Westley Wallace Law is now the site of Savannah's newest historic marker. The Historic Savannah Foundation unveiled the plaque on the home Tuesday. Law was a major leader in the local civil rights movement. He was president of the Savannah...
WJCL
Inaugural Rincon Rodeo set to kick off this weekend in Effingham County
RINCON, Ga. — This weekend, Effingham County residents and surrounding areas will have a chance to go to the inaugural Rincon Rodeo. This event will bring some cowboy flavor to the South. It's set to kick off Friday, Aug. 26 through Saturday, Aug. 27, tickets are $15 a person...
wtoc.com
Effingham County warehouse project sparking concerns
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Concern is growing about a new warehouse project in Effingham County. That’s with opponents saying the project will threaten the drinking water supply for Chatham, Bryan, and Effingham Counties. Now, the City of Savannah is getting involved. Effingham County recently authorized industrial zoning near...
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah Greek Festival returns
The Savannah Greek Festival is fully back this year. Last year, they did carry-out food orders, and the festival was canceled entirely in 2020. But this year, everything that we’ve enjoyed about the festival will be back: the Greek grocery store, the marketplace, the dancing, and of course, the food.
wtoc.com
United Services Automobile Association gives free cars to veterans
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several veterans from our community are the proud new owners of cars. In celebration of United Services Automobile Association turning 100 years old, the company is giving away 100 free cars to veterans across the country. Today they gave away five of those to Georgia veterans...
WTGS
Ribbon cutting ceremony marks completion of Jimmy DeLoach Parkway
BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTGS) — Officials from several agencies gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon on the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway extension project. The project completed the 12.5 miles of the Jimmy DeLoach Parkway which now links I-16 with the Savannah Port, according to a release. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Gov. Kemp Bert Brantley and members of the DeLoach parkway gathered for the ceremony.
wtoc.com
Hundreds of tenants facing eviction in a Lowcountry neighborhood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people in one Lowcountry neighborhood found eviction notices taped to their doors a few weeks ago, saying they had to be out of their homes in as little as a month. “Over the next 90 days 350 people will be displaced,” Executive Director, HHI...
eatitandlikeit.com
Mrs. Wilkes Dining Room to close for the month of September
Restaurant openings and closings don’t generally get reported around here. It happens regularly. Especially in the last couple of years. But when one of Savannah’s most popular restaurants announces they will be shutting their doors for just over a month, then word tends to spread pretty quickly. Mrs....
WJCL
High School Volleyball Scores & Highlights for Thursday, August 25
SAVANNAH, Ga. — High School volleyball scores and highlights for Thursday, August 25, 2022.
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Schools’ Educators Recognized for Excellence and Leadership
Many Bulloch County Schools’ educators are being recognized for excellence and leadership in their schools, the community, and the state. Members of the Georgia Association of Teachers of Family and Consumer Sciences have elected Kristen Rogers as their next president. Rogers, a teacher at Statesboro High School, serves as...
From ‘whites only’ to Georgia's largest public beach: New marker honors ‘Wade-Ins’ on Tybee Island
LISTEN: The Savannah Beach Wade-Ins of the early 1960s are now memorialized near the Tybee Island pier. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. ——— Beach-goers on coastal Georgia's Tybee Island may notice something new. But it took years to get there — 62 years, to be exact. “This is...
WJCL
A Jazzman's Blues: Trailer released for Tyler Perry, Netflix film shot in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — We're getting our first look at a Tyler Perry film shot in the Savannah area. On Wednesday, the trailer was released for 'A Jazzman's Blues,' which was written, produced and directed by Perry and stars Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and Ryan Eggold.
wtoc.com
Liberty County Head Start moves into new location
RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A large childcare provider in Liberty County reached a huge milestone Wednesday. The head start program through the Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority now has a permanent home. It’s in Riceboro, just off of Highway 17. It was an important and exciting morning for...
Lockdown lifted at Savannah school after alleged threat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools (SCCPSS) says that Mercer Middle School has been placed on lockdown with heavy police presence spotted on campus. According to school officials, campus police were working with the Savannah Police Department in order to conduct a safety search due to an alleged threat of a weapon on […]
WJCL
Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from you in its annual tourism survey
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head Island, listen up. The chamber of commerce wants to hear from you. Its annual resident sentiment survey is now open. Your answers will be used to help guide and plan priorities for tourism on the island. Questions touch on topics such as...
WJCL
Police in Savannah look to add security, possibly metal detectors after Memorial Stadium scare
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Chatham County police chief held a press conference Tuesday to address the altercation that took place atMemorial Stadium on Friday night that had fans and players running for cover. Police Chief Jeffrey Hadley mentioned several options to bolster the stadium’s security, such as to have...
WJCL
City of Pooler plants new life along busy thoroughfare thanks to its Tree Fund
POOLER, Ga. — There's something new along Pooler Parkway near S.H. Morgan Parkway. "The response has been overwhelming," said Pooler city councilwoman Karen Williams. "The residents of Pooler love it." Williams is talking about the 30 new trees from The Greenery Inc. "We put about 25 gallons of water...
