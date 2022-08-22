North Split project 'on track', local businesses optimistic about completion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation's $350 million north split project is on track to be completed in time, but it hasn't stopped frustration among drivers and business owners.

INDOT gave a timeline of 18 months. The project started in May 2021, and closed Interstate 65 between the north and south splits.

INDOT's goal is to get rid of factors that cause crashes and congestion. It will upgrade the interchange where I-65 and I-70 meet Downtown.

Kyleigh Cramer with INDOT says they are excited to be on track.

"We are slowly starting to see local roads opening as well, like Central Avenue opened up on Friday," Cramer said.

The project has been a long time coming for businesses like Easley Winery.

Easley Winery is located off North College Avenue in downtown Indianapolis. High above the winery is ongoing construction.

"It was necessary, the amount of traffic that had been traveling," Meredith Easley said. "Right now it's a little bit quieter downtown a lot of the removal is coming to a conclusion."

Easley is the owner of Easley Winery. She says she is optimistic about the outcome.

"What we are hoping for is people will be able to access us again immediately off the interstate," Easley said.

She adds the construction is set to be complete right around their busy season.

"One of our concerns is truck traffic, so we are moving into grape harvest and our grape growers are concerned about how they are concerned with how they are going to be able to get their trucks of grapes to the winery - it only happens once a year," Easley said.