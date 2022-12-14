ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Amazon Prime Video: Best Sports Documentaries 2022

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZygv_0hR6yL5B00

Everyone has heroes, and diving into the circumstances and training routines that made these players great can be downright inspiring. Wouldn’t you love to know what fueled Babe Ruth or the training method that helped Wilt Chamberlain become a four-time MVP? Good news: Amazon Prime Video has numerous sports documentaries, allowing you a chance to dig deep into the background of your favorite athletes.

Sure, you might not be able to watch many live sports through Amazon Prime , but you can catch some unique content related to your favorite sports teams and players.

Table of Contents

Best boxing documentary: ‘The Guv’nor’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0oRH_0hR6yL5B00
Amazon

Much of today’s boxing matches happen in well-lit arenas with medical staff standing by. But it hasn’t always been like that. Unlicensed, illegal bouts have always been a part of the sport, especially when it comes to well-known fighter Lenny McLean, better known as “The Guv’nor.” This documentary follows the life of McLean through the eyes of his son.

McLean wasn’t just a boxer; he was a member of London’s criminal underworld, and this documentary explores the man’s life and moral code without judgment. It tells the story without bias, drawing viewers into a world rich with drama and excitement.

Click Here to Watch The Guv’nor

Best football documentary: ‘All or Nothing’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqaFi_0hR6yL5B00
Amazon

“All or Nothing” isn’t just a single documentary; it’s a series that follows different teams, including Arsenal, Manchester City, and more. It also covers American football, diving into the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers.

This documentary series is so appealing because it manages to get access to people, places, and situations that no one else has ever seen before. Some of this footage includes exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus access to training and practices.

Click Here to Watch All or Nothing

Best basketball documentary: ‘Kobe Bryant’s Muse’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARCC4_0hR6yL5B00
IMDb

Kobe Bryant was one of the greatest players ever to grace the hardwood, and this documentary explores everything you could hope to know about the late NBA great.

The documentary touches on his personal life and the dreams that drove him to play as hard as he did, as well as the intense therapy he went through to recover from the injuries he suffered as a basketball superstar.

Click Here to Watch Kobe Bryant’s Muse

Best baseball documentary: ‘The Babe Ruth Story’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqiKy_0hR6yL5B00
Amazon

Sometimes, the best documentaries are those that were made long ago. “The Babe Ruth Story” emerged in 1948, and it captures the life of one of the greatest baseball players ever to step foot on the diamond.

Part drama, part documentary, and part biopic, “The Babe Ruth Story” uses archival film to teach viewers everything there is to know about one of the most significant sports figures in U.S. history. That said, the film has received a lot of criticism, and it’s not the most unbiased bit of media out there. However, it’s definitely worth a watch, especially if you consider yourself a baseball fan.

Click Here to Watch the Babe Ruth Story

Best tennis documentary: ‘Andy Murray: Resurfacing’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mR0YO_0hR6yL5B00

Andy Murray’s name will forever be remembered alongside Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, and other iconic players in the tennis world. That said, Murray hasn’t had the easiest life, and his notably injury-riddled career almost spelled the end for him.

This documentary follows Murray’s life, even in his most vulnerable moments. Viewers will see him after major surgery, follow him during tough times at home when it seemed like his career was over, then come out on the other side cheering for one of the game’s beloved stars.

Click Here to Watch Andy Murray: Resurfacing

Best cycling documentary: ‘All For One’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X1EFO_0hR6yL5B00
IMDb

Do you know the names Mathew Hayman, Esteban Chaves, Simon Gerrans, Matthew Keenan, Phil Liggett, and Robbie McEwen? If you don’t, this documentary is for you. “All For One” explores GreenEdge, Australia’s first Pro Tour cycling team. It follows the first five years of the team and all the hurdles they overcame to become one of the greatest racing teams in history. It’s more than just a story about racing, encompassing themes of leaving home, overcoming bias, accepting other cultures, and so much more.

Click Here to Watch All For One

Sports means much more than just games

The world of sports is more than just clashes on the field. Behind your favorite teams are real people, each with their own goals and life stories. Amazon Prime Video has several sports documentaries, but these six films are some of the best ones to watch to introduce yourself to the unknown tales of your favorite sports players.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Variety

Mary J. Blige’s Blue Butterfly Productions Signs First and Second Look Deals with BET

Mary J. Blige has entered into an agreement with BET to create unscripted and scripted content through her company, Blue Butterfly Productions. The network will have first looks at Blige’s unscripted works and second looks at scripted projects as part of the deal. The first project being developed under the pact is “The Wine Down.” Hosted by Blige, the unscripted talk show is expected to connect some of Hollywood’s most popular and outspoken people in entertainment, sports, social media, and politics to have unfiltered and controversial conversations over an uncorked bottle of wine. Taraji P. Henson and Yung Miami of...
MLive.com

How to Watch the premiere of “Emancipation” on Apple TV+

Emancipation premieres today on Apple TV+ (7 days free). Watch Will Smith as Peter, a man driven by faith and family devotion to forge an escape that helped change the course of history. About the movie:. Based on a true story, Emancipation follows Peter’s treacherous journey from slavery to freedom....
LOUISIANA STATE
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Little America’ Season 2 On Apple TV+, With More Heartwarming Stories About The Immigrant Experience In America

After almost two years, Little America returns with more heartwarming stories about immigrant experiences in the U.S. The stories are based on real-life immigrant tales, and even if they’re fictionalized a bit, the stories are rooted in reality, which includes conflict and struggle. The second season continues the feelgood vibe that the first one established right before the pandemic hit.
Hot 104.7

‘The Dark Tower’ Finally Getting a TV Series

When The Dark Tower finally made its way from Stephen King’s books to the big screen in 2017, the plan was for the movie to lead into some kind of spinoff television series. But The Dark Tower was a major flop, grossing just $113 million worldwide, and got dreadful reviews. Any plans to continue the story elsewhere pretty much ended there.
Variety

‘The Dark Tower’ TV Series in the Works From ‘The Haunting’ Creator Mike Flanagan

“The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” creator Mike Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy have acquired the rights to adapt Stephen King’s “The Dark Tower” into a TV series. Flanagan and Macy revealed the news Thursday in an interview with Deadline, which dove more into the pair’s recent decision to move their Intrepid Pictures’ overall deal from Netflix to Amazon. “Predating our deal with Amazon, we acquired the rights to ‘The Dark Tower,’ which if you know anything about me, you know it has been my Holy Grail of a project for most of my life,” Flanagan said. “We actually...
Looper

Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar

There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
The Verge

Netflix’s 1899 is mysteries all the way down

We’re living in a good time for fans of puzzle box TV shows. Between the Yellowjackets plane crash, Severance’s creepy-ass office, and the big hole in Outer Range, there’s lots to occupy your fan theory group chats. Joining that ever-growing list is 1899 on Netflix — and it’s a doozy. The eight-episode-long series packs a frankly astonishing number of mysteries and twists into its runtime, making it an ideal binge. I’m still not entirely sure what, if anything, it all means, but I had a blast trying to fit the pieces together.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy